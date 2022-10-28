Jump to content

8 best face cleansers for dry, combination and oily skin

From balms to creamy milk formulas, these products will swiftly remove make-up, SPF and dirt

Louise Whitbread
Friday 28 October 2022 12:09
These are all easily incorporated into your morning routines

Cleansing is a fundamental part of any skincare routine. It’s the first, and arguably the most important, for the health and hygiene of your skin and without clean skin, none of the other products you use will be as effective.

However, different cleansers serve different purposes. Oil-based formulas, such as balms and oils, remove makeup and SPF, while gel, milk and micellar water textures are designed to cleanse the skin, and offer soothing benefits such as hydrating or gentle exfoliating.

Using a first and second cleanser in your routine is widely recognised as double cleansing and is recommended to ensure your skin is completely clean before you apply your serums, moisturisers or masks. Some cleansers are multi-purpose, and will gently exfoliate thanks to the inclusion of chemical exfoliants, while others are designed to combat common skincare concerns such as sensitivity, inflammation, redness and dryness.

However, in a saturated market, finding the right one for your skin type can be tricky, so we’ve made it our mission to share our top-rated products for removing makeup, cleansing skin and keeping your complexion happy. There’s nothing worse than a cleanser that doesn’t feel comfortable on the skin, takes ages to melt down make-up or leaves behind a greasy residue.

Whether you want to add a luxurious bit of TLC in your everyday beauty routine or are keen to find something affordable and speedy, we’ve spent the last two months testing tens of products and narrowed it down to the top eight. Our roundup spans oils, balms, creams, milks, gels and water textures.

How we tested

Throughout the past eight weeks, we’ve been dissecting the performance claims of cleansers. Putting them to the test first thing in the morning and last thing before bed, we incorporated them into our daily routine. Our criteria included how well some removed makeup, how our skin felt immediately after and following weeks of use, and of course, value for money. Ahead are the ones that made the cut.

The best face cleansers for 2022 are:

  • Best overall face cleanser – Trinny London AHA/PHA gel cleanser better off: £28, Trinnylondon.com
  • Best budget face cleanser – The Ordinary squalane cleanser: £5.50, Johnlewis.com
  • Best face cleanser for sensitive skin – Avène Tolerance extremely gentle cleanser: £9.86, Boots.com
  • Best face cleansing balm – Farmacy Beauty green clean makeup removing cleansing balm: £32, Spacenk.com
  • Best face cleansing oil – Tatcha camellia cleansing oil: £45, Spacenk.com
  • Best face cleanser for dry skin – Aveeno face calm and restore cleanser: £5.59, Boots.com
  • Best face cleanser for oily skin – La Roche-Posay effaclar purifying cleansing gel: £10.80, Boots.com
  • Best miracellar cleansing water – CeraVe micellar cleansing water: £10, Cultbeauty.co.uk

Trinny London AHA/PHA gel cleanser better off

  • Best: Overall
  • Size: 100ml
  • Type: Gel cleanser
  • Skin type: Normal to oily

When Trinny London waded into the world of skincare with the launch of a gel and balm cleanser in February 2022, we had high expectations. And thankfully the gel cleanser delivers.

The gel option is nothing short of superb. First up is the packaging, a sunny yellow twist up design with a refillable canister which is super slick and a colourful addition to a bathroom shelf. The gel itself is packed with lactic and malic acid, two gentle exfoliants which are neither too harsh or abrasive to be used everyday. When applied to damp skin and massaged in, it’s softening, soothing and helps maintain balance in our tester’s typically oily T-zone. Not to mention it smells amazing too. Using this is our favourite part of our skincare routine.

Continue reading...

The Ordinary squalane cleanser

  • Best: Budget cleanser
  • Size: 50ml
  • Formulation: Oil
  • Skin type: Dry, dehydrated

The Ordinary is well loved for its affordable exfoliating acids, retinols and serums, but for us, the standout product in its range is the squalane cleanser. It’s a balm-gel hybrid that’s the perfect first and second cleanser all-in-one. Like the perfect white t-shirt, it’s simple and fuss-free, but always effective. It’s rich in squalane which is a moisturising agent that reduces water loss, hydrates and strengthens the skin barrier. While we love the thrifty 50ml tube for travelling and keeping costs low in your routine, we strongly recommend spending a bit more on the 150ml size (£13.90, Johnlewis.com) so it’ll last longer.

Continue reading...

