Face cleansers are a bit of a boring topic. Important? Yes, but an annoying expense for something that’s going down the sink. So, you may be wondering why we’re talking about them when they’re all pretty much the same, right?
Not quite. From micellar water to cleansing balms, oils and gels, there’s a wide range of different products out there to choose from, depending on consistency, skin type and whether you’re after a light morning re-fresh or tackling waterproof mascara and glitter eyeshadow.
The one thing the majority of cleansers do have in common, though, is that they come in plastic packaging – my last (and much-beloved) gamechanger, the Super Facialist vitamin C+ skin renew cleansing oil, included.
A facial cleansing bar may not be the first item on your list to try for a more eco-friendly daily routine, with re-usable water bottles and carrier bags usually taking the top spot. However, even a tiny swap such as this can positively impact the environment. Say you replace your pump-bottle cleanser every two months – that’s six plastic bottles and pumps a year no longer being used, which is a small yet important feat.
Plus, eco-credentials aside, I actually fell in love with this humble-looking cleansing bar for its ease of use, cleansing result and ingredients list.
How we tested
I used this cleanser regularly for a few months to fully test it. After working up a foam, I’d massage it onto my face before rinsing off. I liked to do this in the shower both morning and night.
Ethique bliss bar solid face cleanser
- Best: B Corp facial cleansing bar
- Weight: 110g
- Key ingredients: Creamed coconut, Kaolin clay, vegetable glycerin
- For: All skin types
- Number of uses: 120, according to brand
Ethique was created to tackle waste, with the founder Brianne West whipping up solid shampoo-bar formulas in the kitchen with her mum, convinced there was a better way to create a beauty company. We actually included this shampoo bar in our best solid shampoo round-up, so it’s safe to say it was a success.
Today, the brand has grown into a whole range of products – from lipsticks and handwash to bathroom cleaner and more, all in solid bar form. Ingredients are plant-based, sustainably produced and biodegradable. No parabens, petrochemicals, synthetic fragrances, mineral oils and a whole host of other potentially dangerous ingredients are included in any products, and being a certified B Corp, all suppliers are fairly paid, too.
The first thing to note about this facial cleanser is that while it may look like a bar of soap, and is used in a similar way to a bar of soap, it is in fact 100 per cent soap-free.
The primary ingredient in this bar is sodium cocoyl isethionate, which might sound a bit scary but is actually just the fine white powder derived from coconuts, and is known as “baby foam” due to being incredibly mild, even to sensitive skin. Vegetable glycerine, rice bran and clay also add to the creamy texture, while moisturising and nourishing the skin with no post-washing dryness.
The bar is also palm-free, earning it another sustainable credential, as palm oil has been liked to deforestation, loss of animal habitats and increasing the rate of climate change.
Being a solid bar with very little water content, a little really does go a long way in comparison with a normal liquid cleanser – I’ve been using this on and off for quite a while now but there still isn’t much of a dent. So, as well as lasting a long time, it should save you some money, too.
To use the bar, wet your face and hands, rub between the palms and then massage the foam onto your face before rinsing off. I liked to do this in the shower both morning and night, as with any other cleanser, which seemed to work really well. It even took off mascara with no problem.
As a top tip, the bar can be easily cut with a kitchen knife into smaller blocks when travelling or just for weekly use, to save having the full block on the bathroom sink. This has been quite a gamechanger in itself when going to festivals or on holiday, as no product needs to come back in the case and no plastic packaging is thrown away either.
The verdict: Ethique bliss bar solid face cleanser
Just one use was enough to start liking this cleanser, but after using it continually for a good few weeks, my skin felt soft and smooth, with no breakouts or dry patches either. Being oil-based, it’s recommended for those with normal to dry skin, so may not be best for anyone whose skin is on the oilier side. But, overall, it’s an incredibly handy everyday go-to for a quick clean no matter where you are.
