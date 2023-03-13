Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simple make-up products offering multi-tasking benefits and a streamlined approach are increasingly popular, with Jones Road and Merit being just two recent brand examples. However, Trinny London began paving the way for this beauty angle six years ago. The line was launched by fashion guru Trinny Woodall in 2017, with its signature selling point being stackable multi-purpose pots.

Products span bronzer, highlighter, blush, and eyeshadow, with the latter being called the eye2eye range. These creamy buys are designed to be blendable and smoothing, and the eye2eye collection in particular covers comprehensive colours including neutral, dial it up and smoky eye shade categories.

There’s even a make-up match option online, to choose the correct tone. Whether you fancy wearing one base colour or blending a few together to create a bolder look, both the shades and packaging work in unison. An IndyBest tried and tested buy, we’ve featured this make-up name in a few round-ups.

So, we were intrigued to find out about four brand-new eye2eye colours that launched this March. The inner light collection covers soft tan, warm dusky pink, shimmery blossom pink and a deep shimmery plum.

The products are billed as being rich in pigment and easy to blend, but with fresh colour options. We managed to get our mitts on a few pots, to bring you a full review.

Could these new beauty buys simplify our regime and offer a speedy way to upgrade our eye make-up, and would they live up to our high expectations? Keep scrolling to find out.

How we tested

We spent a few days sampling three of the four new eye2eye inner light shades. We looked at each eye colour’s finish and formula, while worn alone or together. We also wanted to test the products for their potential staying power and wearability. Continue reading to see our full verdict.