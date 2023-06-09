Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Best new The Ordinary products, approved by a beauty editor who’s spent six months using them

From an eye serum to a cream cleanser, these ingredients-led formulas come with purse-friendly prices

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Friday 09 June 2023 14:19
<p>The straightforward skincare brand has dropped six new products this year </p>

The straightforward skincare brand has dropped six new products this year

(The Independent)

Our Top Picks

Picking up new skincare purchases can be a costly experience, thanks to the array of luxury ranges available and being presented with expensive regimes requiring multiple steps. While treat buys do have their place, for everyday use many of us seek affordable beauty and skincare options.

Enter The Ordinary. This straightforward brand is known for its purse-friendly prices and comprehensive line-up, covering everything from serums and face oils to hyaluronic acid and moisturisers.

In terms of cost, you can expect to pay around £11 for a cleanser and £12 upwards for a moisturiser. Plus, you’ll find clear instructions about building a suitable routine using the ingredients-led formulas on The Ordinary’s website.

Speaking of which, on its The O Lab section, shoppers can access new launches first by signing up to be a member. So far this year, six brand-new products have dropped, including a multi-peptide eye serum (£19.90, Theordinary.com) , and a phytoceramides moisturiser (£20, Theordinary.com).

As always at IndyBest, our shopping experts are here to help inform your purchases, so I’ve spent six months trying these new launches together. Can they live up to The Ordinary’s continuing hype? Read on for the full tried and tested verdict.

Related stories

What to buy from Hailey Bieber’s rhode, according to a beauty editor
10 best Paula’s Choice skincare saviours tried and reviewed by our beauty buff
The best e.l.f. products, according to a beauty editor
This retinol range gave us a brighter, more radiant complexion

How we tested

I’ve been testing the latest The Ordinary launches from January through to June and have incorporated them all into my regular skincare routine. During this time, I’ve looked at each product’s formula, consistency and suitability for different skin types. Keep scrolling for a comprehensive review of each buy and the results.

The best new The Ordinary products for 2023 are:

  • Best overall – The Ordinary glycolipid cream cleanser: £11.10, Theordinary.com
  • Best intensely hydrating moisturiser – The Ordinary natural moisturizing factors + phytoceramides: £20, Theordinary.com
  • Best refreshing under-eye formula – The Ordinary multi-peptide eye serum: £19.90, Theordinary.com
  • Best for blemishes – The Ordinary aloe 2% + NAG 2% solution: £12.90, Theordinary.com

The Ordinary glycolipid cream cleanser

  • Best: Overall
  • Size: 150ml
  • Suitable for : All skin types

A lightweight but soothing cream cleanser, this face wash has an almost sheer finish that feels suitably refreshing. It’s designed for use on dry skin, before being massaged in and rinsed off with warm water. I’ve found the cleanser offers a cooling and calming option in the morning and at night, which easily removes make-up.

It contains plant-derived glycolipids and this adds a hydrating element, so the cleanser isn’t harsh or drying. As the cleanser is designed for all skin types it’s suitable for those prone to sensitivity. For that reason, I’ve been sharing it with my teenage daughter and we’ve both noted the formula effectively removes our mascara without any irritation. My skin always feels soft after use, complete with freshness minus that stripping squeaky-clean effect. Given that similar cream cleansers cost a lot more cash, this £11 number is a seriously impressive launch.

Continue reading...

The Ordinary natural moisturizing factors and phytoceramides

  • Best: Intensely hydrating moisturiser
  • Size: 100ml
  • Suitable for: Dry skin

This intensely hydrating moisturiser is suitable for dry skin and has a rich, creamy formula. In the six months I’ve spent slathering the product onto my often-parched skin, I’ve enjoyed the feeling of its comforting consistency enveloping my face, neck, and décolletage. Because of its smoothing nature, the cream glides easily across skin and instantly creates a dewy effect while leaving a surface level layer of moisture. This glossy skin effect is courtesy of ingredients such as emollients and plant-derived phytoceramides.

