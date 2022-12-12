Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A moisturiser is the most classic skincare buy of all, whether you prefer lavish or lightweight formulas, and it’s often the priming layer beneath a make-up base, too. Although seemingly a simple purchase, it can be tricky to find the best moisturiser to suit your skin, with many of us still seeking the holy grail of this beauty must-have.

Available as a cream, gel, balm or lotion, shopping for moisturiser is influenced by skin type – normal, dry, oily or combination – and it’s important you get the balance right.

If your skin is dry, you’ll be looking for a moisturiser that offers soothing relief. Signs of dry skin include tightness and flaking – it can also present as a visible lack of elasticity. A moisturiser for dry skin will help address those skincare concerns by adding nourishment to dry patches and plumping up areas that feel parched.

It’s important not to confuse dry skin with dehydrated skin. The former differs in that it’s a skin type that’s prone to dehydration, which can be caused by environmental factors such as the weather, air conditioning and central heating, as well as certain health conditions or deficiencies. Meanwhile, dehydrated skin is due to a lack of water and may present alongside oiliness.

Dry skin needs extra oils, so that’s something to look for in the ingredients list, while, dehydrated skin needs extra water. Either way, moisturisers must sink in and add nourishment. However, not every moisturiser will effectively combat dryness, which is why we’ve been doing our research to find the most easily absorbable formulas serving up a comforting, smoothing base.

How we tested

We’ve included a selection of moisturisers that our reviewer has used for years, as well as those recently discovered over a testing time of a few weeks. Our tester has looked at formula, consistency and skin finish, as well as packaging. Read on for our guide to the best tried and tested moisturisers for dry skin, across every price point.

The best moisturisers for dry skin for 2022 are: