A large chunk of the UK has hard water, including areas such as London, Luton, Oxford and Bath. Not only will this leave you with limescale in your shower and a weird cloudiness to your tea, but hard water can even be harsh on your hair and skin. That’s why so many people are now exploring shower filters and lucky for you, as a beauty journalist, I’ve tested a range of them first-hand.

Hello Klean is one of the most talked-about brands in this space, with filters designed to reduce chlorine, metals and other impurities. Co-founder Karlee Ozener explains why it matters: “When wet hair dries, minerals like calcium and magnesium crystallise on the hair shaft, roughening the cuticle and blocking moisture. Hair can look dull, feel brittle and break more easily. For colour-treated hair, it’s even worse – chlorine can oxidise colour molecules, while metals like copper can alter pigment, turning blondes green and brunettes orange.”

Given the hype, I used the Hello Klean showerhead 2.0 every day for seven months to see whether it genuinely improved my hair and whether it deserves a place in your bathroom.

Read more: Best shower filters to protect hair from hard water

How I tested

The Hello Klean shower filter is one of the most sleek designs ( Louise Whitbread/The Independent )

I put the showerhead well and truly through its paces by setting it up in my own shower and then using it for months, in the same way you would be using it at home; I paid attention to how easy it was to install, and how it affected the water pressure in my shower and the condition of my hair. You can find out more about my testing criteria by scrolling to the bottom of my review.

Read more: Best shampoo and conditioner for a good hair day, every day