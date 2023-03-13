Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Proving that one of the hottest accessories you can own is a reusable shopper, British fashion label Rixo has just debuted two tote bags in collaboration with sustainable brand Bags of Ethics – and they cost just £10.

Designed in Rixo’s signature vintage-inspired style, the shoppers are available exclusively online and in-store at Sainsburys. A stylish replacement for your worn-in old tote bag and sustainable swap for plastic carriers, the shoppers come in either a vibrant white tulip finish or a more understated blue floral design.

Replacing one-use bags, the luxury reusable shoppers are vegan and crafted from woven cotton that’s farmed in Bags of Ethics’ factory in India. Promoting a fairer production line and multi-use products that are kinder to the planet, the positive label has previously teamed up with Giles Deacon and Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, to name but a few. Funded by the British Fashion Council, its latest collaboration with Rixo focuses on everyday items for a plastic-free lifestyle.

Riffing off Rixo’s bestselling printed dresses, tops and skirts, the collection also features stainless steel reusable coffee cups (£12, Sainsburys.co.uk) in various colourways and 500ml water bottles (£12, Sainsburys.co.uk) that will elevate your desk decor.

Durable, sustainable and super-stylish, we’re predicting a frenzy among the eco-consious, fashion set and bargain-lovers alike (there were queues around the block for Anya Hindmarch’s recent shopper at Co-op and Asda). Here’s everything you need to know about the Rixo and Bags of Ethics shopper.

Rixo reusable shopping tote, white tulip: £10, Sainsburys.co.uk

(Sainsburys)

Helping you make the swap to a more sustainable shopping bag, Rixo’s fashion-forward tote bag is printed with a playful white tulip print on canvas. With its 100 per cent woven cotton composition and recycled lamination finish, the vegan certified bag is designed to be long-lasting and durable.

(Sainsburys)

Produced by a 90 per cent female workforce in Bags of Ethics’ factory in India, you can rest assured it is the result of a fair production line. If you prefer, it’s also available in a more muted blue floral print (£10, Sainsburys.co.uk).

