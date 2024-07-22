13 best tote bags for carrying your essentials in style

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Tote bags are one of the most essential accessories you can own. From canvas and leather styles for travelling to raffia and woven designs to take you from the beach to the bar, the best tote bags combine fashion and functionality.

Their perennial appeal lies in their versatility. Above all, they’re big enough to hold a chaotic amount of belongings, from your laptop and water bottle to a book, far too many lip balms and even a spare pair of shoes to take you from your desk to dinner. They’re also style statements (we’re not talking about the canvas styles stuffed underneath your kitchen sink).

Unlike some trends (hello mesh ballet flats), you’re guaranteed to get your cost-per-wear with a tote bag. After all, once you’ve found the perfect work bag, you’ll rely on it for years to come.

From Christian Dior and Celine’s XL totes to more understated carriers from Khaite and The Row, tote bags can be the ultimate status symbol (and a practical one at that). If you’re unwilling to take out a bank loan to get your hands on a luxury tote, the high street has plenty of great options, too – with bags from the likes of Mango, & Other Stories and Cos proving quality doesn’t have to cost a premium.

When searching for the best tote bags, make sure they’re suitably capacious (sorry, Tom Wambsgans), but also ensure it helps you look put-together. This season, Dragon Diffusion’s Nantucket woven bag is the style set’s tote of choice, while structured raffia bags are similarly trending for summer. Leather or suede styles are timeless, durable choices, while printed or boldly coloured totes are great for accessorising. Whatever your style, we’ve found totes to suit.

How we tested the best tote bags

open image in gallery Our tester in action trying out this years best tote bags ( Daisy Lester )

In our hunt for the best tote bags to invest in now and love forever, we looked for quality and value for money, while considering how lightweight yet durable the bags were. Chiefly, we looked for bags that were spacious and stylish, considering trends but also how timeless the styles are.

The best tote bags for 2024 are: