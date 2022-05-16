Plans for jubilee celebrations are well underway with decorations, memorabilia and even limited-edition gins all being snapped up by royalists across the globe ahead of the extended bank holiday weekend in June.

But, if you thought the Samsung jubilee fridge was a rogue piece of royal-themed merchandise, then there’s another new launch sure to get your head spinning again – Aldi’s jubilee beauty buys.

Aldi’s beauty range has continually made headlines here at IndyBest – namely its bestselling dupes of perfumes, bath honey and skincare – so it’s safe to say we’re fans of the budget-friendly brand. But even we didn’t see this collection coming.

With nail stickers, temporary tattoos and union jack face gems all on the way, we’re sure to be seeing these on many faces and hands this bank holiday weekend.

Sadly, they aren’t available to pre-order just yet but will be launching online on 22 May and in-store on 26 May, so be sure to keep an eye out for the drop. For now, we’ve listed the new beauty buys along with some other jubilee themed products to get you in the royal spirit.

Lacura jubilee face and body temporary tattoos: £1, Aldi.co.uk – pre-order from 22 May

Temporary tattoos can be a really fun way to get into the party spirit. This pack includes mini corgis, union jacks, crowns and many more royal inspired characters that can be used both on the face and the body. Trust us when we say you’ll be grateful for these over facepaint.

Lacura jubilee face gems: £1, Aldi.co.uk – pre-order from 22 May

You may be more familiar with face gems popping up at summer festivals, but they could be a fun extra to jazz up your standard make-up look no matter how you’re spending the long weekend. Wear on both cheeks or share with a friend for a matching patriotic nod.

Lacura jubilee nail wraps: £1, Aldi.co.uk – pre-order from 22 May

For anyone not skilled at nail art, or for those not quite ready to spend two weeks with Union Jacks on their fingers, these nail wraps are a great effortless way to get into the party spirit. Corgis, Union Jack tips and classic red are just some of the designs featured.

If you’re already in full party planning mode then there’s plenty of decorations, merchandise and, of course, jubilee tipples to get your hands on, including one of Aldi’s brand new releases which is available to shop in store now.

Aldi infusionist strawberry and mint gin liqueur: £13.99, Aldi.co.uk – Available in stores

ABV: 20%

20% Size: 70cl

We’ve already covered the new gin releases from Aldi, but take this as your reminder that they’re now available to buy in stores. Made from British strawberries, Aldi’s infused gin liqueur boasts refreshing notes of mint, as well as silver flakes to add sparkle to your regal celebrations. Whether mixed with tonic for a low ABV tipple or added to prosecco for extra flavour, the bottle is perfect for raising a glass to the jubilee.

Buckingham Palace gin: £40, Royalcollectionshop.co.uk

Keeping with the tipples for a moment, this bottle comes from the Queen’s own gin range. We were pretty chuffed with this bottle, and were unsurprised that is “sold out in just eight hours when it first launched last year.” This particular bottle is made from a botanical blend of ingredients sourced from the gardens at Buckingham Palace including lemon, verbena, hawthorn berries and mulberry leaves, it’s said to be the perfect refreshing drink.

Our writer added a note that “the palace suggests serving [this] with tonic and a slice of lemon, but Queenie is partial to a gin and Dubonnet – a sweet, wine-based aperitif – so why not give that a whirl for a truly royal-approved tipple.”

Jubilee tea party kit: £22, Next.co.uk

When it comes to hosting a platinum jubilee party, decorations can take centre stage. And this was one of the best options in our jubilee decoration round-up. “Being one of the biggest British high street retailers, it’s unsurprising that Next is feeling patriotic.” Wrote our reviewer. “There’s a great range of party decorations on sale, including this ten-person tea party set. With (big breath now) napkins, plates, cups, cupcake cases, paper crowns, paper straws and a three-tier cake stand, this kit really has everything you need to get your party off to a good start.”

Eleanor Bowmer God Save the Queen 2022 platinum jubilee print: £17, Eleanorbowmer.co.uk

Included in our jubilee merch round-up was this fab print. “A fun and contemporary take on royal merchandise, we love the boldness of this Eleanor Bowmer print. The blue “God Save the Queen” typology contrasts with the Union Jack flags set on a bright pink background, helping to create a striking piece of wall art. The print comes unframed and is available in a range of sizes, from A4 to A1.”

