Aldi toasts to the platinum jubilee with special edition gin liqueurs
Toast to the occasion with the supermarket’s budget bottles
With just under a month to go until the Queen’s platinum jubilee, party preparations are well underway for the long bank holiday weekend that’s set to mark the occasion.
Recognising 70 years on the throne, Her Majesty is the first British monarch to reach this milestone – and the nation will be pulling out all the stops in celebrating the landmark.
Whether you’re shopping for merchandise that will become family heirlooms, or collecting bunting for a tea party that’s fit for royalty, there are plenty of ways to join in with the jubilee fun.
And helping make sure our drinks cabinet is well stocked, Aldi is toasting to the occasion with its brand new limited-edition range of jubilee tipples.
Ideal aperitifs for picnics or parties, the regal range includes a strawberry and mint gin liqueur and an Eton mess gin liqueur – all at the affordable price points that Aldi is famed for. Here’s everything you need to know, including when they’ll become available.
Aldi infusionist strawberry and mint gin liqueur: £13.99, Aldi.co.uk – available 16 May
- ABV: 20%
- Size: 70cl
Made from British strawberries, Aldi’s infused gin liqueur boasts refreshing notes of mint, as well as silver flakes to add sparkle to your regal celebrations. Whether mixed with tonic for a low ABV tipple or added to prosecco for extra flavour, the bottle is perfect for raising a glass to the jubilee.
Aldi infusionist eton mess gin liqueur: £8.99, Aldi.co.uk – available 26 May
- ABV: 20%
- Size: 50cl
Nothing embodies the British Summertime like a classic Eton mess. Now, you can enjoy the pudding’s flavour in tipple form with Aldi’s new platinum jubilee themed gin liqueur. Made with fresh flavours of strawberries and crumbly meringue, it’s the perfect festive addition to bank holiday parties.
