We tried Nip+Fab’s new SPF moisturiser range across different skin types

It’s a well-known fact that SPF should be a part of everyone’s daily skincare rituals, come rain or shine – but we’ll all be forgiven for forgetting this vital step from time-to-time.

Thankfully, advances to skincare have led to two-in-one formulas that help us incorporate all-important daily sun protection into our everyday routines.

Whether in moisturiser or day cream form, these products not only create a protective barrier against UVA and UVB rays, but also nourish, smooth and hydrate skin – just like any decent moisturiser does.

But a good hybrid formula often comes with the premium price tag to match – and that’s where affordable-favourite Nip+Fab comes in. With the skincare brand famed for its top-quality products at reasonable prices, we were keen to see if this translated into its new SPF moisturiser range.

Each priced around the £20 mark, the collection includes four formulas that are all vegan, cruelty-free and aimed toward addressing different skin concerns, ranging from oily and dry to redness and dullness. Best of all, the formulas claim to be completely transparent on skin, meaning they won’t leave a white cast. With Nip+Fab’s SPF moisturiser range promising to solve all our SPF and skincare problems in one, we decided to put them to the test.

How we tested

To assess how well Nip+Fab’s formulas addressed these wide-ranging skin concerns, we tried each product on the targeted skin type. Each of our testers had skin that was either dull, dry, oily or prone to redness, and we considered how well the product targeted our specific skin type. We also considered ease of application, coverage, protective power, consistency and packaging. Here’s our verdict.

Nip + Fab anti pollution SPF 30 moisturiser Best: For oily skin Rating: 9/10 As someone prone to oily skin, choosing the right moisturiser is no small feat. The correct formula will leave my skin glowy, while the wrong one leaves me shiny. Lightweight formulas are my friend and anything too thick, my suffocating foe. Of course when it comes to face sunscreen, the risk of greasiness is even higher. Solving these problems – and then some – is Nip+Fab’s SPF30 anti pollution moisturiser, which not only created a protective barrier against UVA, UVB rays and atmospheric pollution, but also offered lightweight and non-greasy coverage. The thick consistency is more like sunscreen than your everyday moisturiser, but unlike other facial SPF’s I’ve tried, the product blended in easily and didn’t leave that problematic shiny sheen. Nip+Fab illuminate SPF30 moisturiser Best: For glowing skin Rating: 9/10 Like many people, when it comes to choosing a face sunscreen, I opt for a formula that is smooth, blendable and, most importantly, non-greasy. If you too hate a sticky residue post-application, let me introduce you to my new favourite – Nip+Fab's illuminate SPF30. To me, a sunscreen, moisturiser hybrid is compelling, yet few that I've tried have nailed it, but it seems Nip+Fab has with this one. Owing to the lightweight formula, it blends in seamlessly, leaving no white cast, and it provides UVA and UVB protection. There are also some powerful ingredients at work here, including butterfly bush extract to protect the skin from blue light and glycerin to soften and moisturise. Thanks to the copper pigments, which work to brighten the skin, it imparts the perfect amount of glow – an almost "fresh from a facial" look, which we love. And before you ask, no of course it's not sticky and it's non-comedogenic, so I didn't find that it clogged my pores. My make-up glides on seamlessly over the top. All in all, it's a lovely creamy formula that absorbs quickly. Buy now £ 17.95 , Nipandfab.com To me, a sunscreen, moisturiser hybrid is compelling, yet few that I’ve tried have nailed it, but it seems Nip+Fab has with this one. Owing to the lightweight formula, it blends in seamlessly, leaving no white cast, and it provides UVA and UVB protection. There are also some powerful ingredients at work here, including butterfly bush extract to protect the skin from blue light and glycerin to soften and moisturise. Thanks to the copper pigments, which work to brighten the skin, it imparts the perfect amount of glow – an almost “fresh from a facial” look, which we love. And before you ask, no of course it’s not sticky and it’s non-comedogenic, so I didn’t find that it clogged my pores. My make-up glides on seamlessly over the top. All in all, it’s a lovely creamy formula that absorbs quickly. NIP+FAB nourishing SPF30 moisturiser Best: Hydrating sunscreen Rating: 8/10 The only downfall to this sunscreen is that it isn't an SPF50, which being very fair-skinned, I prefer when it comes to protecting my face. But, aside from that, or for anyone who may not need as high a factor, it's quite great. The pump dispenses just enough product to cover the face, doesn't get clogged and can be easily cleaned with an antibacterial wipe. And at 50ml it's sure to last quite a long time. Coming on to the most important part, the product itself, it's fairly thick yet sinks into the skin like a rich cream rather than leaving chalky coverage. With hyaluronic acid helping to restore moisture levels, a moisturising complex that supports the skin's natural barrier, and bio-water bamboo that helps to soften skin, it's extremely hydrating and nourishing, as the name suggests. It's also non-comedogenic meaning it has been designed to not block pores which is what normally leads to breakouts. But, if you're looking for a sunscreen to re-apply throughout the day over make-up this may not be the one – think of it as a rich moisturiser over a light sunscreen. Buy now £ 21.95 , Nipandfab.com Nip+Fab anti redness SPF30 moisturiser Best: For combatting redness Rating: 8/10 Despite having extremely sensitive skin that's prone to rosacea, I stubbornly refuse to avoid the triggers (red wine, sunshine and exercise are some of my greatest joys), which means that redness and flushing is a real issue for me. Not only did Nip+Fab's anti-redness SPF30 moisturiser not irritate my skin, but it left it calmer and, most importantly, protected against the sun. For someone who has a rather cavalier attitude to applying sunscreen (I know, I know) and a love of retinol, a moisturiser with a high SPF has become an essential for me during the warmer months. Nip+Fab's anti-redness SPF 30 moisturiser felt a little greasy on application but it was light on my skin and I was impressed at how quickly it was absorbed. I tested it during a trip to central Asia with temperatures in the high 20s – the combination of travel, high temperatures and sun usually leaves my skin flushed and angry – but my rosacea was kept under control, and my skin also felt well hydrated. I always find it hard to judge how well a product tackles redness as this can have so many causes, but Nip+Fab's moisturiser is gentle, non-irritating and lightweight, so a good choice if you suffer flare-ups or conditions that cause flushing and sensitivity. Buy now £ 21.95 , Nipandfab.com Not only did Nip+Fab’s anti-redness SPF30 moisturiser not irritate my skin, but it left it calmer and, most importantly, protected against the sun. For someone who has a rather cavalier attitude to applying sunscreen (I know, I know) and a love of retinol, a moisturiser with a high SPF has become an essential for me during the warmer months. Nip+Fab’s anti-redness SPF 30 moisturiser felt a little greasy on application but it was light on my skin and I was impressed at how quickly it was absorbed. I tested it during a trip to central Asia with temperatures in the high 20s – the combination of travel, high temperatures and sun usually leaves my skin flushed and angry – but my rosacea was kept under control, and my skin also felt well hydrated. Buy now £ 21.95 , Nipandfab.com