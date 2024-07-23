Support truly

Scottish label Strathberry has been defining “quiet luxury” with its considered, classic bags long before Succession amplified the trend on your TikTok and Instagram feeds. Founded in 2013, the Edinburgh-based brand is minimalist and thoughtful, using the highest quality Spanish craftsmanship to create its covetable accessories.

Characterised by their signature bar closure, piped handles and foil-embossed Strathberry emblem, polish and refinement is the name of the game for the family-run business. So it’s perhaps no surprise that Strathberry already counts style mavens Katie Holmes and Sarah Jessica Parker among its fans, as well as a loyal roster of royals.

During her first official outing after her engagement to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plumped for one of the label’s colour-blocked totes, while Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Zara Philips and Princess Eugenie have all been spotted with Strathberry bags.

But it’s Kate Middleton who has perhaps the largest collection, with four bags and counting hailing from the Scottish label. From her croc-embossed clutch (she has it in both white and navy), to the brand’s best selling mosaic nano, the bag’s perfectly match her elegant and understated wardrobe.

But Strathberry has a lot more going for it than just the royal seal of approval. While the functional, yet fashionable bag designs are dreamt up in Edinburgh, they’re brought to life in a remote Andalucían village in the mountains of Spain. Distinguished by its white-wash buildings, Ubrique has been synonymous with high quality leather-making since the mid-18th century. The Strathberry factory sits its stellar company alongside some of the biggest luxury bag brands in the world, but will set you back a fraction of the cost compared to the likes of Chanel, Lemaire and Dior.

Strathberry’s USP is high quality pieces that last you a lifetime. Its attainable bags start from £295 (a graduation gift), and go up to £695 (a luxury birthday treat to yourself). From the Strathberry styles that have earned a spot in our own wardrobe to Kate Middleton’s favourite clutch, these are the bags to invest in now and love forever.

Strathberry lana hobo raffia black: £375, Strathberry.com

open image in gallery ( Daisy Lester/Strathberry )

You can’t go wrong with a raffia bag in the summertime. The neutral hue and natural texture is the perfect tonic to your warm-weather wardrobe, whether accessorising a simple monochrome look or contrasting a bright yellow or red dress. Relaxed and roomy, Strathberry’s lana hobo raffia bag features a laidback, slouchy silhouette and non-adjustable shoulder strap with the label’s signature music bar hardware. Fitting in all your essentials, there’s a magnetic popper closure and internal zip pocket for extra security. A go-to summer bag, you’ll more than get your cost per wear.

Buy now

Strathberry nano tote black: £375, Strathberry.com

open image in gallery ( Daisy Lester/Strathberry )

Loved by the likes of Meghan Markle, Strathberry’s totes are recognisable thanks to the signature gold music bar, utilitarian design and structured silhouette. Taking you from day to night thanks to the detachable crossbody strap, it’s a bag that can really do both. While the larger sizes are the definition of corporate chic, the nano is dainty and delicate for occasion-wear. Don’t be fooled by its demure size, as it fits a surprising amount of essentials (thankfully, it’s not one of those impractical mini bags that only fit your phone). Demonstrating the brand’s attention to detail, we love the addition of a leather strap on the gold chain for extra comfort.

Buy now

Strathberry mosaic nano vanilla: £395, Strathberry.com

open image in gallery ( Strathberry )

A masterclass in understated luxury, Strathberry’s mosaic nano is crafted from grain calf leather and finished in a delicious vanilla hue. Available in a range of other colours, the gold music bar and foil emblem elevate the sleek design. A mini version of another of the brand’s bestsellers, the nano bag is complete with a crossbody strap for versatility, a magnetic closure and interior pocket. In fact, Kate Middleton sported the chic bag last Christmas with an all-white ensemble, providing all the style inspiration you need.

Buy now

Strathberry multrees chain wallet embossed croc, navy: Was £295, now £206.50, Strathberry.com

open image in gallery ( Strathberry )

Another of Kate Middleton’s Strathberry bags, now’s the time to invest in the timeless clutch style as it’s reduced by nearly £100 in the label’s summer sale. Handcrafted in Spain from croc embossed calf leather, the elegant bag can be carried either as a purse or transformed into a crossbody bag thanks to the removable gold chain strap. Featuring a magnetic closure and decoration with the signature music bag, the interior is more spacious than you might think, with eight card slots and zipped pocket. The Princess of Wales has it in both navy and white.

Buy now

Strathberry osette raffia, canvas ecru: £345, Strathberry.com

open image in gallery ( Strathberry )

A hero buy for your next holiday, Strathberry’s osette raffia boasts hands-free funtionality and a spacious bucket silhouette. Crafted using buttery soft calf leather with a luxe pebble finish, the contrasting cotton canvas is water resistant with an anti-fray finish. Packed with detailing, the bag’s distinguished by its elegant drawstring closure and music bar, with the option to carry it with the leather top handle or with the detachable leather strap. Adding textures to your summer ensembles, it’s a timeless take.

Buy now

Strathberry lana midi bucket bag dual leather, black: £495, Strathberry.com

open image in gallery ( Strathberry )

When it comes to work bags that can take you from your desk to dinner, Strathberry excells. This bucket-style oozes elegance without compromising on practicality, complete with a Tardis-like interior that leaves room for your laptop, books and even a spare pair of shoes. We love the slouchy silhouette of the bag when it’s not so full, while it can also be worn crossbody to make it more of a style statement. The hand cross stiched detailing and mix of smooth and pebbled leather finishes adds to the luxurious feel.

Buy now

