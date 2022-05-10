We’re back again with yet another star buy from Aldi’s Specialbuy section, and we’re not alone in our love for the fascinating finds from the discounted supermarket.

From fire globes and cookware to egg chairs and garden furniture, there are hundreds of Specialbuy stock drops every Thursday and Sunday morning both in-store and online. And, usually, there’s a race to the checkout for the best bits, as once they’re gone, they’re gone.

So, bringing back one of the fan-favourites from last year, Aldi is sure to be cooking up a storm with this release.

Although there are already multiple pizza ovens available across the site, including this amazingly affordable £40 option and a larger gas version, this fire king large pizza oven is truly for those who can’t get enough of the stuff, transforming your back garden into an Italian alfresco diner.

If that sounds like you, then keep reading below for everything we know about the king of pizza ovens, but it’ll be up to you whether it’s worth the dough.

Fire king large pizza oven: £599.99, Aldi.co.uk

If you had your eye on this pizza oven last year but were too slow to the mark, then seeing it again this time around is bound to be a thrill. The sad news is that, since it was last in stock, it’s had a price hike of £100 – but considering it’s from Aldi, that is still quite a bargain compared to other ovens on the market.

In our round-up of the best outdoor pizza ovens we featured a number of similar size models, but all were much more expensive than Aldi’s offering. For example, the Lifestyle Verona pizza oven (£764.99, Robertdyas.co.uk) is almost £300 dearer when full price, while the Delivita berry hot oven (£1,290, Cuckooland.com) is more than double the price.

Made from stainless steel and standing at around 2m tall, it’s certainly an unmissable garden addition. But, the curved dome top, large pipe and wooden handles do make it look like quite the professional bit of kit, so, just like a fancy barbecue, you’d probably want it to take centre stage. It’s also on wheels so you can easily move it around should you wish to pop it in the garage come the winter too.

When it comes to cooking, it has a heat-up time of just ten minutes for wood-fired pizzas without any hanging around. And, if that’s not enough, and you fancy a whole Italian feast, you can also use it for baking bread, lasagne and roasting too – so don’t let the pizza oven title pigeonhole it.

Also included is an instruction manual, ash clean tool brush, pizza shovel, slice holder, cutter and a protection cover which handily slot into the side legs for easy storage. And there’s also a warranty period of three years should anything go wrong.