Avène Tolerance extremely gentle cleanser

  • Best: For sensitive skin
  • Size: 200ml
  • Formulation: Lotion
  • Skin type: Sensitive

This is our tester’s go-to cleanser when rosacea flares up. Triggered by alcohol and stress, when our skin feels warm to touch, bumpy in texture with blotchy red cheeks, this milky cream cleanser offers instant relief. It’s fragrance-free and is particularly effective on sensitive and reactive skin types. We love bringing this on holiday to hot and cold climates as it keeps dryness and redness at bay. We massaged onto damp skin and washed off with lukewarm water, and our skin felt immediately softer and calmer.

Continue reading...

Farmacy Beauty green clean makeup removing cleansing balm

  • Best: Face cleansing balm
  • Size: 100ml
  • Formulation: Balm
  • Skin type: All skin types

This buttery soft cleansing balm is the fastest way to remove all types of make-up, from stubborn waterproof mascara and matte red lipstick, to full coverage foundation and glitter eyeshadow. It instantly melts down to dissolve make-up and SPF, doesn’t leave any greasy residue, nor strip the skin, but delivers a refreshed, squeaky clean complexion. It’s best to remove balms with a lukewarm flannel to ensure no product is left behind, but if you dread removing your make-up, this beautiful balm is a godsend. While certainly luxurious, it’s worth every penny.

Continue reading...

Tatcha camellia cleansing oil

  • Best: Oil
  • Size: 150ml
  • Formulation: Oil
  • Skin type: All skin types

Japanese American skincare brand Tatcha finally landed on this side of the Atlantic in June 2022, and we can firmly say it’s well worth the wait. If you try anything from the range, make it this luxurious cleansing oil. It comes in a chic, but very sturdy cream pump bottle, travels well without any spillages and is gentle but quick to melt down makeup. It doesn’t irritate our tester’s acne-prone, oil skin and a little goes a long way – this will last you ages. Two pumps is enough to remove a full face of product, it’s lightweight and doesn’t leave skin feeling sticky. It’s a big tick from us.

Continue reading...

Aveeno face calm and restore cleanser

  • Best: For dry skin
  • Size: 200ml
  • Formulation: Cream
  • Skin type: Normal to dry

Whether you’ve long struggled with dryness, are experiencing irritation from over-exfoliating or are temporarily finding flakiness post-professional treatments, this Aveeno cleanser is a soothing relief. It’s creamy, soft and calming, and can be applied onto damp skin and massaged in. The formula is rich in oat and feverfew, which work together to calm sensitivity, it helps retain moisture and leaves skin feeling soft and hydrated. It’s a lovely option first thing in the evening when your skin needs a little TLC.

Continue reading...

La Roche-Posay effaclar purifying cleansing gel

  • Best: For oily skin
  • Size: 200ml
  • Formulation: Gel
  • Skin type: Oily

If you like a foaming cleanser without the often harsh stripping nature, this gel cleanser for sensitive skin is worth your time. It’s a lightweight gel formula that emulsifies upon contact with water, and helps maintain regular oil production, all without leaving the skin feeling parched or tight. Like many oily skin types, our reviewer is prone to breakouts, particularly hormonal spots on the chin area, and this fast became a trusty cleanser for keeping skin calm and clean during flare-ups.

Continue reading...

CeraVe micellar cleansing water

  • Best: Miracellar cleansing water
  • Size: 295ml
  • Formulation: Cleansing water
  • Skin type: All skin types

Micellar water is made up of tiny suspended surfactant molecules which attract make-up, oil and impurities – and is a speedy solution for removing make-up without needing running water. Perfect for a first cleanse or when you need to correct a make-up mistake, simply soak a cotton wool pad and run all over the skin to remove a full face of makeup. CeraVe is famous for its budget-friendly, effective products and this is another favourite to add to the list. It doesn’t leave skin feeling dry or irritated, you don’t need to tug on skin to disrupt stubborn mascara and the generously sized bottle will last you months.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Face cleansers

For a luxurious cleanser, we love the Trinny London AHA/PHA gel cleanser better off, it’s instantly soothing, has a lovely floral scent, is refillable and a little goes a long way. The packaging is gorgeous and it lives up to its high-end price tag.

Also worth spotlighting is the budget-friendly brilliance of The Ordinary squalane cleanser that’s effective for removing make-up and leaving your face feeling clean, all for under £10.

Keep your skin soft, nourished and hydrated with the best body moisturisers

