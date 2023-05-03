Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

When it comes to perusing new beauty and skincare buys, affordable products are currently at the top of most people’s shopping list, with The Ordinary and Byoma being two popular picks in particular. Fresh and fun ingredients-led brand Q+A skincare fits neatly into this category too.

The range includes a cleanser for £7.50, face mist for £6.50 and a moisturiser for £8.50 and encompasses colourful products, complete with a list of demystified key ingredients and the brand’s purpose on the recyclable packaging. Plus, all products are created in Norfolk, and are both cruelty-free and vegan-friendly.

Q+A is a tried and tested IndyBest brand and has previously featured in our guide to the best minimalist skincare brands. Its green tea daily toner (£6, Qandaskin.com) was also a stand-out buy in our best teenage skincare review round-up.

So, we were intrigued to hear about the brand’s new bodycare launch. A product drop which has been two years in the making, it encompasses skincare ingredients and six different scents. Plus, some of the ingredients are sustainably sourced as they’re upcycled by-products originating from other industries.

There are eight items in the range, and prices span from £6.50 to £10. Launching on 3 May, they will be available to buy at Sephora, as well as from Q+A. But can the new products stand up to IndyBest testing? We got our mitts on four key buys in the range ahead of launch and have been sampling them for several weeks.

How we tested

We spent a month testing four products from Q+A’s new bodycare range. Our reviewer looked at packaging, formula and results, while also considering price point. We incorporated each product into our daily routine, to test them thoroughly. Read on for our full tried and tested verdict.

(Helen Wilson-Beevers)

The best products from Q+A’s new bodycare range are: