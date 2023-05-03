Jump to content

We sampled affordable skincare range Q+A’s new body products ahead of launch and love them

The colourful line-up includes a purse-friendly body wash, shower oil, body scrub and body lotion

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Wednesday 03 May 2023 08:00
There are 8 products in the range, and we tested a selection of core hero buys

(iStock/The Independent)

Our Top Picks

When it comes to perusing new beauty and skincare buys, affordable products are currently at the top of most people’s shopping list, with The Ordinary and Byoma being two popular picks in particular. Fresh and fun ingredients-led brand Q+A skincare fits neatly into this category too.

The range includes a cleanser for £7.50, face mist for £6.50 and a moisturiser for £8.50 and encompasses colourful products, complete with a list of demystified key ingredients and the brand’s purpose on the recyclable packaging. Plus, all products are created in Norfolk, and are both cruelty-free and vegan-friendly.

Q+A is a tried and tested IndyBest brand and has previously featured in our guide to the best minimalist skincare brands. Its green tea daily toner (£6, Qandaskin.com) was also a stand-out buy in our best teenage skincare review round-up.

So, we were intrigued to hear about the brand’s new bodycare launch. A product drop which has been two years in the making, it encompasses skincare ingredients and six different scents. Plus, some of the ingredients are sustainably sourced as they’re upcycled by-products originating from other industries.

There are eight items in the range, and prices span from £6.50 to £10. Launching on 3 May, they will be available to buy at Sephora, as well as from Q+A. But can the new products stand up to IndyBest testing? We got our mitts on four key buys in the range ahead of launch and have been sampling them for several weeks.

How we tested

We spent a month testing four products from Q+A’s new bodycare range. Our reviewer looked at packaging, formula and results, while also considering price point. We incorporated each product into our daily routine, to test them thoroughly. Read on for our full tried and tested verdict.

(Helen Wilson-Beevers)

The best products from Q+A’s new bodycare range are:

Q+A vitamin a.c.e cleansing shower oil

  • Best: Q+A shower oil
  • Size: 250ml
  • Key ingredients : pomegranate, jojoba seed oil, sea buckthorn extract

This candy-coloured bottle is our favourite shade in the collection, and its slimline shape has a sleek appeal too. It comes complete with a pump nozzle for quick and easy application, and we appreciate its chic aesthetic – particularly given the £8 price. With eco-conscious shopping at the forefront of our mind too, it’s good to know there are metal-free pumps on any bottles with nozzle applicators.

After releasing some of the shower oil, we immediately detected its uplifting mango and guava scent, which gave us summer holiday vibes. The formula felt smoothing and soothing to rub onto our wet skin, while also lathering up for a satisfying body wash. Key ingredients include a superfood mix of fruit extracts and seed oils, including pomegranate, sea buckthorn, cranberry, jojoba, sunflower seed, and olive. Once out of the shower, we could still smell the lingering sunny scent for several hours and our skin felt refreshed, softened and gently soothed.

Continue reading...

Q+A hyaluronic acid body wash

  • Best: Q+A body wash
  • Size: 250ml
  • Key ingredients: hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, seaweed extract

What we love about Q+A is how clear each product’s ingredients information is. And yes, the new range follows suit. The burgundy tube highlights that aloe vera and seaweed extract is incluuded to soothe skin, while humectant hyaluronic acid promotes hydration.

After massaging the body wash into their skin, our tester noted how softening it was. We saw a light lather and noted the comforting feel of the formula. Meanwhile, a creamy, fresh, and subtle floral scent is released during use and that’s thanks to its apple, avocado and magnolia fragrance. Our tester thought this gentle body wash formula was pleasing to use, between its light scent and the calming cleanse provided.

Continue reading...

Q+A AHA exfoliator body scrub

  • Best: Q+A body scrub
  • Size: 250ml
  • Key ingredients: lactic acid, glycolic acid, repurposed corn

This body exfoliator contains active ingredients lactic acid and glycolic acid, alongside repurposed corn to add the scrub element, and we noticed it has a light cream-like texture underneath too. When rubbing it onto our skin, we could feel the satisfying body scrub get to work on our rough patches of skin. But there was minimal abrasiveness and its creamy base seemed to help smooth and soften skin as the exfoliator worked.

We picked up on a sweet, airy fragrance while using the body scrub and that’s thanks to its vanilla and coconut scent. Afterwards, our skin looked and felt more even, and our limbs looked renewed with a subtle glow – so we enjoyed using this while prepping for a night out or as a regular body treatment.

Continue reading...

Q+A ceramide body lotion

  • Best: Q+A body lotion
  • Size: 250ml
  • Key ingredients : pineapple extract, olive oil

There’s no doubt this vibrant bottle adds sunshine to any shelf or bathroom cabinet, and we appreciate the product’s £10 price tag too. Formulated for all skin types, the ceramides come from repurposed pineapple extract which was originally a by-product from the drinks industry. In addition, olive oil is in there as a vegan-friendly squalane.

This creamy body lotion glides onto skin and absorbs with ease, and we quickly noticed its pleasing almond and pistachio scent. We thought the sweet, creamy, and slightly powdery fragrance added a luxury feel to lotion application. Plus, the bottle’s pump nozzle is handy for mess-free use. Our skin felt suitably moisturised and nourished after application, while the midweight lotion strikes the ideal balance between being lightly refreshing and offering a supremely soothing, conditioning finish.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Q+A bodycare range

We were suitably impressed after spending several weeks trying Q+A’s new bodycare range. Our favourite product was the vitamin a.c.e cleansing shower oil for its fun pink packaging, soothing and smoothing finish and the lingering sunny scent. Meanwhile, we really enjoyed the ceramide body lotion’s pleasing fragrance, easy absorption, and conditioning skin finish. Finally, for a cleansing and rejuvenating bodycare pair, we’re also big fans of the AHA exfoliator body scrub and hyaluronic acid body wash.

Looking to save cash on beauty buys? These Sephora own-brand products all cost less than £18.

