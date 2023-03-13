Trinny London eye2eye, joy
- Finish: Shimmering
- Shade: Light pink
This creamy shadow seamlessly glides onto eyelids and, because of that, we noticed how smoothing and comfy the application process is. As instructed on the box, we used our ring finger to build up the light pink colour, which instantly brightened our eyes. If you prefer, you could use a brush too. There’s a shimmery finish, however, this isn’t overtly sparkly and, instead, we found it offered an awakening effect. This was a much appreciated result for a busy mum of two. The formula feels lightweight to wear, and added a gentle layer of eyeshadow for minimal make-up days.
Alternatively, we popped it into the corner of our eyelids to add radiance there. Being a cream eyeshadow, it doesn’t cling to creases or feel drying and that meant we saw long-wearing results. While it gently wore off throughout the day, we could quickly and easily top it up. Meanwhile, this eye2eye number also came in handy as the brightening, finishing touch for a heavier make-up look.