Aldi’s £6 Laura Mercier honey bath dupe is back for summer soaking

It’s rare that Aldi brings back one of its fan-favourite sell-out products, usually working with a “once it’s gone, it’s gone” model, sending us all into a frenzy rushing to the Specialbuy aisle for dog sunshades, garden furniture and pizza ovens.

So, when we do spot a product return, it’s safe to say that it must have been well and truly in high demand.

From perfume to make-up and skincare, the budget supermarkets beauty dupes have racked up quite the fan base with savvy shoppers saving what could amount to hundreds of pounds. And, this re-launched product seems to be up there with the most popular.

Sadly, this isn’t one for everybody. Those who take showers or don’t own a bath – curse London’s tiny bathrooms – probably won’t be interested in the bath nectar. But, if you really do want to try it, don’t let us stop you from using it as a hand wash, body wash or maybe even as a foot soak in a bucket? It’s time to get inventive when needs must.

But, for anyone lucky enough to have a tub, here’s everything we know about the re-released beauty dupe.

Lacura vanilla honey bath: £5.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi.co.uk)

Dubbed a dupe for the Laura Mercier ambre vanille honey bath (£33, Lookfantastic.com) the Aldi version has a saving of around £27, which is no small chunk of change.

While we haven’t yet officially tested either of the products in one of our IndyBest round-ups, our writer loves the Laura Mercier version so much it has featured on their birthday and Christmas wish lists for as long as they can remember.

So, if the Aldi version really is as good as the retailer’s other dupes, then this product may just be able to come off our Christmas wish list and onto the monthly toiletry shop.

Sweet almond oil, provitamin B5 and honey make up the core ingredients, making for a soothing and relaxing aroma when added to the bath while hydrating and nourishing the skin. And, as with all Lacura products, this honey bath is also cruelty-free. It even comes with a small wooden dipper for a sweet extra addition that adds to the luxurious nature.

But, you’ll have to be patient, as although the vanilla honey bath is available to buy online, it won’t be dispatched or in stores until 15 May.

Pre-order now

