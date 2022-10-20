Ethique was created to tackle waste, with the founder Brianne West whipping up solid shampoo-bar formulas in the kitchen with her mum, convinced there was a better way to create a beauty company. We actually included this shampoo bar in our best solid shampoo round-up, so it’s safe to say it was a success.

Today, the brand has grown into a whole range of products – from lipsticks and handwash to bathroom cleaner and more, all in solid bar form. Ingredients are plant-based, sustainably produced and biodegradable. No parabens, petrochemicals, synthetic fragrances, mineral oils and a whole host of other potentially dangerous ingredients are included in any products, and being a certified B Corp, all suppliers are fairly paid, too.

The first thing to note about this facial cleanser is that while it may look like a bar of soap, and is used in a similar way to a bar of soap, it is in fact 100 per cent soap-free.

The primary ingredient in this bar is sodium cocoyl isethionate, which might sound a bit scary but is actually just the fine white powder derived from coconuts, and is known as “baby foam” due to being incredibly mild, even to sensitive skin. Vegetable glycerine, rice bran and clay also add to the creamy texture, while moisturising and nourishing the skin with no post-washing dryness.

The bar is also palm-free, earning it another sustainable credential, as palm oil has been liked to deforestation, loss of animal habitats and increasing the rate of climate change.

Being a solid bar with very little water content, a little really does go a long way in comparison with a normal liquid cleanser – I’ve been using this on and off for quite a while now but there still isn’t much of a dent. So, as well as lasting a long time, it should save you some money, too.

To use the bar, wet your face and hands, rub between the palms and then massage the foam onto your face before rinsing off. I liked to do this in the shower both morning and night, as with any other cleanser, which seemed to work really well. It even took off mascara with no problem.

As a top tip, the bar can be easily cut with a kitchen knife into smaller blocks when travelling or just for weekly use, to save having the full block on the bathroom sink. This has been quite a gamechanger in itself when going to festivals or on holiday, as no product needs to come back in the case and no plastic packaging is thrown away either.