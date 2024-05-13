Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

The Ordinary milky toner review: This non-acid exfoliator is gentle on my sensitive skin

The perfect exfoliator, gentle enough for the most sensitive of skin

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Monday 13 May 2024 14:53
I got my hands on a bottle ahead of its launch and have spent a week incorporating it into my skincare routine
I got my hands on a bottle ahead of its launch and have spent a week incorporating it into my skincare routine (The Independent)

The Ordinary has earned its recognition as an affordable skincare brand delivering a comprehensive range of products. The line-up includes moisturiser, cleanser, eye serum, face oil, and even a lash and brow serum, with many products ranging from £11-£20 in price.

Recently, The Ordinary launched a reformulated version of its cult classic hyaluronic acid, which now includes moisturising ceramides for optimum hydration. With effective ingredients at the forefront of the brand’s ethos, I was also excited to hear about the launch of the new saccharomyces ferment 30% milky toner.

This exfoliating toner is a non-acid option for those seeking a gentler formula – it’s designed to help smooth skin texture and reduce the appearance of dark spots and enlarged pores.

Instead of including acids, the exfoliating component comes courtesy of a 30 per cent concentration of saccharomyces ferment – a yeast ferment also containing skincare ingredient N-acetylglucosamine, which is found in The Ordinary’s aloe 2% and NAG 2% solution, too.

While acid exfoliators are popular, they aren’t for everyone, and, as a beauty journalist with sensitive skin, I was particularly intrigued to try this gentle toner.

Related stories

Best French pharmacy skincare brands, and the products to try
What is hyperpigmentation and how can I get rid of it?
This La Roche-Posay eye cream is a must-have for tackling dark circles
12 best moisturisers for sensitive skin, tried and tested
14 best sunscreens for sensitive skin to protect you from UV rays

How we tested The Ordinary milky toner

Our tester in action with The Ordinary’s toner (The Independent/Helen Wilson-Beevers)

I got my hands on a bottle ahead of the 7 May launch date and have spent a week incorporating it into my skincare routine. During this testing time, I looked at the toner’s formula, ingredients list and skincare results, while considering if I’d keep using it in the long run. Keep reading for my full tried-and-tested verdict.

The Ordinary saccharomyces ferment 30% milky toner

The-ordinary-toner-indybest
  • Size: 100ml
  • Suitable for: All skin types
  • Vegan-friendly: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Soothing on skin
    • Creates fresh-looking effect

This lightweight toner is presented in a glass bottle with a screw-top lid, and, as the name suggests, it has a milky, emulsion-style consistency. Designed for use in the morning and evening after cleansing and before adding serum, it doesn’t need to be rinsed off. I tended to switch between applying the toner with my hands, and a make-up remover pad.

My first impression of the milky toner was how soothing and gentle it felt on my skin, particularly as an exfoliating product.

If you’re wondering how the toner works to exfoliate skin, without the inclusion of acids, The Ordinary’s chief scientific officer, Prudvi Kaka, explains that when exfoliating agents such as AHAs (alpha hydroxy acids) are combined with n-acetyl glucosamine (NAG), they work by “targeting the adhesives that act as the glue holding the dead skin cells together.”

However, “while AHAs break through these adhesion structures, NAG prevents them from sticking the dead skin cells to each other to begin with, allowing the dead skin to easily be exfoliated,” Kaka adds. So, as this product contains just NAG and not AHAs, it is a less abrasive form of exfoliating, as dead cells are removed more gently.

Marketed as being fragrance-free, to me, it has a slight hint of sweet, fermented yeast scent, but it’s not strong enough to be at all off-putting. I didn’t experience any irritation whatsoever and instead saw a fresh-looking effect straight after use. As well as the exfoliating component of saccharomyces ferment, this toner contains hydrating squalene, making it soothing and softening for all skin types. That also prevents the product from stripping the skin’s moisture, while working to create a more even skin tone, and, as toners go, this one does feel noticeably hydrating.

After application, it absorbs quite quickly and doesn’t leave any sticky residue. As would be expected, the formula is runny, so I was careful not to spill excess out of the bottle while using it.

While it’s too soon to see any improvement to dark spots on my skin after just a week’s use, I am impressed by the healthy-looking radiance the toner creates. This means it’s both a brightening skincare step ahead of adding make-up, and a freshening finish to the face before bed. All in all, my tired mum-of-two face felt boosted from using the toner at both ends of the day.

I’m really impressed by the skin-smoothing results I’ve seen using this toner, and will continue incorporating it into my routine, to keep an eye on long-term benefits. Exfoliating toners aren’t something I use regularly, because my skin can be prone to redness and irritation, so, I’m pleased to have found a gentle non-acid version, and at such an affordable price, too.

  1. £12 from Theordinary.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: The Ordinary saccharomyces ferment 30% milky toner

I was suitably impressed by how soothing this milky toner is, and appreciated the fresh effect it created on my skin. I saw radiant-looking skin that felt soft and smoothed, after adding the toner to my routine for a week. If you’re looking for an exfoliating toner without acids, this purse-friendly product is the ideal new skincare buy to try.

For more ways to enhance your skincare routine, check out our article on the best vitamin C serums

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
£300 off a 7 night stay with the deal of the week - TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
10% off first orders £20+ using this ASOS promo code
Travelodge Discount Code
Save 5% on all bookings - Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
Save 20% on everything - The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
Save 15% on everything with birthday orders at The Perfume Shop - Member exclusive
Domino's Voucher Code
Save 35% on orders above £40 with this Domino's discount code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in