Make-up lovers are praising the new foundation release from Max Factor for its flawless results. In fact, shoppers are so impressed with the 3-in-1 product – it acts as a primer, concealer and foundation all in one – that it is being declared as just as good as rival Estée Lauder’s famous double wear (£38.50, Esteelauder.co.uk).

Not only is the facefinity foundationa much more affordable option, but its multi-purpose make up means there will be even more room in your kits for some other serious essentials. Think Collection’s gorgeous glow filter finish (£6.99, Collectioncosmetics.com) which is a dupe for the Charlotte Tilbury flawless filter (£39, Charlottetilbury.com), or any one of Aldi’s beauty buys.

And when we say that shoppers are raving about this find, we really mean it. One user, when reviewing the Max Factor formula on Boots’ website, said, “For years I have been buying EL (Estée Lauder) foundation which costs a fortune. No more. This Max Factor facefinity is fantastic. I find I only need to use two pumps to get full coverage. It stays in place all day too.”

Best of all, it’s currently on sale at Boots, Superdrug, Look Fantastic and other retailers. And while it’s the former where you cansee most of the positive reviews, it does appear as though quite a few shades are out of stock, so we’ve linked the more stocked Superdrug site below instead.

If you’re staring at the bottom of your beloved foundation bottle or are looking to switch things up a little, take this as your sign as we’ve compared Max Factor’s facefinity and Estée Lauder’s double wear below for you.

Read more: If BB creams are more your thing, read our review of Aldi’s own-brand label Lacura

Max Factor facefinity All Day Flawless foundation: £13.99, Superdrug.com



Max Factor’s facefinity all day flawless foundation boasts a flexi-hold technology to ensure a long-lasting finish that will see you throughout the day. With a 24-hour wear claim, the foundation also boasts a touch and shine-proof finish.

The foundation itself is buildable to achieve medium to full coverage, offering a matte, airbrush-style finish but allegedly not dull. It’s also vegan and features SPF20 so you can rest assured that as long as the foundation lasts, your skin is protected from the sun – and that you’re using a cruelty-free product.

The 3-in-1 foundation claims to act as a primer, concealer and foundation, creating a clear complexion and a long-lasting, flawless finish to your make-up look. While the primer aims to provide a smooth base to apply the rest of your make-up onto, the concealer element should cover any spots, blemishes and other imperfections.

Estée Lauder double wear stay-in-place foundation: £38.50, Esteelauder.co.uk



Estée Lauder double wear is known for its full coverage and flawless finish, blending into your skin like a cream and aiming to blur any and every spot, blemish or skin imperfection. Claiming to “stay in place” for 24 hours, its formula is both fluid and lightweight in texture, so you can build up to a coverage that suits you – plus it also contains SPF10. With a matte-finish, it aims to create a fresh look for the skin, rather than a shiny one.

Double wear remains a strong contender in our round ups of the best foundations, with our reviewer rating the sheer version as the best matte and light coverage foundation they tried. They said, “The original cult favourite double-wear foundation is famous for its full coverage, budge-proof matte formula, and this latest version is equally as long-lasting.”

