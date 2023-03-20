Byoma moisturising gel-cream SPF30
- Best: For lightweight, broad spectrum coverage
- Broad spectrum UVA/UVB SPF: Yes
- Formula: Lightweight
- Size: 50ml
Presented in a signature eye-catching Byoma bottle, this peachy-coloured packaging includes a list of ingredients, plus their purpose, and a breakdown of simple skincare steps. It also lists the SPF30 buy as being step five in the routine – coming after cleanse, tone/mist, treat and moisturise.
Let’s focus on its list of ingredients first though as we think it’s an informative and refreshing move to have this kind of guidance on product packaging. As an example, it doesn’t just list that this SPF contains glycerin, instead it names it as a humectant – which in other words means it promotes hydration. Similarly it explains that it includes ceramide MP (a skin-conditioner), lactic acid which is a pH adjuster, lecithin as an emulsifier, and so on. So you really feel like you know what you’re putting on your skin here without any surprises.
We followed the suggested order here, and used the SPF after our moisturiser, applying the product to our skin using its integral pump. As instructed, we added a generous amount of the SPF onto skin, which is always neccessary for creating optimum broad spectrum protection.
Although the product appears to be white in colour, as soon as we rubbed it in, that initial cream composition quickly transformed into a lightweight colourless gel. While offering an invisible layer on skin, the product also felt refreshing and cooling to apply.
There’s zero greasiness at any stage of the application process, and instead our tester noted a gentle, hydrating finish. We saw the formula glide over skin and absorb quickly, leaving a supple finish and subtle dewy glow. That effect lingered for a while too, and our tester’s face felt supple and softened.
The product works well as a priming base under make-up too, and our tester’s foundation sat seamlessly on top of the SPF, without sliding off. Plus, because of how lightweight the formula is, top-ups throughout the day were simple and mess-free.
In our testing experience, the effects created by this buy are mostly only found in SPFs with a much more expensive price tag. So, we were suitably impressed to see both skincare benefits and broad spectrum support for just shy of £15.
Although available to order now, the dispatch date is 27 March, but we’d say it’s worth the wait.