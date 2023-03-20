Jump to content

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers.

Byoma’s moisturising gel-cream is an affordable skin staple and we’ve tried the new SPF too

Priced at under £15, it’s billed as offering a dewy skin finish without a white cast in sight

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Monday 20 March 2023 12:08
This moisturiser is an IndyBest-approved buy, but how would the SPF fare when tested?

This moisturiser is an IndyBest-approved buy, but how would the SPF fare when tested?

(The Independent)

Shopping for skincare can often seem unnecessarily complicated, particularly in a world full of social media posts about routines with several steps. From multiple ingredient buzzwords like retinol and ceramides, to wondering whether an oil, serum or moisturiser goes first when layering products – it’s no surprise there’s an increasing consumer appetite for streamlined skincare buys.

One brand smashing this on-trend bill is Byoma. Its straightforward skincare range – which come at affordable prices and focuses on supporting the skin’s natural barrier – has been surging in popularity ever since its launch in February 2022. But its moisturising gel-cream (£11.99, Byoma.com) is without doubt one of our favourite products.

A lightweight, hydrating buy, we recently included it in our round-up of the best moisturisers for dry skin. We said, “This refreshing gel-cream hybrid feels calming on dry skin and is suitable for inclusion in both our morning and evening routine.” But now Byoma has taken things one step further with the launch of its brand-new SPF30 version of the moisturising gel-cream.

Arguably the most important step in any routine, intrigued doesn’t even begin to cover how we were feeling about the newest addition to the Byoma family. But as any skincare savant will tell you, there are typically two obstacles when it comes to adding SPF to your daily skincare – it can either be quite expensive or leave a white chalky cast on skin.

Billed as having a dewy finish that doesn’t feel like sunscreen, Byoma’s version aims to solve both these problems. But could this bold claim stand up to IndyBest testing? We got our mitts on a bottle ahead of its 27 March dispatch date to find out. Keep scrolling for our full review.

How we tested

Our reviewer trialled Byoma’s moisturising gel-cream SPF30 for several days. We looked at the product finish both on bare skin and under make-up, while considering its formula and packaging too. Read on for our tried and tested verdict.

Byoma moisturising gel-cream SPF30

  • Best: For lightweight, broad spectrum coverage
  • Broad spectrum UVA/UVB SPF: Yes
  • Formula: Lightweight
  • Size: 50ml

Presented in a signature eye-catching Byoma bottle, this peachy-coloured packaging includes a list of ingredients, plus their purpose, and a breakdown of simple skincare steps. It also lists the SPF30 buy as being step five in the routine – coming after cleanse, tone/mist, treat and moisturise.

Let’s focus on its list of ingredients first though as we think it’s an informative and refreshing move to have this kind of guidance on product packaging. As an example, it doesn’t just list that this SPF contains glycerin, instead it names it as a humectant – which in other words means it promotes hydration. Similarly it explains that it includes ceramide MP (a skin-conditioner), lactic acid which is a pH adjuster, lecithin as an emulsifier, and so on. So you really feel like you know what you’re putting on your skin here without any surprises.

Read more: 13 best night creams that promise to boost your beauty sleep

We followed the suggested order here, and used the SPF after our moisturiser, applying the product to our skin using its integral pump. As instructed, we added a generous amount of the SPF onto skin, which is always neccessary for creating optimum broad spectrum protection.

Although the product appears to be white in colour, as soon as we rubbed it in, that initial cream composition quickly transformed into a lightweight colourless gel. While offering an invisible layer on skin, the product also felt refreshing and cooling to apply.

There’s zero greasiness at any stage of the application process, and instead our tester noted a gentle, hydrating finish. We saw the formula glide over skin and absorb quickly, leaving a supple finish and subtle dewy glow. That effect lingered for a while too, and our tester’s face felt supple and softened.

Read more: Revolution has launched a £10 alternative to Charlotte Tilbury’s £65 magic serum

The product works well as a priming base under make-up too, and our tester’s foundation sat seamlessly on top of the SPF, without sliding off. Plus, because of how lightweight the formula is, top-ups throughout the day were simple and mess-free.

In our testing experience, the effects created by this buy are mostly only found in SPFs with a much more expensive price tag. So, we were suitably impressed to see both skincare benefits and broad spectrum support for just shy of £15.

Although available to order now, the dispatch date is 27 March, but we’d say it’s worth the wait.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Byoma moisturising gel-cream SPF30

We were very pleased with the benefits of Byoma’s moisturising gel-cream SPF30. This lightweight SPF-infused skincare is comfy to wear and easy to top up throughout the day. Our tester noticed a gentle glow, speedy absorption and welcome hydration. If you’re looking for an SPF moisturiser to create a smoothing layer on bare skin and under make-up alike, complete with an affordable £15 price point, we think this could be the ideal buy for you.

