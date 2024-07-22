Jump to content
Drunk Elephant’s viral bronzing drops are back in stock and on sale

The formula was launched in 2018, but has found a new audience on TikTok in the last year

Daisy Lester
Monday 22 July 2024 17:20 BST
Ever since the drops landed on my desk, they’ve become a staple of my daily routine
Ever since the drops landed on my desk, they’ve become a staple of my daily routine (iStock/The Independent )

While some beauty trends on TikTok come and go (pumpkin spice latte make-up, anyone?), others prove they’re well worth the hype. With more than 200 million views on the app and a reputation for rarely staying in stock, Drunk Elephant’s D-bronzi bottle are case in point.

Arguably, the internet’s most famous bronzing drops, the skincare and make-up hybrid was launched in 2018. A short-wear alternative to face fake tan and a long-wear substitute for bronzer, the drops give skin an instantly bronzed finish.

Infused with nourishing ingredients like marula oil, blackcurrant seed oil, peptides and fatty acid, they’re designed to be mixed with your daily moisturiser for a subtle tint or applied alone for a deeper glow.

As someone who’s been fake tanning for nearly a decade, I’ve tried a lot of facial formulas, from gradual tanning drops to serums and moisturisers – but ever since Drunk Elephant’s drops landed on my desk earlier this year, I’ve used nothing else.

While gradual tanning formulas develop over a couple of hours, and often have no guide colour for even application, Drunk Elephant’s drops boast a helpful tinted colour that helps ensure a flawless finish. Plus, there’s no commitment as the colour washes off easily at the end of the day.

How we tested Drunk Elephant D-bronzi anti-pollution sunshine bronzing drops

The drops give an instantly bronzed look
The drops give an instantly bronzed look (Daisy Lester)

A loyal convert, I’ve used Drunk Elephant’s bronzing drops most days since getting my hands on a coveted bottle. Now, it’s not only back in stock, but on sale thanks to LOOKFANTASTIC’s summer saving. From application to skincare benefits and the final finish, here’s why you should buy into the Drunk Elephant D-bronzi hype.

Drunk Elephant D-bronzi anti-pollution sunshine bronzing drops

drunk elephant.png
  • Best: Instant face fake tan
  • Size: 30ml
  • Shades: One shade
  • Key ingredients: Marula oil, blackcurrant seed oil, peptides, fatty acids
  • Type: Instant
  • Why we love it
    • Easily blendable and buildable
    • A little goes a long way
    • Natural looking glow
  • Take note
    • Expensive
    • Only one shade

Powered by peptides, fatty acids and nourishing oils such as marula, Drunk Elephant’s formula favours skin-loving ingredients that don’t dry out your skin (unlike a lot of other bronzing drops on the market). Boasting an almost silky texture, it’s super lightweight and easy to blend, whether in your moisturiser or directly onto your face.

I prefer the latter method, using just three pea sized drops for full-coverage and blending around the hairline with a brush. The result is an instantly bronzed look that can be easily built-up to complement a body fake tan (real or otherwise).

The finish is natural, without a hint of orange. Providing enough coverage to forgo foundation, I only need to layer a little bit of concealer under the eyes for a radiant complexion on off-duty days. Equally, it’s lightweight enough to sit under heavier make-up with no cakey feeling for the office or in the evening.

A lot of the appeal lies in their versatility, with the formula doubling up as a liquid contour on cheekbones and forehead. Similarly, it can be applied anywhere else on the body for a touch of bronze, with just one drop going a long way. The drops also have impressive longevity, lasting all-day without any smudging or patchiness.

My only gripe is the expensive price for just a 30ml bottle, but a little goes a long way and my tube is still going strong around three months later. It would also be nice to have a more inclusive shade range to cater for different skin tones and types.

  1.  £24 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Drunk Elephant D-bronzi bronzing drops

The product that started the bronzing drops craze, I can confirm that Drunk Elephant’s D-bronzi sunshine drops are as good as everyone says they are. Yes, this is a relatively pricey pick but, if you love an instantly bronzed look, you won’t regret the splurge – and now’s the time to commit, as LOOKFANTASTIC has slashed nearly £10 off the price.

Looking for more fake tan recommendations? We’ve rounded up more of the best bronzing drops for 2024

