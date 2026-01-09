I tried Claudia Winkleman’s favourite facial tanner – but did it leave me orange?

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Across four seasons of The Traitors and 15 years on Strictly Come Dancing, Claudia Winkleman has honed her signature look. From her tartan kilts, tweed coats, knit wrist warmers and Spanx leggings on the BBC game show to her sharp, androgynous approach to ballroom dressing, she’s cemented herself as a modern style icon.

Beyond fashion, her beauty look is equally recognisable – jet black hair, a thick fringe, black winged eyeliner, nude lips and, of course, her fake tan. The presenter regularly jokes about looking “orange” and never leaving the house without a layer of tan. In fact, she’s famously said to have used gravy granules in times of desperation, in lieu of actual self-tan to achieve her signature look.

Freely admitting she’s addicted to fake tan, there are certain brands Claudia reportedly swears by (when she’s not reaching for the kitchen condiments). One such brand is Dr Dennis Gross – specifically its alpha beta glow pads. “The love of my life is the Dr Dennis Gross alpha beta glow pads,” she told Grazia last year.

“Anyone who has not tried them needs to immediately go and buy them – one swipe and you will faint and openly weep. And we all know I like to be orange,” she said “But trust me when I say it won’t make you orange – just a sweep will make it look like you’ve eaten outside on a sunny day. They're amazing.”

Granted, Claudia isn’t the most complimentary about her own fake tan (she’s joked there is no such thing as too orange) – but with such tall praise of the premium self-tanner, I wanted to try the pads out for myself. Just like the presenter, I’m also addicted to fake tan, and apply it every Wednesday, year-round, come rain or shine.

Standing out in a market of mousses, lotions, sprays and drops, the Dr Dennis Gross tanner comes in the form of pads that are designed for even and streak-free coverage. But with a 20-pad-pack costing nearly £50 (when it’s not on sale), is the self tanner worth it? I’ve tested the formula for a week to find out.

How I tested

I introduced the tanner into my nightly skincare routine ( Daisy Lester )

I swapped out my usual self tan drops for the Dr Dennis Gross pads, applying them at night, after my serum and before my cream. I always make sure my skin is freshly cleansed (or even better, exfoliated) to ensure the formula glides on smoothly. Over the course of a week, I applied them twice to assess how long-lasting the tan is, ease of application, skincare benefits and value for money.