UpCircle shampoo crème
- Size: 60ml
- Upcycled ingredients: Pink berry extract
This shampoo is presented in a refillable glass pot, and we found its formula to be somewhere between a paste and a creamy consistency. We instantly noticed the invigorating scent, and that’s thanks to ingredients such as peppermint, clove, lavender and grapefruit. It is awakening and brisk, with the minty herbal elements offering the strongest fragrance notes. The shampoo also includes pink berry extract, which is a repurposed by-product from the natural perfume industry.
After wetting our hair, we added the crème to our scalp and strands and noticed how easily it lathered. We also found rubbing the shampoo between our hands before applying it to our hair worked well. A little bit went a long way to cleanse our mid-length hair, and we really enjoyed how unusual the formula’s consistency is. It’s suitable for all hair types too.
After washing and drying our ’do, we were impressed to see smooth strands that felt soft and smelt pretty good too. The pot’s small-but-mighty size lends itself well to travel and compact spaces, but we’d still like it to come in a slightly bigger version.
If you’re looking for a refillable alternative to regular shampoo, in a chic little holder, we think this could be the buy for you.