9 best clothes steamers to smooth creases in your favourite garments

Steam through the ironing pile with these powerful handheld or upright machines

Daisy Lester
Thursday 04 May 2023 13:03

FYI

<p>These gadgets can kill 99 per cent of bacteria in just one minute of cleaning </p>

These gadgets can kill 99 per cent of bacteria in just one minute of cleaning

(The Independent)

Our Top Picks

Hate ironing? Us too. In fact, we’d argue most people find the chore monotonous, time-consuming and ultimately, boring – and that’s where steamers come in. Replacing your traditional iron and hefty board, these nifty gadgets will ensure your clothes are crease-free with half the hassle.

Packing plenty of benefits into their handheld or upright design, the appliances use steam output to bust wrinkles, remove unpleasant odours and alleviate allergens. Not only are they space-saving, steamers typically come with a much lower price tag, compared with some irons.

Leaving your wardrobe looking box-fresh, steamers offer an ideal cleaning service at home. Tackling everything from denim and satin to cotton and cord, you can easily steam a wide range of garments in a single session, thanks to the ability to quickly change temperature, steam output and refill the water tank.

Plus, if you’re wary of leaving traditional methods entirely behind, many hybrid steamers allow you to place your clothes on a flat surface to iron out more-stubborn creases. Better still, newer appliances are no longer limited use to just clothes, with steamers being a great way to keep home furnishings bacteria-free, too.

When shopping for a steamer, there are a few things to consider. Do you want one that’s easily portable for frequent travel? If so, look to compact, handheld gadgets with a heat-up time of no more than 30 seconds. Or, if you’re after a more industrial appliance to help you tackle big loads, you’ll want a heavy-duty model that can steam for up to 60 minutes.

How we tested

In our hunt for the best steamers, we considered their effectiveness, efficiency and, of course, the end results. Assessing how well these gadgets banished creases while freshening up our clothes and removing bad odours, we narrowed it down to nine of the best. Whether you want a fashion-cupboard-worthy steamer or a budget buy that still gets the job done, consider your search over.

The best clothes steamers for 2023 are:

  • Best overall clothes steamer – Russell Hobbs steam genie 2-in-1 handheld clothes steamer: £48.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best stylish clothes steamer – Steamery cirrus 3 iron steamer, sage: £150, Steamery.co.uk
  • Best hybrid clothes steamer – Philips steam and go plus handheld garment steamer, black: £64.99, Johnlewis.com
  • Best budget clothes steamer – Homcom clothes steamer: £18.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best upright clothes steamer – Fridja F1000 vertical clothes steamer: £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

Russell Hobbs steam genie 2-in-1 handheld clothes steamer

  • Best: Overall clothes steamer
  • Tank size: 150ml
  • Watts: 1,700
  • Heat-up time: 60 seconds
  • Cord length: N/A
  • Running time: 10 minutes

Russell Hobbs’ two-in-one genie clothes steamer is ideal for traditionalists, as it doubles up as a standard iron for smoothing garments with tougher creases on a flat surface. With its 150ml water capacity, it lasted well during steaming sessions, and its impressive power output meant each section could be smoothed in just one or two rounds.

We particularly loved the steam-trigger function that releases an extra-powerful jet of steam to smooth stubborn creases. Heating up in 60 seconds, it made light work of shirts, creased trousers and furnishing surfaces in the flat iron mode.

Continue reading...

Steamery cirrus 3 iron steamer, sage

  • Best: Stylish clothes steamer
  • Tank size: 90ml
  • Watts: 1,200
  • Heat-up time: 30 seconds
  • Cord Length: 2.3m
  • Running time: 14 minutes

Not only does Steamery’s cirrus 3 iron look stylish (who knew a steamer could be so sleek?), the Stockholm-based brand’s appliance is also impressively effective. The steamer-iron hybrid allows for extra versatility, while the hot steam helps reduce bad smells and kills bacteria. A breeze to use, simply fill up the 70ml water tank, switch on and wait 30 seconds for the steamer to heat up (the steaming button light will stop flashing when it has).

To steam, press it onto the fabric and smooth it downwards. Evening out creases on cotton, linen, denim and cord, it made light work of wrinkles and our hands were protected from any heat with the accompanying glove. If it wearn’t for the premium price, Steamery’s design would have taken our top spot.

Read our full review of the Steamery cirrus 3 iron

Continue reading...

