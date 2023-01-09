Jump to content

We tried The Ordinary's new multi-peptide eye serum ahead of launch and we love it

Subscribers to The O. Lab can get early access to the new product, which goes on sale from 16 January

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Monday 09 January 2023 16:30
<p>The skincare buy costs less than £20 </p>

The skincare buy costs less than £20

(The Independent)

Shopping for skincare can often be an expensive pursuit, whether you’re in the market for a new moisturiser, night cream,face oil,eye cream or serum. Which is why, here at IndyBest, we’ll test fresh formulas first, so you know where to splash your cash. We’d always rather seek out affordable buys, and when it comes to beauty, The Ordinary is a one-stop skincare shop.

A budget skincare brand stocking every step of your morning and evening routine, haircare joined the line-up in 2022. Last year, The Ordinary also debuted a lash and brow serum for just over £12, which is a notably purse-friendly price in a market where some cost around £50. Plus, landing in March is a new gentle foaming cleanser, costing £11.10 for a 150ml tube.

Known for beauty buys that won’t break the bank – as well as forward-thinking formulas and impressive results – there’s a straightforward simplicity to The Ordinary’s product application and price list alike. So, we were very excited to hear about the budget-friendly brand’s newest launch – a multi-peptide eye serum. The second addition to The Ordinary’s eye serum range, this is the first peptide formula. It’s billed as being effective at tackling crow’s feet, under-eye fine lines and wrinkles and dark circles, as well as puffiness – bold claims, indeed. We were intrigued to try it for ourselves and have been testing the formula for a few weeks.

Although the eye serum isn’t officially launching until Monday 16 January, those who sign up to The Ordinary community members’ club, The O. Lab, can get early access to early launches. An opportunity for brand afficionados to get a sneak peek at new product drops before everyone else, a limited number of multi-peptide eye serums will be available to buy from today (9 January). So, if you join The O. Lab, you’re in with a chance of bagging this skincare launch before everyone else.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this year’s first release from The Ordinary.

How we tested

Our reviewer has spent a month testing the new multi-peptide eye serum, using it on bare skin and underneath make-up. Following instructions, they used the product in the morning and at night. During testing, they considered the consistency and formula and looked for any visible results on the under-eye area.

The Ordinary multi-peptide eye serum

  • Formula: Lightweight
  • Size: 15ml
  • Fragrance-free: Yes

Presented in a signature glass bottle – in keeping with The Ordinary’s other serums and face oils – there’s a pipette in the lid for easy application.

Our tester followed the clear instructions outlined on the bottle’s label, and added a small amount of the water-based formula to the eye area in the morning and at night after cleansing. Our tester immediately noticed how lightweight the serum is, and, in turn, that felt suitably refreshing, whether you need a morning wake-up call or some pre-bedtime skin soothing.

It’s worth noting that our tester has sensitive skin, particularly around the eyes, and can often react to serums and creams applied there. However, they were pleased to see this gentle formula didn’t irritate their skin at all. Instead, the fragrance-free composition was cooling and calming around their eyes.

As the name suggests, the ingredients list includes four peptides, plus caffeine and hydrating acetyl glucosamine. Niacinamide and ash bark extract is in there too, to help with brightening and balancing out the appearance of dark circles.

For the uninitiated, peptides can help with the production of collagen and elastin, and it has been linked with plumping and firming skin.

After applying some of the serum to their eye contours, our tester saw smoothed, toned skin and appreciated how quickly the serum soaked in. This also makes the clear liquid a speedy mess-free addition to any skincare or make-up routine.

Our tester’s skin appeared softened straight after use, and with a few weeks’ application under their belt, they could see a difference on days without it. The cooling feeling helped calm puffiness first thing in the morning, too. Meanwhile, after adding a transparent layer of this eye serum, our tester could see their crow’s feet were smoother, and the hydration boost created a more supple effect.

While an eye cream can only do so much for fine lines and wrinkles, popping this serum underneath make-up did offer a more even base. And, on days without concealer, our tester could see a subtle brightening boost to their under-eye circles.

Plus, our tester thinks the light serum works particularly well formula-wise, as heavier eye creams can sometimes be too thick on the delicate skin in this area. Priced at less than £20 for the 15ml bottle, this product would likely last a while, as a little bit goes a long way.

With results said to improve with continued use, we’re keen to keep adding it to our daily skincare regime.

The serum will be available to buy from 16 January.

The verdict: The Ordinary multi-peptide eye serum

Our tester particularly liked the feel of this comfortingly lightweight multi-peptide eye serum on the delicate skin contours. They saw balanced refreshing hydration, and noticed how quickly the formula absorbs too. If you don’t like heavy eye creams, or are looking for a calming concentrate to help with puffiness (and add brightness) while being great as a primer too, this could be the buy for you.

