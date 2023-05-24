Jump to content

Best Medik8 products that are worth your money, from retinol to vitamin C skincare formulas

We put an entire Medik8 skincare routine through its paces for a fortnight

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Wednesday 24 May 2023 17:03
We looked at each product's formula, ingredients and packaging, as well as how the products felt on our skin

We looked at each product’s formula, ingredients and packaging, as well as how the products felt on our skin

(iStock/The Independent)

Our Top Picks

The skincare market is a place bursting at the seams with daily launches, celebrity ranges and ingredient buzzwords. So, it’s no surprise that shopping for cleanser, serum, moisturiser, and masks can be a confusing task. Whether you’re looking for a fresh routine or want to seek out a new favourite, science-based skincare is a strong place to start.

Step forward, Medik8, a brand founded by scientist Elliot Isaacs in 2009. The range includes popular vitamin C and retinal products, such as c-tetra luxe and crystal retinal, while there’s a firm focus on explaining the benefits of each key ingredient.

Although you will find a comprehensive collection of products in the range, the option to shop by concern and ingredient helps with any uncertainty about where to start. Plus, you can follow a section on the website to build a routine from scratch, according to your skin type. Products are formulated using clinical studies and scientific technology, and packaging has a simple aesthetic.

While the brand’s mid-range to premium price point can mean the cost of a full routine is an investment, there are hero and everyday products to sample if you’d rather start with a couple of standalone buys.

Medik8 is already a tried-and-tested IndyBest buy, and our shopping experts have included the skincare brand in review round-ups, including best vitamin C serums, best moisturisers with SPF and best retinol serums. With all this in mind, we decided to sample some key Medik8 products.

(Helen Wilson-Beevers)

How we tested

We put an entire Medik8 skincare routine through its paces for a fortnight, including the brand’s surface radiance cleanser, c-tetra luxe vitamin C serum and advanced day total protect moisturiser. We looked at each product’s formula, ingredients and packaging, as well as how the products felt on our skin. Keep reading for our full verdict.

The best Medik8 products for 2023 are:

  • Best Medik8 product overall – Medik8 crystal retinal 1: £49, Medik8.com
  • Best Medik8 vitamin C serum – Medik8 c-tetra luxe: £59, Medik8.com
  • Best Medik8 eye cream – Medik8 crystal retinal ceramide eye 3: £42, Medik8.com
  • Best Medik8 cleanser – Medik8 surface radiance cleanse: £22, Medik8.com

Medik8 crystal retinal 1

  • Best: Overall
  • Size: 30ml
  • Key ingredients: Retinaldehyde, vitamin E, glycerin and hyaluronic acid

What’s useful about this retinal night serum is you can select between different strengths, depending on your skin type. For example, crystal retinal 1 is suggested for sensitive skin, 3 (£49, Medik8.com) is an option for beginners, 6 is for regular users (£66, Medik8.com), 10 (£89 , Medik8.com) is for advanced users and 20 (£99, Medik8.com) will suit experienced retinal fans.

We plumped for the first option to begin with, and this contains 0.01 retinaldehyde, a retinal billed as being more potent than popular vitamin A ingredient retinol. We followed the product’s instructions and began by using this night serum just twice a week for the first fortnight. This usage can then be increased to every other night for the next fortnight, although it’s important to see how your skin feels. If you’re experiencing any sensitivity, a top tip is to sandwich retinoids between two layers of moisturiser.

We applied this peach-coloured lightweight lotion to our skin and loved its sleek effect. It has a glossy yet fresh feel and sinks in quickly. While it’s too soon to see the full results, we enjoyed applying this night serum and our skin is coping well with usage. Just remember to keep on top of SPF application when using retinal or retinol, as they will make your skin more sensitive to the sun’s rays.

Read our full round-up of the best retinol serums

Continue reading...

Medik8 surface radiance cleanse

  • Best: For a deep cleanse
  • Size: 150ml
  • Key ingredients: Lactic acid, salicylic acid and glycerin

This white tube of clear-gel cleanser features straightforward information explaining the purpose of its key ingredients. Surface radiance cleanse contains alpha and beta hydroxy acids (AHA/BHA) – which are chemical exfoliants – and these come in the form of lactic acid, salicylic acid and mandelic acid. Meanwhile, glycerin helps with promoting the skin’s moisture levels. The product is recommended for use up to twice daily. Alternatively, for those of us with sensitive skin, it can be used once daily or simply when you’re seeking a thorough cleanse.

We used our hands to massage the cleanser into our damp skin and enjoyed the refreshing effect on our face. Plus, it has an uplifting and crisp citrus scent, thanks to the inclusion of fruit extracts. After use, we saw brightened, glowing skin that was deeply cleansed and felt softened. Our IndyBest beauty experts tend to vary their use of this cleanser, depending on skin type – so, if your skin is prone to irritation, we’d recommend using it two to three times a week to start with. Plus, it’s important to apply SPF when using AHAs or BHAs, because, by resurfacing that top layer, they can make skin more prone to sun damage.

Read our full round-up of the best cleansers

Continue reading...

Medik8 press & glow

  • Best: For daily exfoliation
  • Size: 200ml
  • Key ingredients: Gluconolactone, aloe vera and prickly pear extract

What we noticed straightaway about this exfoliating tonic is the handy push-down pump, which enables quick application with a reusable facial pad. This bottle’s demystifying intel explains that its hero ingredient gluconolactone is a poly hydroxy acid, and this is less harsh for skin than other exfoliants. So, press & glow is suitable for daily use even if your skin is sensitive. Plus, because of this, it is ideal for use alongside retinol products. Meanwhile, prickly pear extract is in there to support the skin’s exfoliation, and aloe vera offers soothing benefits alongside cooling acai extract.