Philips steam and go plus handheld garment steamer, black

  • Best: Hybrid clothes steamer
  • Tank size: 70ml
  • Watts: 1,300
  • Heat-up time: 60 seconds
  • Cord length: 2.5m
  • Running time: N/A

One of the most easy-to-use steamers we tried – and at a very affordable price point – Philips’s versatile model can be used either vertically or horizontally. Heating up fast and smoothing creases just as quickly, thanks to the continuous steam, we ironed out fabrics such as cord, linen, denim and cotton. Coming in a heat-resistant bag and complete with a brush cleaning accessory, the lightweight, ergonomic design is nice to hold, too.

Our only gripe was the 70ml water tank, which required more regular refilling compared with other steamers we tried. But the sleek design and rapid effectiveness make up for this minor inconvenience.

Continue reading...

Swan prosteam portable garment steamer

  • Best: Handheld steamer for water tank size
  • Tank size: 300ml
  • Watts: 1,500
  • Heat-up time: 45 seconds
  • Cord length: N/A
  • Running time: N/A

This affordably priced steamer has a sizeable 300ml tank, which can be easily detached for refilling. We were impressed by how quickly the device was ready for use (in less than a minute), with the continuous steam action making light work of our creased clothes. The ceramic-coated plate was gentle enough on satin-finish dresses, while the brush attachment helped with removing lint from thicker fabrics, such as our curtains.

The lightweight design fits easily into a large bag or suitcase (we took it away on a trip with us ahead of dressing up for dinner). However, in an ideal world, the cord would be slightly longer for greater stretch across a room. Suitable for both flat ironing and removing creases on clothes that are hanging up, the steamer has fast become our morning go-to. We also found the appliance useful for quickly smartening up the kids’ school uniforms.

Continue reading...

Homcom clothes steamer

  • Best: Budget clothes steamer
  • Tank size: 160ml
  • Watts: 1,520
  • Heat-up time: 30 seconds
  • Cord length: 1.9m
  • Running time: 7-20 minutes

Setting you back just £20, Homcom’s travel-size clothes steamer is a steal – and it seriously delivers, too. Complete with a measuring cup and fabric brush, simply fill up the generous 160ml water tank and wait less than 30 seconds before you can start steaming. We first tackled a thrifted thick wool coat that had deep creases down the front and arms. After five or so rounds on each section, the ridges were smoothed out and the coat looked brand new. Better still, steaming the garment helped get rid of its musty vintage odour – and the steamer was similarly effective on denim and cotton shirts.

With its compact size, lightweight portable design and stellar price, Homcom’s steamer is a great budget buy for steaming on the go or tackling small loads.

Continue reading...

Breville VIN430 travel clothes steamer, 200ml

  • Best: Compact clothes steamer
  • Tank size: 200ml
  • Watts: 1,400
  • Heat-up time: 40 seconds
  • Cord length: 3m
  • Running time: 8 minutes

A compact option for packing (relatively) light when heading on weekends away, this steamer packs plenty of oomph with 1,400W watts of power. We liked that the water tank can be filled with a tiny jug, which we found to be a nice, ergonomic novelty.

The steamer heats up in about 40 seconds, which is pretty speedy, and, once ready, its 830g weight and slim handle makes it a doddle to use. Measuring in at a whopping 3m, the exceedingly long power cable is bound to come in handy, too.

Releasing the wrinkles in our very crumpled cotton and elastane-blend shirt before smoothing our satin viscose-blend dress, this steamer performs best when working close to the fabric you’re working with – of course, only when the materials are suitable for this kind of close proximity steaming.

It comes with just one attachment, which is the fabric brush. For our peace of mind, we would have liked a steam cover and auto shut-off but we did find our clothes remained splatter and drip-free regardless.

Continue reading...

Tefal access steam travel steamer

  • Best: Clothes steamer for all fabrics
  • Tank size: 150ml
  • Watts: 1,100
  • Heat-up time: 45 seconds
  • Cord length: 2m
  • Running time: 15 minutes

This sleek steamer from Tefal does what it says on the tin, and does it markedly well. Designed to be robust and planted firmly on a surface, so as not to topple over, we appreciated the wide-set base and noted how smoothly the water tank slotted in and out of place. Setting this up is an intuitive process  – you’ll need to wait just 45 seconds and then it’s ready to use. Once the light stops flashing, you’re all set.

Noting the wide head and the steamer’s ergonomic handle, we were impressed with how effectively (and speedily) this smoothed even fairly deep creases in our cotton skirt, before loosening and smoothing the wrinkles in our crumpled polyester shirt.

