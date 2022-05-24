The focus on beauty brands ticking sustainability boxes is greater than ever as we shoppers firmly prioritise effective products that consider the planet. Eco-friendly elements cover everything from reusable or recyclable packaging to sustainably sourced ingredients.

UpCircle is a skincare name renowned for such credentials. The brand repurposes by-products from different industries, including coffee grounds, olive stones and date seeds. These are then worked into natural, vegan-friendly beauty formulas presented in entirely recyclable packaging.

Experts emphasise that sunscreen is the most important part of any year-round skincare routine, so we were excited to hear about one being added to UpCircle’s product line-up. The brand’s first-ever SPF has been three years in the making and lands on 26 May, to the eager anticipation of sustainable beauty fans.

The sunscreen is said to suit all skin tones, calm even the most sensitive skin and add radiance, while the pot is plastic-free, recyclable and refillable. But does the formula itself live up to expectation?

We were the first to get our hands on a preview sample ahead of the official launch to bring you an IndyBest-exclusive review.

How we tested

We tested the broad-spectrum SPF over several weeks, during both warm and cool weather. Our tester has sensitive skin, and we tried the mineral sunscreen formula both on bare skin and with make-up. We wanted to see how well it layered with other skincare and fared beneath foundation. Finally, we looked at the packaging, price and product consistency.

UpCircle SPF25 mineral sunscreen: £24.99, Upcirclebeauty.com

(UpCircle)

SPF: 25

25 Type: Mineral

Mineral Rating: 9/10

The lightweight white lotion is a mineral sunscreen containing zinc and titanium oxide, and this type of SPF works by creating a physical barrier against damaging UVA and UVB rays. Research suggests that mineral sunscreen is “ocean-friendly” as some ingredients found in synthetic SPF are toxic to reefs and sea life. In terms of sun protection level, SPF25 blocks out 96 per cent of rays, and our tester’s skin is fair, so we topped up regularly.

The vegan-friendly product is also certified as such with gold-standard leaping bunny approval. So far, so eco-considerate.

Packaging

The brown glass packaging has an apothecary-style aesthetic, adding a classic look to our bathroom cabinet. As well as being 100 per cent recyclable, the plastic-free pot is refillable. We were pleased to discover that it can be bought as part of UpCircle’s refill scheme. There’s an added incentive here too, with this option costing 20 per cent less than the regular purchase price. We appreciate the concept of this process for enabling ongoing reuse, rather than us knowing that the product is refillable but being unsure about how to replenish it.

We also noticed that the compact pot easily fits into a small make-up bag for handy storage and regular SPF top-ups.

Texture

We immediately noted its silky consistency that spreads smoothly over skin and evens out a few dry patches. Our tester didn’t see any pilling whatsoever, even after layering over other skincare.

The SPF has a comforting lavender aroma with herbal notes, reminding us of a posh pillow spray. It also contains leftover raspberry seed oil from the juicing industry, and we noticed a slight sweetness in the scent.

Our easily irritated skin was soothed by the cooling formula, which didn’t feel overpowering or heavy. Calming ingredients include vitamin E and aloe vera, alongside sunflower oil, which is non-comedogenic and won’t block pores if you’re prone to breakouts. We spotted the addition of moisturising glycerin as well.

The formula felt so mild and light that we could forget we were wearing this seemingly invisible sunscreen layer. As our tester has sensitive skin that can react, this non-obtrusiveness was something we noticed on both our first day of testing and throughout continued wear.

Finish

There was an initial pale sheen to our skin, but once we’d rubbed the cream in further, this disappeared. The finish of this SPF was a significant improvement on the ashy, white layer created by some other mineral sunscreens we’ve tried.

Once the SPF had absorbed into skin, there was a smoothness and gentle glow without any shine. The sunscreen didn’t slide off our face on a warm day or make our foundation run either. As a bare-skin base, the creamy lotion hybrid added a moisturising effect. Meanwhile, when worn underneath make-up, it created a demi-matte primer.

The formula is buildable, and we reapplied our SPF every few hours without any stickiness. Plus, we enjoyed lapping up that gorgeous aroma and lightweight moisturiser effect each time.

Costing just shy of £25 for 50ml, this is a mid-range buy that we think is worth the spend, given the refill option and overall skin-smoothing effect.

The verdict: UpCircle SPF25 mineral sunscreen

After putting UpCircle’s new SPF25 mineral sunscreen through its paces, we were impressed by the stylish-looking recyclable packaging, comforting skincare ingredients and gently moisturising finish. This is one of the most beautifully scented products we’ve ever tried too.

If you’re looking for a lightweight, soothing, vegan-friendly broad-spectrum mineral SPF in refillable packaging, this is the sustainable beauty buy for you.

Buy now £24.99, Upcirclebeauty.com

