Shopping for skincare can often be an expensive pursuit, whether you’re in the market for a new moisturiser, night cream,face oil,eye cream or serum. Which is why, here at IndyBest, we’ll test fresh formulas first, so you know where to splash your cash. We’d always rather seek out affordable buys, and when it comes to beauty, The Ordinary is a one-stop skincare shop.

A budget skincare brand stocking every step of your morning and evening routine, haircare joined the line-up in 2022. Last year, The Ordinary also debuted a lash and brow serum for just over £12, which is a notably purse-friendly price in a market where some cost around £50. Plus, landing in March is a new gentle foaming cleanser, costing £11.10 for a 150ml tube.

Known for beauty buys that won’t break the bank – as well as forward-thinking formulas and impressive results – there’s a straightforward simplicity to The Ordinary’s product application and price list alike. So, we were very excited to hear about the budget-friendly brand’s newest launch – a multi-peptide eye serum. The second addition to The Ordinary’s eye serum range, this is the first peptide formula. It’s billed as being effective at tackling crow’s feet, under-eye fine lines and wrinkles and dark circles, as well as puffiness – bold claims, indeed. We were intrigued to try it for ourselves and have been testing the formula for a few weeks.

Although the eye serum isn’t officially launching until Monday 16 January, those who sign up to The Ordinary community members’ club, The O. Lab, can get early access to early launches. An opportunity for brand afficionados to get a sneak peek at new product drops before everyone else, a limited number of multi-peptide eye serums will be available to buy from today (9 January). So, if you join The O. Lab, you’re in with a chance of bagging this skincare launch before everyone else.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this year’s first release from The Ordinary.

How we tested

Our reviewer has spent a month testing the new multi-peptide eye serum, using it on bare skin and underneath make-up. Following instructions, they used the product in the morning and at night. During testing, they considered the consistency and formula and looked for any visible results on the under-eye area.