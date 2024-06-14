Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Princess of Wales has said she is “not out of the woods yet” and has “a few more months” of cancer treatment to go as she confirmed her attendance at tomorrow’s Trooping the Colour parade.

In a moving message, Kate said that there have been “good days and bad days” during her chemotherapy as she thanked members of the public for supporting her through her illness.

She was admitted to hospital for abdominal surgery in January and it was later confirmed that the princess had an unspecified form of cancer.

In a personal statement issued ahead of the event on Saturday, Kate said she had been “blown away” by all the messages of support she had received.

Kensington Palace released a new portrait of the princess taken at Windsor this week to mark the announcement ( Matt Porteous )

“It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times,” she said.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.

“On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

Kate said that she would continue to receive treatment for a “few” more months and that her time away from royal duties had allowed her to spend “personal time” on the things that “give me energy and positivity”.

The Princess of Wales is undergoing treament for cancer ( PA Wire )

The princess said she was looking forward to spending the weekend with her family and hoped to join a “few” public engagements over the summer.

But she cautioned that she knows she is “not out of the woods yet”.

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty,” she added. “Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.

“Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.”

In May the palace said Kate would not make a full return to public duties until her medical team determined it was safe to do so.

The update came at the launch of a report by Kate’s early years foundation - the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood - which calls for more business investment in children’s early years.

The King will celebrate his official birthday and the release of his birthday honours list with a grand display of the Crown’s military power at the Trooping the Colour event.

Despite still suffering from cancer, he will carry out a ceremonial inspection of the soldiers, as he did last year, but he will do so from a carriage rather than horseback for safety reasons.