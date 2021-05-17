10 best purple shampoos to neutralise brassy tones in blonde hair

Whether you’re a natural or a from-the-bottle blonde, chances are you’ll be familiar with the warm, yellow tones that creep in thanks to UV, pollution and heat damage.

A purple shampoo has even more to offer now that we’re all leaving longer than we’d like before returning to the salon for fresh colour.

Purple and yellow are complementary colours, meaning they cancel each other out to neutralise brassiness.

Applying a purple shampoo has a similar, though less intense effect to having a toner applied at a salon – knocking back any warm, yellow or orange tones.

They also work well on grey or white hair, to keep it bright and cool.

Most purple shampoos shouldn’t replace your regular shampoo; use it a couple of times a week so you don’t overdo it.

This also means a bottle will last you far longer, so for those who are usually averse to spending on premium hair products, this is a cost-effective chance to splash out.

Lather and wash as usual, then leave on for a minute before rinsing.

Many brands also sell purple conditioner to match, but in our experience, they aren’t necessary, so put your money on the shampoo and follow up with your usual conditioner.

These shampoos have been tested by a number of natural and dyed blondes (both highlights and bleach).

As well as how well they neutralise yellows and keep colour in good nick, we also tested scent, lather and the condition of hair after use. Any that left an unnatural bluey grey tone, or that made our hair feel heavy or greasy with residue, didn't make the cut.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world and expert advice. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

Bed Head tigi dumb blonde toning shampoo, 400ml This smells sweet, fruity and a little nostalgic, as it reminds us of the strawberry shampoo we used as children. It gives really good shine after washing and reduced flyaways and frizz, even in muggy heat, as well as vastly improving the appearance of months-old highlights. It’s also the best value among the premium offering at 0.05p per ml, thanks to its big 400ml bottle, and the pump means you don’t have to faff with opening it with wet hands.

Buy now £ 9.15 , Feel Unique {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Charles Worthington colourplex toning ultra violet shampoo We couldn’t quite believe how good the results were from this product considering the price; we’d be hard pushed to tell it apart from many of our more expensive favourites. As well as restoring cooler, brighter blonde, it also left our hair feeling stronger and better nourished – exactly what bleached locks need. The brand recommends using gloves for application and, while we didn’t have any problems without, if you have them to hand it can’t hurt. Buy now £ 5.33 , Boots {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Philip Kingsley pure blonde silver brightening daily shampoo, 250ml Those who find the usual dark tones of purple washes alarming will find Philip Kingsley’s clear, only slightly purple shampoo reassuring – and its toning powers are just as strong. It has a fresh scent that is apparently lavender but to us smelled a little like gin (wishful thinking?) and it has a strong lather, so a bottle will last you a long time. The cap on the bottle is really easy to open with wet hands too; its ergonomic shape gives plenty of purchase. Buy now £ 20 , Philip Kingsley {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Oribe bright blonde shampoo There’s no denying that this is pricey, but, when using it just once a week, our bottle has lasted nearly six months. We found it works best left on hair for five minutes while you get on with other washing tasks; it kept our colour fresh for months after it had been dyed. We also love the way the decadent pink, stamped bottle looks on the side of the bath. Buy now £ 44.50 , Space NK {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Kerastase blond absolu bain lumiere shampoo You can rely on luxury haircare brand Kerastase to make conditioning and strengthening products that really make a difference to your hair’s condition. True to form, this has a creamy lather that washes effectively but gently, nourishing colour-stressed hair while also knocking back warm, gold tones in bleached locks. We like the twist cap, which is easy to open with wet hands. Buy now £ 19.10 , Look Fantastic {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} John Frieda violet crush purple shampoo We’ve been using John Frieda since we first started dying our hair as teenagers because of its supreme haircare powers at a quarter of the price of more premium products. Violet crush is easy going enough in its purple tones to be used daily, which makes it perfect for those who don’t want to add extra products to their routines (there is also a violet crush intense version, which is more suitable to be used a couple of times a week).

IGK mixed feelings leave-in toning drops This, from cool-girl haircare brand IGK, is a different approach to classic shampoos as it's an add-in product. Dispense two to four drops into your usual shampoo and conditioner or to your leave-in styling products for the same cooling purple effect given by shampoos. An added bonus is that the results are more customisable as you can control how much you add. For the former, you'll need to use more, five to ten drops, as you wash it out; there's a full guide to how much you'll need to add based on your product and hair colour on the website.

Davines alchemic shampoo silver Davines' colour correcting range, named "alchemic", has four shampoos: Brunette, red, honey (for darker blondes) and silver (for light/peroxide blondes). We found it was a little drying, but the toning effect is faultless and when paired with a hair mask (try Philip Kingsley or Living Proof) it's a perfect twice-a-week treat for a real hair boost.

Kevin Murphy blonde angel colour enhancing treatment This one is a little different as it is technically a treatment, though as many of us only use a purple shampoo once a week, it fulfils a very similar function. Apply it after your usual shampoo and leave on for a minute or two before rinsing out; it's conditioning, so we happily skip conditioner afterwards, but if your hair is particularly dry you might want to follow it up with your usual conditioner. We didn't notice any change in the texture or condition of our hair, but it balanced out those sneaky brassy tones perfectly.

L'Oreal professional serie expert magnesium silver neutralising shampoo Though this is less obviously a purple shampoo thanks to its sleek silver bottle and the lack of purple in the product title, the product itself is a deep purple that banishes yellow tones and leaves hair feeling deeply clean and silky soft, too. It's also suitable for use on grey or white hair (natural or otherwise) to keep it neutral toned and bright.

