Shopping for skincare can often seem unnecessarily complicated, particularly in a world full of social media posts about routines with several steps. From multiple ingredient buzzwords like retinol and ceramides, to wondering whether an oil, serum or moisturiser goes first when layering products – it’s no surprise there’s an increasing consumer appetite for streamlined skincare buys.

One brand smashing this on-trend bill is Byoma. Its straightforward skincare range – which come at affordable prices and focuses on supporting the skin’s natural barrier – has been surging in popularity ever since its launch in February 2022. But its moisturising gel-cream (£11.99, Byoma.com) is without doubt one of our favourite products.

A lightweight, hydrating buy, we recently included it in our round-up of the best moisturisers for dry skin. We said, “This refreshing gel-cream hybrid feels calming on dry skin and is suitable for inclusion in both our morning and evening routine.” But now Byoma has taken things one step further with the launch of its brand-new SPF30 version of the moisturising gel-cream.

Arguably the most important step in any routine, intrigued doesn’t even begin to cover how we were feeling about the newest addition to the Byoma family. But as any skincare savant will tell you, there are typically two obstacles when it comes to adding SPF to your daily skincare – it can either be quite expensive or leave a white chalky cast on skin.

Billed as having a dewy finish that doesn’t feel like sunscreen, Byoma’s version aims to solve both these problems. But could this bold claim stand up to IndyBest testing? We got our mitts on a bottle ahead of its 27 March dispatch date to find out. Keep scrolling for our full review.

How we tested

Our reviewer trialled Byoma’s moisturising gel-cream SPF30 for several days. We looked at the product finish both on bare skin and under make-up, while considering its formula and packaging too. Read on for our tried and tested verdict.