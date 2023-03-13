The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Rixo has debuted a reusable shopper bag in collaboration with Bags of Ethics – and it’s just £10
The stylish tote comes in two of the label’s signature vintage-inspired prints
Proving that one of the hottest accessories you can own is a reusable shopper, British fashion label Rixo has just debuted two tote bags in collaboration with sustainable brand Bags of Ethics – and they cost just £10.
Designed in Rixo’s signature vintage-inspired style, the shoppers are available exclusively online and in-store at Sainsburys. A stylish replacement for your worn-in old tote bag and sustainable swap for plastic carriers, the shoppers come in either a vibrant white tulip finish or a more understated blue floral design.
Replacing one-use bags, the luxury reusable shoppers are vegan and crafted from woven cotton that’s farmed in Bags of Ethics’ factory in India. Promoting a fairer production line and multi-use products that are kinder to the planet, the positive label has previously teamed up with Giles Deacon and Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, to name but a few. Funded by the British Fashion Council, its latest collaboration with Rixo focuses on everyday items for a plastic-free lifestyle.
Riffing off Rixo’s bestselling printed dresses, tops and skirts, the collection also features stainless steel reusable coffee cups (£12, Sainsburys.co.uk) in various colourways and 500ml water bottles (£12, Sainsburys.co.uk) that will elevate your desk decor.
Durable, sustainable and super-stylish, we’re predicting a frenzy among the eco-consious, fashion set and bargain-lovers alike (there were queues around the block for Anya Hindmarch’s recent shopper at Co-op and Asda). Here’s everything you need to know about the Rixo and Bags of Ethics shopper.
Rixo reusable shopping tote, white tulip: £10, Sainsburys.co.uk
Helping you make the swap to a more sustainable shopping bag, Rixo’s fashion-forward tote bag is printed with a playful white tulip print on canvas. With its 100 per cent woven cotton composition and recycled lamination finish, the vegan certified bag is designed to be long-lasting and durable.
Produced by a 90 per cent female workforce in Bags of Ethics’ factory in India, you can rest assured it is the result of a fair production line. If you prefer, it’s also available in a more muted blue floral print (£10, Sainsburys.co.uk).
