Best supermarket prosecco from £5.99, handpicked by sommeliers
These sommelier-approved bottles of fizz combine affordability with quality
No celebration is complete without a glass of bubbles. Whether you’re hosting a fizz-fueled dinner party or marking a special birthday, chances are it involves a bottle of prosecco. Thankfully, you needn’t dig into your “new year, new you” budget for a premium quality bottle, as the supermarkets are awash with sommelier-approved proseccos.
But, before you grab the nearest bottle of Italian fizz from your local, it pays to know what you’re looking for (especially if you’re looking to impress your hosts). Authentic prosecco hails exclusively from the Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia regions of north-eastern Italy and is protected by DOC status, a stamp of quality that guarantees it’s made with at least 85 per cent glera grapes.
Unlike champagne, which is fermented in the bottle, prosecco is made using the Charmat method (tank fermentation). This preserves the grape’s natural fruitiness, giving the fizz its signature notes of green apple, pear and honeysuckle. “It's fresh, crisp, easy-drinking and often a little sweeter than champagne, which appeals to a lot of consumers,” Katie Brook, wine critic, says.
Most of us get our prosecco at the supermarket, but with so much choice, it can be overwhelming when deciding which bottle to pick up. Which region should you look for? Is a £5.99 prosecco too good to be true? What classification is best?
“When I’m shopping for prosecco at the supermarket, I always look for brut styles and DOCG labels like asolo or conegliano-valdobbiadene,” Gemma Boucher, wine consultant and writer, advises. “These tend to offer more freshness, finesse, and complexity compared to basic prosecco DOC.”
On her recent trip to Italy, wine critic Katie Brook tasted a wide range of prosecco styles available, “ranging from brut nature (a very dry style with no added sugar) to extra dry (a sweeter style, which is what we usually see in the UK).” Elly Owen, sommelier and wine educator, explains: “Prosecco can come from a rather large area of land, so looking for regional specifics can help make sure you are getting a wine that is made to a higher quality standard.”
Some regions are more desirable than others, including Cartizze. “Its hillsides, which are within valdobbiadene, are home to some of the most illustrious vineyards in the world,” Owen says. Brook’s also recommends this very small area, which is often dubbed the ‘Grand Cru’ vineyard of valdobbiadene. “It’s where exceptional bottles come from – and, surprisingly, prosecco labelled conegliano-valdobbiadene isn't actually that hard to find in the supermarkets,” she adds.
To help you stock up on the right bottles for 2026 occasions and celebrations, I asked wine experts and sommeliers their favourite proseccos from the supermarket, from Aldi to M&S. For more expert-approved tipples, I’ve also uncovered the best supermarket champagne, best supermarket wine and best supermarket whisky.
Meet the experts
Emilee Tombs is assistant travel editor at The Independent and holds a WSET Level 3 Award in Wines from the Wine and Spirits Education Trust. She has written for a number of wine publications, from Noble Rot to Ocado Life magazine.
Gemma Boucher is a qualified wine consultant and writer, who works with English vineyards and merchants to champions lesser-known wine regions, under-the-radar producers and sustainable practices.
Katie Brook is a journalist with a specialism in wine and a decade of experience as a wine reviewer. She is the founder of Run To Wine, a London- and Surrey-based running club that ends its sessions with a wine tasting.
Elly Owen is a freelance sommelier, Dip WSET and wine educator who works to make wine accessible for everyone. Having worked with the likes of Jamie Oliver and Paul Ainsworth to dispel some of the myths surrounding wine, she regularly hosts masterclasses.
1La Gioiosa asolo prosecco superiore DOCG brut millesimato 2022
- Grapes Glera
- Region Asolo, Prosecco, Italy
Both Owens and Boucher make a case for this affordable prosecco from Waitrose. “Asolo prosecco superiore DOCG is one of prosecco’s best-kept secrets, and this bottle from La Gioiosa shows exactly why this small appellation is worth seeking out,” Boucher says. “Made in a tightly defined, hilly zone west of Conegliano-Valdobbiadene, asolo DOCG wines face stricter quality controls and tend to be drier, more refined, and more expressive of their terroir than standard prosecco.
