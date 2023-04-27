Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sustainable beauty is an important shopping category, with so many of us looking to make planet-conscious purchases. While it can often be tricky to tell which brands are showcasing environmentally friendly credentials, there are some that stand out for offering reusable and recyclable packaging and sustainably sourced ingredients.

Natural brand UpCircle is a strong contender in this arena, with clear sustainable benefits. Its vegan-friendly ingredients originate from by-products sourced throughout different industries, to minimise waste. Examples include coffee grounds, date seeds and olive stones.

Last year, UpCircle became a B Corp certified brand too, which means it’s met the strict social and environment standards as set out by the global non-profit organisation B Lab.

The range encompasses skincare buys, including moisturiser, toner and night cream, while we reviewed the UpCircle SPF in 2022 as well. We also included UpCircle in our round-up of the best circular beauty brands.

So, we were excited to hear about UpCircle’s first ever haircare product – a shampoo crème. Billed as being soothing and strengthening, its concentrated formula serves up triple the washes of a standard liquid shampoo.

Plus, there’s a new cleansing face milk made from upcycled oat powder and aloe vera – said to help repair the skin’s barrier.

Both products come with bold claims, so we got our hands on the shampoo crème and face cleanser to trial ahead of their launch today.

How we tested

We spent several weeks testing the shampoo crème and cleansing face milk and looked at the product formulas, ease of use and results. We incorporated each product into our daily routine, while considering scent, consistency and price point. Keep scrolling to see our verdict.