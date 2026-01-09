Best matcha powders, taste-tested by a health writer

If you’re attempting to kick your coffee habit, swapping your cup of joe for matcha powder could be a good idea. Matcha has about half the caffeine of coffee, and the best matcha powders provide more sustained energy throughout the day, unlike coffee, which can give you an afternoon slump.

So, what actually is matcha? It’s a finely ground powder made from shade-grown green tea leaves, matcha is whisked directly into water, rather than steeped, meaning you consume the whole leaf and all its nutrients. Rich in antioxidants, matcha is celebrated for supporting steady energy, sharper focus, and a sense of calm, thanks to its unique blend of caffeine and the amino acid L-theanine.

Traditionally enjoyed in Japanese tea ceremonies as a simple bowl of frothy, vibrant green tea, matcha can also be sipped as a latte, blended into smoothies, or used in cooking. However, if you're new to matcha, it can be an acquired taste – similar to green powder supplements or green tea, it can, depending on the matcha, leave you with a green-vegetable aftertaste.

To help you track down the best options, I’ve rounded up my pick of the matcha powders, following countless taste tests. Keep scrolling for my full review.

The best matcha powders for 2026 are:

Best overall – Dirtea's matcha mushroom super blend: £48, Dirteaworld.com

Best budget buy – PerfectTed's matcha powders: £10.50, Perfectted.com

Best for lattes – Blank Street matcha tin: £25, Blankstreet.com

Best unsweetened option – Bio-synergy matcha green trea: £24.99, Bio-synergy.uk

How I tested

I taste-tested the matcha mixed with both water and milk ( Sarah Finley/The Independent )

As a health and fitness journalist, I’ve tested hundreds of health drinks over the years, including matcha powders, so I know good matcha when I taste it. I tested a range of matcha powders over a few months, rating them on taste, quality, how well they mixed with both water and milk, as well as the benefits I felt after consuming them. You can find out more about my thorough testing criteria at the end of this article.

