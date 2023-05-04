Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hate ironing? Us too. In fact, we’d argue most people find the chore monotonous, time-consuming and ultimately, boring – and that’s where steamers come in. Replacing your traditional iron and hefty board, these nifty gadgets will ensure your clothes are crease-free with half the hassle.

Packing plenty of benefits into their handheld or upright design, the appliances use steam output to bust wrinkles, remove unpleasant odours and alleviate allergens. Not only are they space-saving, steamers typically come with a much lower price tag, compared with some irons.

Leaving your wardrobe looking box-fresh, steamers offer an ideal cleaning service at home. Tackling everything from denim and satin to cotton and cord, you can easily steam a wide range of garments in a single session, thanks to the ability to quickly change temperature, steam output and refill the water tank.

Plus, if you’re wary of leaving traditional methods entirely behind, many hybrid steamers allow you to place your clothes on a flat surface to iron out more-stubborn creases. Better still, newer appliances are no longer limited use to just clothes, with steamers being a great way to keep home furnishings bacteria-free, too.

When shopping for a steamer, there are a few things to consider. Do you want one that’s easily portable for frequent travel? If so, look to compact, handheld gadgets with a heat-up time of no more than 30 seconds. Or, if you’re after a more industrial appliance to help you tackle big loads, you’ll want a heavy-duty model that can steam for up to 60 minutes.

How we tested

In our hunt for the best steamers, we considered their effectiveness, efficiency and, of course, the end results. Assessing how well these gadgets banished creases while freshening up our clothes and removing bad odours, we narrowed it down to nine of the best. Whether you want a fashion-cupboard-worthy steamer or a budget buy that still gets the job done, consider your search over.

The best clothes steamers for 2023 are: