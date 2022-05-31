With the increasing cost of living at the forefront of most people’s minds, clothes, beauty products and toiletries are quickly becoming a luxury for many people.

We recently reported concerning stats such as “the number of shopping visits plunged more than 20 per cent last week compared with the same period in 2019”, “the price of pasta has risen by 50 per cent since last year as supermarket grocery costs have surged” and “demand at the UK’s largest pawnbroker has hit a record high”.

Luckily budget high street retailer Superdrug has stood up and taken note, launching a new shop smart campaign in collaboration with anti-poverty campaigner and activist Jack Monroe to help customers during the growing cost of living crisis.

Continuing a four-year partnership with Beauty Banks – a charity focused on tackling hygiene poverty – 100 donation bins feature in-store, and a buy one, bank one scheme has been introduced to help increase donations. Employee benefits such as larger product discounts and webinars on money management are also being introduced.

An internal consumer survey revealed that 80 per cent of Superdrug customers need to switch to cheaper brands. So, by adding a further 30 products to its price-freeze promise, 130 everyday essentials, including toothpaste, deodorant, sanitary towels and face wipes, now won’t increase in price for at least a year. And these are the core ones to note below.

Superdrug procare whitening toothpaste: £1.99, Superdrug.com

Toothpaste is an absolute essential for everyone, and whitening toothpaste can range anywhere in price from a few pounds to £20 and more. The best buy option in our whitening toothpaste round-up seemed like a steal at just £3.50, but it looks like it has just been blown out of the water by this new savvy-saver Superdrug option.

Said to contain an effective dual-action whitening technology and a long-lasting minty fresh flavour, it’s sure to look after your teeth and your wallet.

Superdrug procare total clean toothbrush: £1.99, Superdrug.com

Colgate recommends changing your toothbrush every three to four months, making it a semi-regular essential. Luckily, at just £1.99, this option from Superdrug should hopefully be more of an affordable solution. With a multilevel trim for deep and effective cleaning, a non-slip handle for comfort and medium bristles, we see no reason why this cost-friendly option won’t clean just as well as any other.

Superdrug crystal roll on deodorant 50ml: £0.99, Superdrug.com

Both an antiperspirant and a deodorant, this roll-on has scents of delightful sounding citrus, lily of the valley and amber. With 0 per cent alcohol, it will be gentle on sensitive skin, and although we haven’t tested it ourselves here at IndyBest, the product reviews look promising.

Superdrug normal pantyliner x 32: £0.99, Superdrug.com

Whether you call them sanitary towels, period pads or pantyliners, they’re an essential item for anyone who has a period. And, of course, they’re more often than not a monthly purchase, continually racking up the cost. Classed as “normal”, they wouldn’t be ideal for anyone with a heavier flow, but a light period should be handled fine.

Superdrug essential cleansing bio face wipes sensitive skin: £1, Superdrug.com

A handy essential for cleansing your face, body and hands, removing make-up, quickly cleaning brushes and even removing stains from clothes, there seems to be a never-ending list of uses for face wipes. These ones are made from purely plant-derived fibres and are fully biodegradable, plus they’re said to be gentle enough for sensitive skin yet tough enough to remove even waterproof make-up.

Superdrug revive purple shampoo 400ml: £4.99, Superdrug.com

Now, we have to say this isn’t the cheapest purple shampoo we’ve come across. In fact, the best buy in our purple shampoo round-up is actually only £4.25. But, let’s consider that one was only 50ml and this is a full 400ml bottle, so really, it’s almost eight times the amount of product for the same price.

Purple shampoo is best for blonde, white, bleached or grey hair, neutralising brassy tones to keep it vibrant and bright. Although we haven’t tried this Superdrug shampoo yet, it’s definitely on our shopping list, and it contains jojoba oil and pro-vitamin B5 to aid moisture and shine.

Fruity coconut and white peach shower gel: £1.79, Superdrug.com

Shower gel or body wash is, of course, essential. But finding a great scent can be a lot of added fun and really help improve your mood. PH balanced for skin-barrier health and formulated with natural coconut, white peach extracts and skin-conditioning ingredients, this one seems like a fantastic option. It also works out at just over 70p per 100ml, making it another key affordable piece in the range.

