The Queen’s jubilee has brought with it a whole range of celebrations including street parties, barbecues, afternoon teas and more. But, on top of the two-day bank holiday and royal festivities, we’re also being treated to a great number of sales.

Very, Argos, John Lewis, Look Fantastic and more are toasting the Queen’s 70th year on the throne with offers across a great range of products from sofas and swings to barbecues and beauty.

With summer right around the corner, we’ve fixed our eyes on bargain buys, including paddling pools, sunscreen, and fans ready to tackle the heat. And, a couple of our favourite retailers are now battling it out to see who can offer the best price on one of our favourite fake tans.

Named best easy to apply mousse in our self-tan round-up, the St.Tropez Tan x Ashley Graham limited edition ultimate glow kit really impressed our tester. And with Beauty Bay and Look Fantastic both offering big discounts on the tan, it’s just got even better.

Usually retailing at around £38, Look Fantastic has included it in its royal beauty event – which has up to 40 per cent off almost 4,000 products until midnight on Monday 6 June. Beauty Bay, meanwhile, is currently offering a more modest 20 per cent saving.

Read more:

Keep reading below for why we’ll be adding one (or two) of these to our baskets.