“Ticking all the prosecco bubbles boxes,” Owens says, “the wine is meant to be drunk young and fresh, helping to give lots of floral and fresh green fruit aromas.” Boucher adds that “it’s a food-friendly prosecco that shines as an aperitivo or alongside lighter festive dishes.”
2Morrisons The Best prosecco valdobbiadene DOCG
- Grapes Glera
- Region Conegliano-Valdobbiadene, Prosecco, Italy
“This prosecco is from the Valdobbiadene area in Prosecco – an area renowned for producing some of the top sparkling wine for the region,” Owen says. “Light fresh with a brilliant finish, it’s the perfect fizz for any occasion.”
3Tesco Finest prosecco valdobbiadene DOCG
- Grapes Glera, chardonnay
- Region Valdobbiadene, Prosecco, Italy
Tesco’s Finest prosecco wine won a silver award in the International Wine Challenge recently, and comes recommended by Brook. “It's also a brut style (so drier than what you usually see on supermarket shelves), and to top it off it has those key letters DOCG on it.” If you prefer a dry fizz, Brook says this is the bottle for you.
4Sainsburys conegliano prosecco
- Grapes Glera, pinot bianco, chardonnay
- Region Conegliano, Prosecco, Italy
“For £6.50 this is a lovely, fresh prosecco,” Brook says. An affordable and quality fizz to pick up on your next weekly shop, she says it’s “perfect for sharing with friends or using in cocktails.”
5Aldi prosecco spumante DOCG valdobbiadene
- Grapes Glera
- Region Valdobbiadene, Prosecco, Italy
“Valdobbiadene DOCG is a tiny, hilly area of the Prosecco region, and its vineyards produce some of the finest sparkling Italian wines in the area,” Tombs explains. “It's surprising, then, to find such high-quality wine at a price as low as £5.99, but Aldi has done it.” Expect “a refreshing tipple that tastes of orchard fruits (pear, apple) and white flowers”. It’s extra dry, which Tombs describes as “slightly sweet, and as such, it's the perfect party-starting wine for New Year’s Eve.”
Brook is also a fan, describing the prosecco as “fresh, floral, crisp, and light.” And with that bargain price, “it's an easy win when entertaining lots of people over New Year’s”
6Bottega gold prosecco DOC brut
- Grapes Glera
- Region Prosecco, Italy
Looking for a premium bottle at the supermarket? Boucher suggests picking up Bottega gold. “It’s not just a pretty face, Bottega is a sustainability pioneer; its winery runs entirely on renewable energy, and the team prioritises organic viticulture, water conservation, and waste reduction throughout production,” she says. “Beyond the glamorous, gilt exterior, you’ll discover fine brut-style bubbles (drier than ‘extra dry’ prosecco), with floral aromas, fresh citrus, and a crisp, champagne-like freshness that makes it perfect for aperitifs or festive canapés.” I’m sold.
7M&S prosecco
- Grapes Glera
- Region Veneto, Italy
“Fans of a classic dry and aromatic prosecco will love the M&S version, which is made by a prestigious winemaker,” Tombs says. “It has lively bubbles, and at 10.5% AB,V it's a crowd-pleasing option for any Chritsmas parties you have planned.”
What is the best supermarket prosecco?
Completing your celebrations, Aldi, M&S and Sainsburys expert-recommended bottles of prosecco all cost less than £9 – but hail from the best wine-making regions in Italy, including Valdobbiadene. Proving that you don’t need to blow the budget on a truly premium fizz, the La Gioiosa asolo prosecco from Waitrose is a particularly impressive terrior, and is less than £15 (you can often find it on offer for less than £10). If you’re willing to spend a little more, the gorgeous Bottega gold bottle is the perfect dinner party centrepiece.