If you’re prone to dry skin or simply need support with a few dull patches, The Ordinary’s natural moisturizing factors and phytoceramides provides a fresh, primed finish on bare skin and under make-up. Because of its glycolipids – which protect the skin barrier from dehydration – upon application I also see an improvement to the appearance of any tightness too.

Continue reading...

The Ordinary multi-peptide eye serum

  • Best: Refreshing under-eye formula
  • Size: 15ml
  • Suitable for : All skin types

This refreshing serum is the ideal composition for dotting onto the delicate skin around the under-eye area. The glass bottle comes complete with a pipette for easy application and while its size is small, a tiny amount of product goes a long way. It’s a water-based formula that feels calming and cool and key ingredients include four peptides to help with firming and plumping the skin.

Caffeine and hydrating acetyl glucosamine are in there too, and I saw an awakened effect after application and my dark circles temporarily appeared to be less noticeable. This meant I turned to it on tired mornings or for brightening my under-eye area ahead of applying make-up. Above all else, I found this product pleasing to apply, as the fresh effect of the formula felt so soothing.

Continue reading...

The Ordinary aloe 2% + NAG 2% solution

  • Best: For blemishes
  • Size: 30ml
  • Suitable for: Blemish-prone skin and dry skin

A solution which has a selection of uses, this water-based serum can be used on redness, uneven skin tone and post-acne marks. Its ingredients include hydrating and calming aloe leaf juice alongside n-acetyl glucosamine (NAG) to help with uneven skin tone and peptides for skin barrier support. As such, this treatment is suitable for dry skin, as well as blemish-prone complexions.

The formula is noticeably light, and it absorbs instantly. Because of that, the solution slots in well between cleansing and additional layers such as serums and oils. I’ve used the serum in the morning and at night to calm any blotchy redness and have seen it help reduce the appearance of stubborn blemish marks too. Usage depends on your personal preference and skin type, and I’ve tended to reach for it a few times a week rather than every day.

Continue reading...

The Ordinary glucoside foaming cleanser

  • Best: Gentle cleanser
  • Size: 150ml
  • Suitable for : All skin types

As foaming cleansers go, this one is particularly gentle. The lightweight gel consistency feels softening on skin as it creates a bubbly froth. It’s not designed to be a make-up remover, and instead is suitable for use as a morning cleanser, or as part of a two-step routine after appliyng an oil-based option first at night.

Its main ingredients are cleansing and foaming components coco-glucoside and decyl glucoside, and above all else, I rate how much of a simple face wash this is. This skincare buy can be shared between different skin types and I’ve had the entire family using it.

Continue reading...

The Ordinary natural moisturizing factors and beta glucan

  • Best: Gel moisturiser
  • Size: 100ml
  • Suitable for : All skin types

If you’d rather opt for a lightweight moisturiser, this newbie is a water-based pick that’s suitable for all skin types. The formula includes reparative amino acids, ceramides to protect the skin barrier and hydration-promoting beta glucan. I found that, because of the gel consistency, just one small squeeze of the tube delivered a dollop of product which easily covered my whole face. It has a fluidity that’s light and refreshing, without being completely runny. As such, the moisturiser sinks in fast too.

After absorption, I could see a healthy-looking subtle effect and my skin felt supple. There’s no excess moisture lingering on the skin like with the richer emollient-based glycolipid cream cleanser and instead it serves up a light finish.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Best new The Ordinary buys

The Ordinary’s 2023 launches cover a range of skincare needs, and suit dry to blemish-prone complexions. For a soothing cream cleanser which effectively removes make-up without being harsh, I’d recommend trying the glycolipid cream cleanser. Meanwhile, natural moisturizing factors and phytoceramides serves up rich and intense skin nourishment. Finally, the multi-peptide eye serum offers an awakening effect and a refreshing formula.

Looking to plump up your pout? We’ve tested the best high-shine lip glosses and hydrating serums.

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
Save £200 on 2023 holidays with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
Up to 30% off new in fashion at ASOS
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off all orders - The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
Up to 25% off fragrance gift sets for men & women
Cult Beauty Discount Code
15% off all £25+ orders - Cult Beauty discount code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in