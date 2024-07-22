13 best tote bags for carrying your essentials in style

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Find your go-to work bag, perfectly sized travel tote or new favourite evening style
Tote bags are one of the most essential accessories you can own. From canvas and leather styles for travelling to raffia and woven designs to take you from the beach to the bar, the best tote bags combine fashion and functionality.
Their perennial appeal lies in their versatility. Above all, they’re big enough to hold a chaotic amount of belongings, from your laptop and water bottle to a book, far too many lip balms and even a spare pair of shoes to take you from your desk to dinner. They’re also style statements (we’re not talking about the canvas styles stuffed underneath your kitchen sink).
Unlike some trends (hello mesh ballet flats), you’re guaranteed to get your cost-per-wear with a tote bag. After all, once you’ve found the perfect work bag, you’ll rely on it for years to come.
From Christian Dior and Celine’s XL totes to more understated carriers from Khaite and The Row, tote bags can be the ultimate status symbol (and a practical one at that). If you’re unwilling to take out a bank loan to get your hands on a luxury tote, the high street has plenty of great options, too – with bags from the likes of Mango, & Other Stories and Cos proving quality doesn’t have to cost a premium.
When searching for the best tote bags, make sure they’re suitably capacious (sorry, Tom Wambsgans), but also ensure it helps you look put-together. This season, Dragon Diffusion’s Nantucket woven bag is the style set’s tote of choice, while structured raffia bags are similarly trending for summer. Leather or suede styles are timeless, durable choices, while printed or boldly coloured totes are great for accessorising. Whatever your style, we’ve found totes to suit.
In our hunt for the best tote bags to invest in now and love forever, we looked for quality and value for money, while considering how lightweight yet durable the bags were. Chiefly, we looked for bags that were spacious and stylish, considering trends but also how timeless the styles are.
Deceptively big, lightweight and stylish, AllSaints’s Allington tote delivers on all fronts. Reminiscent of bags from influencer-favourite Dragon Diffusion, this more-affordable tote boasts a woven straw design with a cotton twill lining. Both the natural look and lightweight feel of the bag make it perfect for summer, but the peat brown finish ensures its year-round wearability.
We’ve successfully used it both as hand luggage (it fits make-up, skincare, a laptop, chargers, clothes and books), as well as a work bag, with the contrasting black handles ensuring a comfortable fit (there are long and short handles, so you can customise how you wear it). The clever design is expandable, to fit as much stuff as possible, before easily folding back into a more compact bag when you’re travelling light. There’s also an internal pouch for valuables, while the silver hardware includes a strong magnetic closure.
British luxury label Lulu Guinness’s first Waitrose shopping bag saw sales exceed that of eggs and milk in the first week. Now, the label has designed a new reusable bag for the supermarket. Featuring Lulu Guinness’s signature colours, the bag boasts a chessboard design, complete with red panelling and handles. Each bag is made using recycled plastic (13 bottles and 14 caps, to be precise), promoting circular fashion. But this isn’t just your average supermarket tote. Complete with a handy inside zip pocket and double handles, for extra comfort when carrying your shopping, it’s a bargain for just £12 – a fraction of the cost of other Lulu Guinness bags.
Scottish label Strathberry’s bags are handcrafted in Spain, using premium Spanish leathers and finishes. Favouring understatement, exquisite materials and timeless style, no wonder Kate Middleton and Katie Holmes are devotees. An investment bag you’ll wear year-round, the label’s nano tote is a dinky version of its bestselling Strathberry tote. Crafted from smooth calf leather with a soft microfibre lining, the tote is characterised by its structured silhouette. Designed to fit only the essentials (phone, cards, keys and your favourite lipstick), it blends fashion and functionality, complete with a detachable gold chain for hands-free carrying, an interior pocket and signature gold bar closure, for extra security. Available in minimalist black to complement any outfit, there are 24 further colourways to choose from, from croc-embossed green leather to raspberry pink.
If we were to design the perfect work bag, this would be it. Hailing from Jigsaw, the Heckfield tote features a soft and slouchy silhouette that sits comfortable under your arm, while looking super chic. The suede finish is timeless and durable, slotting easily into your existing wardrobe, thanks to the neutral hue.
There’s plenty of attention to detail to justify the investment, too – from the metal feet on the base that prevent the suede from getting dirty to the full cotton fabric lining, zipped back pocket and flat front-facing pocket, for easy access. The bag is surprisingly spacious and easily fits a laptop, chargers, books, make-up bag and a water bottle. While it’s a little too small for hand luggage, it’s the perfect size and weight for a reliable work bag, and we’ve found ourselves reaching for it on repeat.
From Chanel-inspired crossbodys to Bottega-esque styles, M&S’s bag offering is seriously good for summer. Setting you back just £25, this versatile tote is roomy enough for all your beach essentials but sufficiently secure enough to carry your work necessities, too. Featuring two long shoulder straps, the removable lining adds practicality to the lattice-style bag. Plus, there’s an internal drawstring pouch for smaller valuables, so you’re not always rummaging around for your keys and cards. It’s available in neutral black and beige tones as well as orange and green colourways that will add a vibrant lift to your summer outfits. You’ll dig it out summer after summer.