We wiped the tonic across our face and noted the formula has a cooling, fresh finish. It’s alcohol-free and didn’t sting our skin either. We saw an initial luminosity straightaway, and enjoyed using the tonic regularly for a gentle, glow-giving boost.

Read our full round-up of the best facial exfoliators

Continue reading...

Medik8 c-tetra luxe

  • Best: Vitamin C serum
  • Size: 8ml/30ml
  • Key ingredients: Tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate, vitamin F and squalane

This silky soft oil-style serum contains tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate, which is a stabilised source of vitamin C to brighten skin and help offer protection from premature ageing. It also contains moisture-boosting components, vitamin F and squalene. This means c-tetra luxe can help support the natural barrier if you have dry or dehydrated skin. As instructed, we applied six drops to our skin after cleansing and loved the softening, glossy feel of this serum. It has a comforting effect, which makes application enjoyable. We found our dry skin was given a non-greasy yet satisfyingly sheeny finish and have seen added radiance, so we’re excited to continue using it.

Another Medik8 vitamin C serum to try is c-tetra (£39, Medik8.com), which contains less tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate.

Read our full round-up of the best vitamin C serums

Continue reading...

Medik8 advanced day total protect

  • Best: Moisturiser with SPF
  • Size: 50ml
  • Key ingredients: UV filters, carnosine, moringa extract and hyaluronic acid

This day moisturiser includes SPF30, and we’ve found it to be a soothing and smoothing skincare layer that feels nourishing and lightweight. As well as the included UV filters, key ingredients cover antioxidant moringa extract, peptide carnosine and hydration-promoting hyaluronic acid. It’s worth knowing this moisturiser is also designed to protect skin against blue light too. The white formula glides onto skin and becomes transparent as it absorbs, leaving a lightly moisturising finish. We enjoyed how soft our skin felt after application too.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for a moisturiser containing both SPF and vitamin C, daily radiance vitamin C (£59, Medik8.com) is a multi-tasking skincare buy with a velvety soft consistency.

Read our full round-up of the best moisturisers with SPF

Continue reading...

Medik8 hydr8 B5 intense

  • Best: For fine lines and wrinkles
  • Size: 8ml or 30ml
  • Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, natural moisturising factors and vitamin B5

Should you be looking for a hydration boost to plump up the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, this is the Medik8 buy to try. Key hydrating ingredients include hyaluronic acid and natural moisturising factors, while vitamin B5 is in there to help retain this moisture. It also contains antioxidant saskatoon berry. We applied six drops of the purple-coloured liquid, after cleansing in the morning and at night. It has a slightly runny consistency at first, and we found that enables quick and easy skin coverage. Plus, we noted the serum absorbs quickly. Although the product feels richly hydrating, the complex is lightweight on skin, which makes it easier to wear. In the time we trialled this serum, we saw a smoothing effect to drier patches of our skin and a gradual improvement to tightness and dullness. As such, we’re looking forward to continuing charting its skincare results.

For deeper-set wrinkles, liquid peptides (from £17, Medik8.com) is a serum with 30 per cent peptides for helping to add a plumper appearance to the overall skin texture.

Continue reading...

Medik8 lipid-balance cleansing oil

  • Best: For removing make-up
  • Size: 140ml
  • Key ingredients: Vitamin E, safflower oil and moringa extract

We used this cleansing oil at night, to wash away our make-up and found the formula to be calming and softening as well as effortlessly effective at removing foundation, SPF and mascara. Ingredients include hydrating vitamin E, deeply cleansing moringa seed oil and omega-6-rich safflower oil. We massaged the formula into skin before adding water to see a milky texture and rinsing off. The oil efficiently takes off the day’s make-up and residue without being cloying, and as such we noted it had a comforting feel. Our skin was supple after use, and we also enjoyed its fresh citrus scent. If you’re partial to a double cleanse, use this product first.

Read our full round-up of the best cleansing oils

Continue reading...

Medik8 crystal retinal ceramide eye 3

  • Best: Eye cream
  • Size: 15ml
  • Key ingredients: Retinaldehyde, ceramides, hyaluronic acid and chamomile extract

This retinal eye cream is a recent addition to Medik8’s line-up and comes five years after the original launch of crystal retinal. The clever complex combines retinaldehyde with hydrating hyaluronic acid and barrier-protecting ceramides. Plus, chamomile extract is in there to help soothe the undereye area. As with crystal retinal, there are different strengths available, including 3, 6 (£54, Medik8.com) and 10 (£70, Medik8.com).

We’ve been using this product for several weeks now, and tend to apply it two to three times a week, due to skin sensitivity, although you can use it every other night after a fortnight. The formula feels identical to crystal retinal, and it smooths onto skin to offer a moisturising boost. We have seen a brightened lift to our tired eyes, with our fine lines appearing refreshed. As with all retinoids, the results are seen with long-term use, and we will definitely continue adding this to our evening routine.

Read our full round-up of the best eye creams

Continue reading...

The verdict: Medik8 products

There’s a plethora of Medik8 buys to suit all skin types, and we’d recommend checking out the entire collection. Our best buy is Medik8 crystal retinal for offering different strengths, a fresh skin feel and speedy absorption. We’re also big fans of the skin-softening, radiance-boosting Medik8 c-tetra luxe. Meanwhile, Medik8 advanced day total protect is a nourishing and lightweight moisturiser with SPF. Finally, we also love Medik8 lipid-balance cleansing oil for refreshing removal of make-up, as it also left our skin feeling supple.

Boost your beauty sleep with the best night creams

