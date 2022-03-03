You can always trust The Ordinary to come along and make everybody – from hairdressers and colourists to journalists and experts alike – rethink everything they thought they knew about skincare. Its initial launch back in 2016 disrupted the skincare market, perhaps for good, and now it seems as if the same thing is about to happen again with the brand’s debut into the world of hair products.

The Ordinary is launching a trio of products on 8 March including: a sulphate 4% cleanser for hair and body; a behentrimonium chloride 2% conditioner; and a natural moisturizing factors and HA serum. All of which are staying true to the brand’s science-led ethos.

The company says each of its products has been designed with a “skincare minded approach”. That’s because it wants more of an emphasis to be placed on scalp care, and thus for it to be considered as important as the skin on the rest of our body.

Interestingly, The Ordinary is also championing sulphates – an ingredient demonised so much that use of them is considered “bad” within the industry, in part due to their colour- and oil-stripping abilities.

However, the brand believes the health and safety claims made by other marketing campaigns don’t actually match the peer-reviewed scientific evidence. That in fact, when used at the right concentrations, sulphates have an excellent cleansing ability, are readily biodegradable and, more importantly, when properly formulated, don’t disrupt the skin barrier. But how true is that? We put the whole range to the test in order to find out.

How we tested

We were lucky enough to get our hands on samples of the shampoo, conditioner and scalp serum a few weeks ahead of the launch announcement. To test, we switched out our regular products for The Ordinary’s, and stopped using all other hair care products post-wash so we could get a good sense of how the products performed in terms of cleansing and conditioning hair. And, of course, we wanted to see how our hair looked and how long we could go between washes.

It’s also worth noting that our tester suffers with a sensitive patch on her scalp that can often flare up and become dry, itchy and flaky while using certain products. So we were keen to see how it coped with a change in its haircare regime. Here’s what we made of The Ordinary’s newest launches...

The Ordinary sulphate 4% cleanser for hair and body Rating: 9/10 It's fair to say our tester was cynical about slathering a sulphate-laden shampoo formula over her scalp – especially after being told for a solid few years that they were essentially public enemy number one. The first thing she noticed, though, was that it didn't foam as much as expected. Aside from being used to cleanse, they're often incorporated into shampoos and shower gels thanks to their ability to foam and create a sensorial experience. Here, though, it seems their sole job is to lift dirt, grease and product residue. The Ordinary uses sulphates at a strength of 4 per cent, which they say is gentle enough to respect the integrity of the scalp with minimal chance of irritation – and we would be inclined to agree with that, especially given the sensitive nature of our tester's scalp. Post-shampoo, our hair did feel "squeaky clean" – similar to how it feels after using a clarifying formula – and while that feeling isn't one we always like, it did disappear after using the conditioner. Regardless, our hair definitely felt thoroughly cleansed and the endless dry shampoo build-up disappeared. The Ordinary behentrimonium chloride 2% conditioner Rating: 9/10 There's nothing worse than a conditioner that leaves hair looking and feeling heavy, weighed down and greasier than before washing – but luckily this product does the opposite of that. Formulated with behentrimonium chloride, a commonly-used ingredient that works to improve the look and feel of hair immediately, The Ordinary have purposely created a fairly simple conditioner as they believe long term hair health can only be fully achieved with a good scalp regime. Due to that, it's fair to say that this is definitely a no-frills formula – so if you're expecting an all-singing, all-dancing product that promises the world, you will probably be left disappointed. But, if you just want a simple conditioner that you can use every day and know it's going to deliver, this is the ideal product. It made our tester's hair feel soft and smooth to the touch and, despite not having a haircut for almost six months, it did make it appear shiny too. A little goes a long way too, and so we imagine this bottle will last a fairly decent amount of time considering the price. The Ordinary natural moisturising factors + HA for scalp Rating: 8/10 The brand's hero, this is apparently a first-of-its-kind product that works to improve overall scalp hydration without weighing down the roots. It takes inspiration from The Ordinary's best selling skincare product of the same name, but the blend of ingredients here have been specifically formulated to mimic the scalp's natural moisturising factors in order to help prevent water loss while also supporting the delicate skin barrier. It's a leave-on treatment product designed to be used after washing, ideally as an overnight treatment that doesn't need washing out the following morning. It doesn't need combing through strands and instead should just be applied directly to the scalp – we found it fairly easy, if not a bit time consuming, to part hair and massage it in. It's a lightweight, milky formula that has no sticky residue and doesn't leave a trace once applied, but we seemed to use a lot of product – so instead of covering the whole scalp, our tester decided to focus application onto the drier, flakier, sensitive patches she has which seemed to do the trick.