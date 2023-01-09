Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After multiple leaks and an explosive interview with ITV that aired last night, it is near-impossible to escape the frenzy surrounding Prince Harry, his memoir Spare and the incendiary revelations found inside. From an alleged physical clash between the Duke and Prince William to admissions of drug-taking, the book is set to shake the foundations of the royal family.

Released on 10 January 2023 – in 16 different languages plus an audiobook read by Harry himself – the tome is ghost written by Pulitzer Prize winner JR Moehringer.

Touching on everything from the death of his mother, Princess Diana, to his decision to wear a Nazi costume, leaked extracts from Harry’s memoir show him talking candidly on topics such as grief, his marriage to Meghan Markle, mental health and his family.

But a royal offering insight into their life behind closed doors is nothing new. From Princess Diana’s secret collaboration with biographer Andrew Morton to former monarch the Duke of Windsor’s book, there is strong precedent for the tell-all royal memoir.

For those wanting to delve deeper into the history, life and drama of the royal family, we’ve detailed the best memoirs below, from Prince Harry’s upcoming Spare to his mother Diana’s revealing (and controversial) biography.