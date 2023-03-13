Jump to content

Trinny London’s eye2eye range has four new shades and we’re big fans

The inner light collection includes tan, pink and plum options

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Monday 13 March 2023 15:29
These stackable pots click together for handy storage

These stackable pots click together for handy storage

(The Independent)

Simple make-up products offering multi-tasking benefits and a streamlined approach are increasingly popular, with Jones Road and Merit being just two recent brand examples. However, Trinny London began paving the way for this beauty angle six years ago. The line was launched by fashion guru Trinny Woodall in 2017, with its signature selling point being stackable multi-purpose pots.

Products span bronzer, highlighter, blush, and eyeshadow, with the latter being called the eye2eye range. These creamy buys are designed to be blendable and smoothing, and the eye2eye collection in particular covers comprehensive colours including neutral, dial it up and smoky eye shade categories.

There’s even a make-up match option online, to choose the correct tone. Whether you fancy wearing one base colour or blending a few together to create a bolder look, both the shades and packaging work in unison. An IndyBest tried and tested buy, we’ve featured this make-up name in a few round-ups.

So, we were intrigued to find out about four brand-new eye2eye colours that launched this March. The inner light collection covers soft tan, warm dusky pink, shimmery blossom pink and a deep shimmery plum.

The products are billed as being rich in pigment and easy to blend, but with fresh colour options. We managed to get our mitts on a few pots, to bring you a full review.

Could these new beauty buys simplify our regime and offer a speedy way to upgrade our eye make-up, and would they live up to our high expectations? Keep scrolling to find out.

How we tested

We spent a few days sampling three of the four new eye2eye inner light shades. We looked at each eye colour’s finish and formula, while worn alone or together. We also wanted to test the products for their potential staying power and wearability. Continue reading to see our full verdict.

Trinny London eye2eye, joy

  • Finish: Shimmering
  • Shade: Light pink

This creamy shadow seamlessly glides onto eyelids and, because of that, we noticed how smoothing and comfy the application process is. As instructed on the box, we used our ring finger to build up the light pink colour, which instantly brightened our eyes. If you prefer, you could use a brush too. There’s a shimmery finish, however, this isn’t overtly sparkly and, instead, we found it offered an awakening effect. This was a much appreciated result for a busy mum of two. The formula feels lightweight to wear, and added a gentle layer of eyeshadow for minimal make-up days.

Alternatively, we popped it into the corner of our eyelids to add radiance there. Being a cream eyeshadow, it doesn’t cling to creases or feel drying and that meant we saw long-wearing results. While it gently wore off throughout the day, we could quickly and easily top it up. Meanwhile, this eye2eye number also came in handy as the brightening, finishing touch for a heavier make-up look.

Trinny London eye2eye, harmony

  • Finish: Demi-matte
  • Shade: Tan

If you’re looking for a natural base offering warmth and earthiness, harmony has it all. In keeping with the other shades, the cream is enjoyable to apply. We saw full, seamless coverage across our eyelids in this staple soft tan shade. While the colour and demi-matte texture makes a brilliant initial layer underneath a bolder look, we also loved wearing harmony on its own.

All the eye2eye colours have the same price point, and we like how well they work alone and paired together.

Trinny London eye2eye, passion

  • Finish: Shimmery
  • Shade: Deep plum

This deep plum shade has a subtle shimmer, which we found added welcome texture and caught the light. A softer way of shaping the eyes than using a pencil or liquid liner, we liked smudging it into the lash line for definition, using a small brush. While it is a cream shadow, that doesn’t mean this smoky shade slips off and, in fact, we enjoyed how long-lasting it was. We noticed the intense pigment, and saw a gorgeous rich hue that lingered for hours on our lids.

The finish adds a glam make-up look, while also delivering optimum smokiness. Plus, a little bit goes a long way and you can easily layer it up for extra oomph. Creating a smoky eye can involve the tricky act of navigating enough colour to achieve the desired effect, without being too heavyhanded – and we found this shade ideal for nailing that balance.

The verdict: Trinny London eye2eye inner light shades

Whether you have a busy life and need a speedy routine, or look to multi-tasking buys that simplify your make-up bag, these new eye2eye shades offer wearable comfort, seamless coverage and brightening radiance. Joy is an uplifting shade that helped us look more awake, while harmony offered an earthy base layer. Finally, for smudgy definition or a full-on smoky eye, passion is a versatile go-to.

Want to enhance your eye make-up? We’ve rounded up the best eyebrow pencils

