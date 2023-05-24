Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The skincare market is a place bursting at the seams with daily launches, celebrity ranges and ingredient buzzwords. So, it’s no surprise that shopping for cleanser, serum, moisturiser, and masks can be a confusing task. Whether you’re looking for a fresh routine or want to seek out a new favourite, science-based skincare is a strong place to start.

Step forward, Medik8, a brand founded by scientist Elliot Isaacs in 2009. The range includes popular vitamin C and retinal products, such as c-tetra luxe and crystal retinal, while there’s a firm focus on explaining the benefits of each key ingredient.

Although you will find a comprehensive collection of products in the range, the option to shop by concern and ingredient helps with any uncertainty about where to start. Plus, you can follow a section on the website to build a routine from scratch, according to your skin type. Products are formulated using clinical studies and scientific technology, and packaging has a simple aesthetic.

While the brand’s mid-range to premium price point can mean the cost of a full routine is an investment, there are hero and everyday products to sample if you’d rather start with a couple of standalone buys.

Medik8 is already a tried-and-tested IndyBest buy, and our shopping experts have included the skincare brand in review round-ups, including best vitamin C serums, best moisturisers with SPF and best retinol serums. With all this in mind, we decided to sample some key Medik8 products.

How we tested

We put an entire Medik8 skincare routine through its paces for a fortnight, including the brand’s surface radiance cleanser, c-tetra luxe vitamin C serum and advanced day total protect moisturiser. We looked at each product’s formula, ingredients and packaging, as well as how the products felt on our skin. Keep reading for our full verdict.

The best Medik8 products for 2023 are: