With temperatures dropping and indoor heating being whacked up, this seasonal combination can cause disruption to the skin’s moisture barrier. Whether your skin is prone to breaking out during the winter months or focusing on blemishes and blackheads is a year-round concern, there’s a plethora of products to help.

Dr Sam Bunting, cosmetic dermatologist and founder of skincare brand Dr Sam’s, believes spots should be treated with kindness. This ethos led her to create the IndyBest-approved flawless neutralising gel. When freelance beauty editor, Lucy Partington, reviewed one of Dr Sam's kits, she gave the gel five stars, noting that “not only does it help to reduce redness and spot size, but it also helps reduce the chance of future breakouts occurring.”

The neutralising gel is designed to tackle blemishes and blackheads and treat post-blemish marks. All without drying out your skin, thanks to the clever formula – a blend of azelaic acid, salicylic acid and bakuchiol, alongside hydrating squalane.

In exciting news, things have got even better for fans of this hero product (and those yet to try it out), with the launch of the gel in new roller form.

Unlike the days where you’d walk around with Sudocrem smeared across your face, Dr Sam’s flawless neutralising gel will blend seamlessly into your daily routine. It’s “virtually invisible on the skin, and it layers well underneath make-up, meaning it can be applied in the morning and you can be safe in the knowledge it’s working its magic throughout the day,” explains Lucy.

The roller applicator itself is perfect for applying this popular product to larger areas across the body or face, while providing cooling relief as it glides across the skin. Plus, it comes in a more generous 50ml bottle than the 30ml gel-only version.

On the decision to create the new applicator, Dr Bunting explains that the new flawless neutralising gel roller builds on the success of the original product by “delivering the same dermatologist-developed formula in a precise, hygienic format designed for breakout-prone zones – so you can move from crisis management to confident control of your skin.”

We think this new version of the beauty editor-approved product sounds well-worth trying.

