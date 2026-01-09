‘How can I return a Christmas gift in secret?’ Your refund rights explained

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Receiving presents is great, but there’s no better feeling than buying someone a gift that really knocks it out of the park. Unfortunately, things don’t always go to plan when it comes to Christmas gift giving.

Now that the festive season is behind us, you may be wondering how long you have to return a present – either one you received, or one you gifted to someone else. Maybe it’s an item of clothing that doesn’t fit, or a piece of tech that’s become faulty after a few days.

In the era of online shopping, we’re used to being able to send back items for any reason at all for a full refund. It’s no surprise, then, that we’re used to our refund rights being granted, but your legal rights may not be as strong as you think when it comes to items bought in-store.

Below, I’ve answered some common questions about getting your money back on a Christmas gift, from returning a present in secret to getting a repair for a broken item. Plus, I’ve rounded up a list of last return dates for major stores, including John Lewis, Argos, The Entertainer and more.

Do I have a legal right to return an item?

A common misconception is that you have a legal right to return an item you bought in-store, even if there’s nothing wrong with it. Unfortunately, this isn’t the case.

When you shop online, you do have the right to return a product within 28 days, provided that you let the retailer know within 14 days of delivery. But if you want to return something you bought in person, it’s up to the store whether or not to let you take the item back for a refund.

Most major retailers do let you return items if you change your mind. How long you’ll have to do this depends on the store’s individual policy. For your return options with some of the most popular stores following the festive season, keep reading.

Can I return a faulty item?

Yes, you have a legal right to return a faulty item within 30 days of buying or receiving the goods. After 30 days have passed, you can ask the retailer for a repair or replacement. This applies to items bought either in-store or online.

It’s helpful to remember that your rights are with the retailer, not the manufacturer. So if the shop you bought the item from tells you that you need to speak to the company that made the item, this is incorrect and you should point this out.

I’ve been given a gift I don’t want – can I return it without the buyer knowing?

This is tricky but, depending on the circumstances, not impossible.

Again, neither you nor the buyer has a legal right to return an item bought in-store. If you bring the item in-store along with a gift receipt, the store may grant you a refund, but you might just be offered an exchange or store credit.

If the item was bought online, then the buyer has the right to return it within 28 days as outlined above. But if you’re not the buyer, you’ll struggle to do this without involving them, so maybe a frank conversation is needed.

How long do I have to return Christmas gifts?

Many stores are more generous with their return policies over Christmas. To save you from scouring the websites yourself, I’ve rounded up all the dates you need to know below. Make sure you get your gift returned before the deadline.