It would be easy to dismiss Trinny London as just another celebrity make-up line, but the What Not To Wear makeover guru’s eponymous brand is well worth your time. When Trinny Woodall entered the beauty world five years ago, her focus was on a streamlined make-up bag and simple routine, with a range of cream-formula, multipurpose products housed in pots that click together into a stack – perfect for getting ready on the go.

While the range has grown to include skincare and non-stackable beauty, the ethos remains. The products are easy to apply, beautifully buildable and blendable, and a great choice for low-key, low-maintenance make-up.

With a brilliant shade range, there are tones to suit every colouring and situation, and there’s a clever “Match2Me” service on the website that asks you questions about your eye colour, skin tone and more, before suggesting the products that will suit you best.

The skincare range is similarly simple in concept, with cleansers, exfoliators and newly launched retinol serums. They’re also all refillable, so you can minimise packaging waste.

How we tested

We’ve been making our way through the range to find the best of the best from the brand’s make-up and skincare offering. We were looking for slick and efficient packaging, ease of use, breezy application and great results, whether that’s to achieve soft, glowing skin or beautiful colour pay-off.

The best Trinny London products for 2022 are:

Best overall – BFF SPF 30 cream skin perfector: £36, Trinnylondon.com

– Eye2eye: £18, Trinnylondon.com Best cleanser – Be your best enzyme balm cleanser: £32, Trinnylondon.com

– Golden glow: £25, Trinnylondon.com Best multi-use product – Lash2brow: £28, Trinnylondon.com

– Reveal yourself AHA exfoliant: £38, Trinnylondon.com Best serum – Overnight clarity retinal/niacinamide serum: £62, Trinnylondon.com

– Miracle blur: £26, Trinnylondon.com Best colour pop – Lip2cheek: £25, Trinnylondon.com

