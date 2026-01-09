The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
I tried Hello Klean’s showerhead – and even my hairdresser saw the difference
Removing chlorine and heavy metals from your water can help improve the condition of your hair
A large chunk of the UK has hard water, including areas such as London, Luton, Oxford and Bath. Not only will this leave you with limescale in your shower and a weird cloudiness to your tea, but hard water can even be harsh on your hair and skin. That’s why so many people are now exploring shower filters and lucky for you, as a beauty journalist, I’ve tested a range of them first-hand.
Hello Klean is one of the most talked-about brands in this space, with filters designed to reduce chlorine, metals and other impurities. Co-founder Karlee Ozener explains why it matters: “When wet hair dries, minerals like calcium and magnesium crystallise on the hair shaft, roughening the cuticle and blocking moisture. Hair can look dull, feel brittle and break more easily. For colour-treated hair, it’s even worse – chlorine can oxidise colour molecules, while metals like copper can alter pigment, turning blondes green and brunettes orange.”
Given the hype, I used the Hello Klean showerhead 2.0 every day for seven months to see whether it genuinely improved my hair and whether it deserves a place in your bathroom.
How I tested
I put the showerhead well and truly through its paces by setting it up in my own shower and then using it for months, in the same way you would be using it at home; I paid attention to how easy it was to install, and how it affected the water pressure in my shower and the condition of my hair. You can find out more about my testing criteria by scrolling to the bottom of my review.
Hello Klean showerhead 2.0
- Filter replacements £36 every three months
- Spray settings None
- Colourways Beige, black, chrome
- Why we love it
- Easy to install
- Looks chic
- Provides immediate softer water without losing pressure
- Take note
- It typically lasts 50 washes before needing to be refilled
Hello Klean showerhead 2.0 design
Of the many shower filters I’ve tried, Hello Klean is the most elegant offering – it’s available in black, beige and chrome. Beyond its appearance, installation couldn’t be easier. Make sure the shower is turned off, twist off your old showerhead and screw on Hello Klean’s version. Wait 30 seconds, then run your shower as usual. It’s lightweight and requires no additional accessories to keep it in place, fitting onto standard showers.
It features a two-step circular filtration system that reduces metals, chlorine and impurities in hard water – you may not notice immediately, but I saw a marked improvement in water softness after just one use. It’s such a dramatic difference that I’ve never gone back.
The filtration system contains three key ingredients for tackling hard water damage: KDF 55, which removes iron, lead and mercury (small amounts are found in water) and neutralises chlorine to keep skin feeling soft; activated carbon, which traps contaminants in your pipes; and amino acid granules, which keeps your natural hair oils intact, so it doesn’t feel dry and stripped of moisture.
The filter lasts around 50 washes, and you can rotate the headpiece easily to remove the cartridge and swap it out for a new one, which I have done twice now; each time is no bother. However, while the showerhead is an upfront cost, the refills are a cost commitment of £35, and something to keep in mind if you’re budget-conscious.
Hello Klean showerhead 2.0 results
Since using the Hello Klean showerhead, I’ve been impressed with the results. It’s improved the water pressure, making it quicker for me to rinse out my haircare products. My hair also feels cleaner and lasts longer between washes without needing to douse my strands in dry shampoo to look presentable. To confirm these results, despite staying consistent with my usual shampoo, conditioner and hair masks, my hairdresser even noted improvements in my hair’s condition. Beyond my locks, it worked very well to combat the itchy, post-shaving dryness I often experience on my legs. All in all, I couldn’t be more impressed by the results.
Is Hello Klean showerhead 2.0 worth it?
The Hello Klean showerhead 2.0 looks super chic and is very easy to clean, install and incorporate into your daily routine. Overall, I think it's well worth the investment if you have the budget, especially if your hair is colour-treated. It makes an almost instant difference to the texture, smoothness and condition of hair, and is a great way to tackle the root of many of our hair issues, as opposed to relying on purely products like masks and intensive treatments.
How I tested the Hello Klean showerhead 2.0
I’ve been testing Hello Klean’s showerhead 2.0 for seven months, and in doing so, I considered the following:
- Installation: From a practical perspective, I examined how easy it was to swap out my standard shower head with this sleek upgrade to see just how seamless a transition it could be in my routine.
- Water pressure: The Hello Klean showerhead 2.0 is designed with micro-nozzles to intensify water flow while promising to cut your water use by 25 per cent. I kept a close eye on whether I noticed any difference in water pressure, and if it sped up the time it usually takes to wash product out of my hair.
- Results: My core criteria were if it made any noticeable improvement to the condition of my hair. I took into account softness, frizz, knottiness and overall condition after sustained use.
- Value for money: It’s not cheap, but if it delivers results, the cost-per-use could be the biggest deciding factor.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Louise Whitbread is a beauty editor and writer who has spent her career scoping out and testing what’s good (and bad!) in skincare, haircare and make-up. In short, she’s done her research – whether it’s celebrity-founded make-up or at-home products that promise salon-worthy results, Louise assesses every product meticulously. The pitfalls, the perks, the good-to-knows – it’s all assessed by thorough, hands-on testing. As ever, here, she has curated a set of criteria to see if the Hello Klean showerhead is really worth your money. This is her full and honest verdict.
