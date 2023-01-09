Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

It’s safe to say that January can be a bit of a dreary month. The festive season is behind us, it’s still dark and often dreary outside, and pay day can feel like a million years away. But that’s precisely why we were so excited to hear about the latest addition to the popular Hollywood line from Charlotte Tilbury.

A beloved British beauty brand, Charlotte Tilbury is most famous for cult classic products like the pillow talk lipstick and the Hollywood flawless filter complexion booster. But of course, its products also include shimmering highlighting powders, dewy lip glosses, eyeshadow palettes and more.

For those not in the know, the Hollywood line includes the aforementioned flawless filter and beauty light wands, which regularly sell out thanks to TikTok. And we’re predicting the same for its new Hollywood glow glide face architect highlighter.

Billed as being infused with smoothing emollients to create the glow glide texture, while having a satin finish for delivering a soft-focus look, it’s said to both illuminate and blur skin as if you’re basking in the glamour of old-fashioned Hollywood lights.

The product launched on January 5 and though we’re yet to try it for ourselves, we have found out everything you need to know about all seven shades in the highlighter collection. Read on for the full highlighter lowdown.

Read more:

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood glow glide face architect highlighter: £38, Charlottetilbury.com

(Charlotte Tilbury)

The first thing you need to know is that the architect highlighter is currently available in seven shades – moonlit glow, champagne glow, pillow talk glow, gilded glow, sunset glow, rose gold glow and bronze glow. It comes in a pretty compact that is presented in a metallic case emblazoned with Hollywood branding and stars.

A mirror inside offers the option of on-the-go application, and we think the highlighter would work well dabbed onto areas which catch the light, with either your fingertips or a brush. While we’ve not yet reviewed the glow glide face architect highlighter ourselves, we think we’d apply it to our cheekbones, underneath the brow bone, onto the cupid’s bow, on the tip of our nose and across the top of our forehead.

The make-up look created by this highlighter is said to be inspired by the old-school Hollywood lighting used on classic move stars. The brand also claims this product offers a highlighting finish, which should also sculpt skin to make it appear lifted.

In terms of igredients, there’s emollients, mica and olive oil-derived squalane to help smooth skin, joining pressed pearl components for creating a flattering soft-focus finish.

It’s safe to say this highlighter sounds a tempting buy, and we’ll bring you our full verdict as soon as we’ve tried the brand-new launch.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on beauty and skincare, try the links below:

Looking for some skincare TLC? We’ve rounded up the best night creams to add to your routine now.