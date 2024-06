Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Just hours before the King and the royal family – including Kate Middleton – stepped out for The Tropping of The Colour in London this weekend, Meghan Markle soft launched two more products from her long-awaited lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

Weeks after the former royal gifted 50 jars of strawberry jam to influencers across the US, she has now sent close friends raspberry jam jars and dog biscuits, giving us a sneak peak of what’s to come.

The initial announcement saw Markle returning to Instagram (she deactivated her personal account shortly after her engagement to Prince Harry) for the first time in four years. The brand’s new page features a logo and a link to a website while the website itself is similarly sparse, showing the brand’s golden script-like logo with the name of Markle’s neighbourhood, “Montecito”, written below, as well as a link for fans to sign up with their email to join the waitlist.

Teasing the brand, the Instagram account’s short video story is soundtracked by Nancy Wilson’s “I Wish You Love”, with grainy scenes showing the Duchess of Sussex baking, arranging flowers, and wearing a black gown in a Montecito mansion.

A homage to her home in Santa Barbara, California, the name of her brand nods to the fact some people refer to the sunny coastal region as the American Riviera.

Though details are currently sparse, we’ve taken a look at the trademark application documents to try and provide some insight. Here’s everything you need to know, including details on the brand’s jam and dog biscuits – plus all the other products American Riviera Orchard will sell.

Read more: Meghan Markle’s favourite fashion brands

When will American Riviera Orchard be available to shop?

Six years after Markle closed her lifestyle blog The Tig (short for her favourite wine Tignanello), people have believed for a while that the Duchess has been working on a similar project.

Unfortunately, we don’t have any information at this stage for when the products will be available to shop. What we do know though is that a trademark application for American Riviera Orchard was filed on 2 February 2024, so we can expect it’ll be a number of weeks before we can shop Markle’s products.

But you can join the waitlist now, and of course, we’ll be keeping you updated with any news and intel on when the products will be available to shop.

What products will American Riviera Orchard sell?

In a world of celebrity beauty brands, Markle appears to be breaking the mould, with trademark application revealing a focus on home, garden, food, and general lifestyle content. The first products to launch will be a strawberry jam (the jar was sent out to influencers including Tracy Robbins and Delfina Blaquier) and rasperry jam. Sharing snaps of their spread on Instagram, the jars featured the brand’s label and handwritten numbers showing it was number 17 of 50 and 2 of 2, respectively.

open image in gallery ( Tracy Robbins/Instagram )

As well as fruit preserves, the brand will also sell dog biscuits. Nacho Figueras, a close friend of Markle’s, shared on Instagram his delivery of both raspberry jam and his dog sitting next to a glass jar of dog biscuits.

According to the documents, the goods and services listed within the trademark application include a variety of home goods, such as tableware, cookbooks, food, pet food and kitchenware, with the trademark application seeking approval for a retail store that stocks everything from textiles, tableware and cookbooks to jellies, jams, marmalades, spreads, butter and edible oils.

Join the waitlist now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on home buys and more, try the links below:

We’ve rounded up the best books to reignite your love of food and cooking