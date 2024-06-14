Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Trooping the Colour is one of the most popular, glittering events in the royal calendar and it is taking place this Saturday (15 June).

Otherwise known as the King’s official birthday, it is a formal state ceremonial parade that sees the Monarch inspect the regiments of Household Division.

The eyes of the world will be on London this weekend because of the royal family’s ongoing health troubles, which saw King Charles take a step back from his duties earlier this year.

While the Monarch has now returned to a “reduced” summer schedule, he is continuing his cancer treatment alongside the Princess of Wales, who has not yet returned to duty.

The Princess of Wales has, however, hinted that she could appear with her family on the Buckingham Palace balcony this Saturday and reportedly said she is “considering” it should she feel well enough.

This would mark her first public appearance since Christmas Day last year and put to bed the intense rumours about her whereabouts, which have circulated since she stepped back from her duties in January.

Here is everything we know about the 2024 Trooping the Colour so far.

All eyes will be on Buckingham Palace’s balcony this Saturday to see if Kate Middleton will make an appearance at Trooping the Colour ( PA Wire )

Key Times

The parade is scheduled to begin on Saturday at 10:20am and it will last for just over two hours, finishing at around 12:25pm.

This will be followed by a 41 Gun salute from King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery in Green Park at 12.52pm.

Events will come to a close at around 1pm when there will be an RAF flypast over Buckingham Palace’s balcony.

This flypast will consist of the famous Red Arrows and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, but it has been reported that other aircraft may be involved.

According to the Household Division, anyone who wishes to watch the parade in person should begin making their way to The Mall and the edge of St James’s Park for 9am.

What will be different this year?

While the Monarchy typically inspects the soldiers from horseback, as King Charles did last year, because of his ongoing cancer treatment, the King will carry out the ceremonial inspection from a carriage this year instead.

King Charles will inspect the soldiers from a carriage rather than horseback this year ( AFP via Getty Images )

Who will attend?

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s attendance at this year’s event has already been confirmed, however, it is not currently known which other members of the Royal family will join them.

While Prince William is expected to make an appearance, there is a particular question mark over his wife Kate Middleton and youngest children Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who have not been out in public this year.

A palace spokesperson said of the Princess of Wales: “The Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team. She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery.”

The heir to the throne has, however, been spotted out with Prince George and could well appear with just his eldest son or with all three of his children.

However, given six-year-old Prince Louis’s reputation for making mischief, this seems unlikely.

Prince Louis famously jokes around at public events ( Chris Jackson/PA Wire )

It has been confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who live in California, will not attend the event.

Last year saw Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence make a balcony appearance alongside Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

The Duke of Kent and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were also on the balcony.

Other members of the family who have stepped up amid the family’s recent health troubles include Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, and they could appear this year given their recent increase in prominence.

Only King Charles and Queen Camilla’s attendance has been confirmed so far ( AFP via Getty Images )

Controversy

This year’s Trooping the Colour has already been subject to controversy because of a planned anti-monarchy protest.

According to reports, its attendance has already been blocked by the Metropolitan Police who cited the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

The anti-monarchy group Republic subsequently hit out at these allegedly “spurious grounds”, which are made on the claim that a protest would deny the right of spectators to enjoy the parade.

They stated that human rights legislation “does not provide a right to enjoy a day out”.

Another point of controversy in this year’s parade is the participation of the five military horses who escaped and ran through London earlier this year.

The army recently that Tennyson, “who was not badly injured”, will participate in the event and “Trojan and Vanquish will have supporting roles with the King’s Life Guard but will not be on the parade itself”.

Meanwhile, Vida and Quaker, who suffered more extensive injuries, will continue their recovery in the countryside, but they are expected to eventually return to work.

Three of the escaped military horses will be involved in Trooping the Colour ( PA Wire )

However, the animal rights group Peta (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) has argued that all five animals should be permanently retired after the incident.

Kate Werner, Peta’s senior campaigns manager, wrote to Lt Col Woodward: “Clearly, these horses are easily agitated and sensitive to noise.

“Forcing them to perform at a crowded event marked by drums and a 41-gun salute would place them and the public at risk.”

A spokesperson for the Household Cavalry told The Independent: “Our horses undergo a thorough process of treatment and rehabilitation before their suitability to return to work is carefully assessed. We would never allow them to do so unless they were absolutely ready, physically and mentally.”

Purpose

The army took the opportunity to confirm exactly how many people and animals will participate in the parade in a statement.

A dog will also participate in the event ( EPA )

They also explained the purpose of the event, which has been a tradition since 1748 during the reign of another King Charles – King Charles II.

The army said: “After weeks of gruelling rehearsal and painstaking preparation, 250 musicians, 20 pipers, 240 military working horses, an extremely large dog, and almost a thousand dual-role soldiers of the British army’s Household Division will deliver a magnificent spectacle for the King, the nation, and the world in London on Saturday 15 June.

“The King’s Birthday Parade is a gift from the British Army’s Household Division to His Majesty on the occasion of the King’s official birthday. Held traditionally on the second Saturday in June, regardless of the sovereign’s actual date of birth, the parade is an opportunity for the Household Division to demonstrate their professional excellence and loyalty to the crown.”