Doubling up as gym bags, work totes, hand luggage and more, Adanola canvas bags are fan favourites. Crafted from cotton canvas, the design is lightweight and versatile, whether crammed with your holiday-essentials or folded up in storage. Plus, the material can be machine washed, to keep it looking fresh and clean. Measuring 61cm x 36cm x 13cm, the capacious white bag is detailed with a retro-inspired black varsity Adanola logo. Complete with wide shoulder straps for comfortable carrying, the bag has a timeless feel – all for less than £30.
Mango is one of the best destinations on the high street for well-crafted but affordable bags that will stand the test of time. The structured silhouette of this shopper reminds us of Acne Studios’s musubi bag, with Mango’s design opting for buckle detailing (the musubi features twisted knots). A practical choice, thanks to the bag’s large size and internal magnet fastening, the adjustable singular strap keeps it securely in place over your shoulder. Keeping the attention wholly on your outfit, the bag is simple yet sleek. Crafted from a polyurethane and polyester blend, it won’t age with character like real leather but doesn’t have that shiny sheen that often gives away faux-leather bags. Keeping its boxy shape throughout the day, it packs in everything you need for a day at the office.
Just as wearable while strolling through a Mallorcan village as it is on the commute, Hush’s Natasha bag is made from a natural straw fabric. The textured look is contrasted by two brown handles crafted from soft and supple leather, making the bag a dream to carry. Incredibly lightweight, thanks to the paper raffia design, the rectangular tote packs in all your day-to-day essentials, with room to spare. We love the attention to detail, from the cotton lining and inner zipped pocket for valuables to the leather trim and internal magnetic closures. A generously sized bag for travelling this summer, it can also double up as your beach bag.
A straw bag that’s a lot tougher than it looks, M&S’s tote is large enough to fit everything you need for the day – and sufficiently sturdy to withstand rush-hour knocks and cramped overhead compartments when on a plane. The straw outer is teamed with leather-effect polyurethane trimming and a cotton lining with a drawstring closure, for extra security. There’s also a zipped pocket to store smaller belongings and an external slip pocket to keep essentials close at hand. Complete with skinny but strong handles, the bag is available with either black or tan detailing. Practical but fashionable, it’s a steal at less than £50.
Pull & Bear’s natural fibre tote has the look and feel of a shopper five times the price. The fabric straw bag is made of natural fibre, with matching long shoulder straps. Featuring a woven-lattice texture, the tote boasts a structured rectangular silhouette that packs a lot in (although, be careful not to pack too much in, as there are no closures). The straw style is not only a timeless choice for summer, the neutral finish goes with just about everything in your wardrobe. With no internal pockets or lining, the no-frills design may not be the best for work, but it will serve you well on holiday.
An easy way to elevate a simple outfit, Asos’s bucket-style tote bag is finished in a statement metallic silver hue. Designed with a single strap and press-stud fastening, it features external pockets for smaller belongings, while the wipe-clean design helps ensure it looks new for longer. Adding a pop of glamour to your look, it has the same effect as a statement piece of jewellery, whether contrasting an all-black outfit or adding interest to a white T-shirt and jeans combo. It’s not the most spacious tote, however – you’ll struggle to fit in a large laptop – and the thin single strap isn’t robust enough to carry heavy loads, but its medium size is ideal for days where you don’t want to haul a huge bag around.
Infused with Free People’s signature vintage feel, this tote is crafted from smooth and durable leather. The versatile design is complete with two shoulder handles and a detachable crossbody strap, so you can carry it hands-free on holiday or over your shoulder to the office. Spacious without being too big and cumbersome, there’s two deep interior pockets and a magnetic closure to keep your belongings secure. It packed in everything we needed for a day in the office but looked equally good at the weekend, thanks to the slouchy, wide-top style. We love the red lip colourway, while the black and shell options lean into the retro aesthetic.
We’ve got so much use out of this Damson Madder tote, from using it as hand luggage and a weekend bag to a supermarket shopper. Durable and lightweight, the canvas style is crafted from a recycled cotton blend with a playful leopard print finish and contrasting rainbow logo. Reminiscent of Ganni’s cult leopard tote, but a fraction of the cost, the Damson Madder alternative instantly livens up an outfit – and folds up small to save space when not in use.
Everlane is great for wardrobe staples and this nylon tote is a testament to that. Its comfortable, utilitarian design means it’s fast becoming an everyday favourite for our tester. Wide straps mean it feels comfortable on the shoulders after hours of wear and, as they’re a good length, the bag doesn’t sit awkwardly at our side when it’s full. There are two sizeable pockets so your stuff won’t end up swimming around at the bottom – one inner zippered pocket and one exterior slip pocket that’s super easy to access. The design allows for a 13in laptop, making it ideal for the commute and it comes with a second set of shorter handles for carrying it in your hand. Just bear in mind that the material is quite thin and the design isn’t structured, so it isn’t the most protective. That being said, we love that it’s made with recycled polyester.
Stylish, sturdy and summer-ready, AllSaints’ straw tote bag has you covered for travel, work and play. The timeless design is ideal for summer but just as wearable during winter, thanks to the rich peat brown hue. If you’re looking for a touch of luxury in your day-to-day work bag, Jigsaw’s tote is an investment for year-round wear, while Strathberry’s mini tote oozes elegance for the evening. Those seeking an elevated canvas bag, meanwhile, should look no further than Damson Madder and Adanola.
