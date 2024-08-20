Meghan Markle nailed high-low dressing with this £26 Mango shirt

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Meghan Markle has been serving up a masterclass in fashion diplomacy while on tour with Prince Harry in Colombia.

From a Veronica Beard navy pantsuit styled with a pair of Manolo Blahnik pumps to a slinky silk shirt by Victoria Beckham paired with La Ligne trousers and Aquazzura sandals, the polished looks have been corporate with trend-led twists.

Her touring wardrobe has spanned buzzy brands, such as Australian label Posse, as well as Colombian designers including Johanna Ortiz.

While most of the Duchess’s covetable looks require the Royal budget to match, Meghan Markle plumped for a British high street brand during her final week on tour.

Speaking at a forum discussion focused on highlighting and uplifting Afro-Colombian women, she styled a sequin skirt from Colombian-born designer Silvia Tcherassi with a Mango white short-sleeve shirt. Costing just £26, some sizes are still in stock – but you’ll want to be quick. Here’s where to shop, plus similar styles.

Mango sleeveless shirt in white: £26, Asos.com

open image in gallery ( Asos )

Made from a cotton blend fabric for a lightweight feel, Mango’s design is a summer take on the classic white shirt. Featuring short sleeves, a straight design and a pointed collar, the front button closures give you extra versatility when styling.

The wardrobe staple can be tucked into a patterned midi skirt for occasion dressing, à la Meghan Marle. Or, you could style it day-to-day with straight-leg jeans or a linen mini skirt. The white finish will see it slot easily into your existing wardrobe.

Buy now

Mango lyocell sleeveless shirt: £17.99, Mango.com

open image in gallery ( Mango )

This silk-look shirt features a similar sleeveless design and straight cut, complete with a front button closure and pointed collar. Whether styled with denim or tucked into black trousers, it can easily be dressed up or down – and is a steal, at just £17.99.

Buy now

open image in gallery ( Zalando )

A wardrobe staple, this gap shirt is crafted from a linen blend for a breathable and lightweight feel. Designed with a flattering semi-sheer finish, the shirt features a sleeveless silhouette and straight cut which can be tucked into bottoms.

Buy now

Kate Middleton loves Strathberry – and these are the bag styles to shop