Diet rich in vegetables could slow growth of a certain type of cancer

Eating a diet rich in vegetables and probiotics such as broccoli, turmeric and ginger could help slow the growth of low-risk prostate cancer.

That’s according to researchers who designed supplements and probiotics that appeared to slow the progression of an indicator of prostate cancer in the blood.

Researchers wanted to find out if there is a relationship between the gut and the prostate. They focused specifically on whether increasing the level of “phytochemical-rich foods” - such as leafy greens and berries - and “Lactobacillus probiotics” - a beneficial gut bacteria - would have an effect on prostate cancer.

Results showed more than 90 per cent of those who took the supplement - made from broccoli, turmeric, pomegranate, green tea, ginger and cranberry and a specially designed probiotic - either saw their disease regress or stabilise.

First author of the study, Professor Robert Thomas, from the University of Bedfordshire and consultant clinical oncologist, said: “This study shows, for the first time, that improving the balance of bacteria in the gut can slow prostate cancer activity while also improving important aspects of men’s health such as urinary symptoms, inflammation and physical strength.”

open image in gallery A supplement made from broccoli, turmeric, pomegranate, green tea, ginger and cranberry and a specially designed probiotic, could help slow growth of low-risk prostate cancer (stock image) ( Getty/iStock )

For the study, published in the European Urology Oncology journal, 212 men with low-risk prostate cancer were recruited.

Half the men were given the supplement and a placebo, while the other half were given the supplement and the probiotic.

Researchers, led by a team from the University of Bedfordshire along with experts from Cambridge University Hospitals and Bedford Hospital, then measured prostate-specific antigen (PSA) in blood.

The PSA test can indicate prostate conditions including prostate cancer or an enlarged prostate.

Working with scientists from California in the US and Perth in Australia, they found that the rate of PSA progression slowed significantly in both groups of men taking part in the trial.

But the rate of change was “significantly greater” among the group who got the supplement and the probiotic.

Meanwhile, researchers also used MRI scans to measure disease progression during the four-month study.

They found among those who had the supplement and placebo, 82 per cent had “stable disease” while 18 per cent saw their disease progress.

Among those who had the supplement and the probiotic, 85.5 per cent of men had stable disease, 6.7 per cent “exhibited disease regression”, while 7.8 per cent saw their disease progress.

The study’s authors suggest that alongside exercise, quitting smoking, and an omega-3 rich diet, the supplements and probiotics could help.

open image in gallery PSA tests can indicate prostate conditions including prostate cancer or an enlarged prostate, but many argue they are not reliable ( Getty/iStock )

The authors said that the finding is “clinically relevant” because men will often use PSA changes as a factor in indicating whether or not they want to remain having “active surveillance” or whether they have treatment or surgery.

“Currently about 60 per cent of men, with lower-risk disease, initially opt for active surveillance, but alarmingly over 50 per cent opt out within five years,” the authors said.

“As fewer than 5 per cent of men in this prognostic group are likely to die from their disease, a successful dietary intervention, which helps men remain on active surveillance, could help avoid treatment-related toxicities in a large majority who might otherwise be over-treated.”

They also point out that a quarter of men in the study also reported improvements of urinary symptoms.

But they stressed that the study period was only four months so called for longer-term studies to confirm the findings.

“While the results are encouraging, longer follow-up is planned to assess whether these supplements will lead to less men needing major interventions such as surgery or radiotherapy,” Professor Thomas said.

Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the UK, affecting 55,300 men a year, but PSA testing is only routinely recommended for men with certain symptoms.

Many experts argue PSA tests are not very reliable, because men with a high PSA level may not have cancer, and some men with cancer may have a normal PSA result.

In some cases a positive test result could lead to unnecessary treatment for slow-growing or harmless tumours, leaving men at risk of side effects such as incontinence and erectile dysfunction.

Dr Jeffrey Aldous, senior lecturer in exercise physiology at the University of Bedfordshire, added: “This research helps us understand how targeted dietary strategies may influence the gut microbiome in ways that appear to benefit both cancer-related markers and overall wellbeing.

“Improvements in strength, inflammation and daily symptoms are particularly important for quality of life, and I hope our findings can support and improve the lives of those living with prostate cancer.”

Dr Hayley Luxton, head of research impact and engagement at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “This study is encouraging and adds to growing research into how diet and gut health can affect prostate cancer progression.

“It suggests that healthier diets could lead to better outcomes for some men – all while improving their overall wellbeing.

“At Prostate Cancer UK, we know how important it is to find ways to make treatments both kinder and more effective for those who need them.

“While more research is needed to say exactly what role probiotics and supplements can play, having a balanced, healthy diet remains a good idea.”