As for attachments, it comes with a fabric brush and steam cover, to block the odd spitting. It doesn’t come with any bells or whistles in the sense of different settings, but if you just want a straightforward model that works well, this will be safe on every kind of fabric.

Continue reading...

Propress mini handheld clothes steamer

  • Best: For ease of use
  • Tank size: 130ml standard; 230ml “big belly”
  • Watts: 1,350
  • Heat-up time: 45 seconds
  • Cord length: 3m
  • Running time: 7 minutes standard; 13 minutes “big belly”

Used in many charity shops across the country, as well as for London Fashion Week, in theatres and, of course, homes, Propress is one of the best steamer brands in the business with over 40 years experience. We found its mini handheld steamer heated up impressively fast, which is perfect for someone who hates ironing (and is always running late).

There are three colour options: a pretty blue hue, a grey and a powder pink; and there’s the option of a “big belly” tank for an extra £20, which allows for up to 13 minutes of steaming, thanks to its 230ml capacity.

The continuous steaming option means you can easily steam from the inside of the garment without having to hold down a button at the same time. The heat proof glove is also a handy addition while using this function.

Continue reading...

Fridja F1000 vertical clothes steamer

  • Best: Upright clothes steamer
  • Tank size: 2.2l
  • Watts: 1,500
  • Heat-up time: 35 seconds
  • Cord length: N/A
  • Running time: 65 minutes

If you’re looking for a fashion-cupboard-worthy steamer that can tackle big loads in one continuous session, Fridja’s vertical clothes steamer is your solution. Still relatively affordable at less than £100, the upright model boasts a very generous 2.2l tank size and powerful wattage for rapid steaming. After filling up the tank and switching the dial, it takes around 35 seconds to heat up. Producing a thick steam that can last up to 65 minutes, it made quick work of removing creases and wrinkles in our garments.

We loved the addition of a coat hanger that pegs onto the vertical design, allowing you to steam with more efficiency, while the steamer itself worked very well on a range of fabrics, from cotton to satin. Perfect for large households, big wardrobes or even commercial enterprises, Fridja’s steamer is an impressive upright option.

Continue reading...

Clothes steamer FAQs

What type of clothes steamer should I go for?

Typically, garment steamers come in two types: upright and handheld. While both designs are able to tackle creases effectively, there are a few key differences between them:

  • Upright steamers – These models are generally far more powerful than handheld steamers and, as such, are better suited to larger or heavy-duty jobs. They also have sizeable water tanks, so you can steam for longer without refilling, and often feature built-in hangers, too. However, it’s worth considering that upright steamers tend to be more expensive and bigger in size, which makes them less portable.
  • Handheld steamers – These models are far lighter and more compact than their upright counterparts, which makes them ideal if you’re looking for one to take with you on holiday. They’re also more affordable but tend to have smaller water tanks.

Do clothes steamers really work?

Absolutely, and our round-up can certainly attest to their abilities. However, it’s important to be aware that not all steamers are cut out for the same types of job, so make sure you buy the right one for your needs. For example, look for one with a large water tank if you’ve got a big pile of clothes to get through or one with a range of steam settings if you need to tackle lots of different types of fabric.

Iron vs clothes steamer: What’s the difference?

Whether or not to use an iron or a clothes steamer will depend on the de-creasing job you have before you. While irons use moisture, heat, steam and pressure to smooth and flatten fabrics as you press against an ironing board, steamers pump out soft billows of steam that pass through materials, making them better suited for garments made from delicate fibres or those decorated with lots of detail, such as sequins and beads.

What fabrics should not be steamed?

While some steamers are suitable for use on all fabrics, others shouldn’t be used on extremely delicate materials, so it’s always best to check with the manufacturer before you get started. According to clothes steamer brand Fridja, these gadgets are typically very versatile and capable of removing creases on a wide range of fabrics including natural fibres such as linen, silk, cotton and even wool. If you’re still unsure, the brand recommends using a delicate fabric guard to help prevent damage. Meanwhile, synthetic materials such as polyester, nylon and acrylic are typically very easy to steam using all clothes steamers.

The verdict: Clothes steamers

With its versatile design, traditional iron function, generous running time and ergonomically sleek feel, Russell Hobbs’s genie is a do-it-all option for steaming through your ironing pile. For its surprisingly stylish look and impressive crease-free results, Steamery’s cirrus 3 iron deserves a special shout-out, while the Homcom and Swan models are perfect if you’re on a tight budget.

Want to take the hassle out of laundry day? Read our review of the best washer-dryer machines

