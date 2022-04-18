Whether you slather on the clotted cream first or always start with jam, everyone loves afternoon tea. This year, National Cream Tea Day falls on 24 June and the Cream Tea Society are encouraging us all to enjoy a traditional tea in our own home and donate to a charity of our choice if possible.

The Society says Britain’s love of tea and scones dates back to the mid-nineteenth century, when new railways brought tourists to the West Country and tearooms and cafes served cream teas made with local ingredients.

However, the invention of the full afternoon tea we love today is credited to the Duchess of Bedford, who grew peckish between lunch and dinner and requested tea, bread and cakes be served every day at 4pm.

Afternoon tea still remains a decadent treat at top hotels and cafes, with lavish spreads available including sandwiches, pastries, scones and a glass of champagne or two. More recently, retailers have also started delivering afternoon teas straight to your front door, so you can scoff scones on your sofa.

Nearly all include cakes and scones but some even offer savoury pastries, chocolates and gourmet teas. We’d also recommend adding a bottle of bubbles if you really want to spoil someone – our choice would be the crisply fruity Laurent-Perrier’s cuvée rosé (£62, Laithwaites.co.uk).

Just be aware most teas need to be eaten straight away after delivery so check the recipient will be home before sending. Or make life easier and simply order one for yourself instead.

How we tested

We made sure we were wearing an elasticated waist and tucked into these treat-packed hampers to find the tastiest. We considered how fresh each one was when it arrived, if it contained any unexpected surprises and if we would be thrilled to receive it as a present. We layered on the jam and cream (always in that order), brewed countless cups of tea and ploughed through a fair few sausage rolls to decide on the best. It’s a tough job, we know, but someone’s got to do it...

Best afternoon tea by post for 2022:

Best overall – Kettle & Crumb traditional afternoon tea for 2: £49.50, Kettle & Crumb, Kettleandcrumb.com

