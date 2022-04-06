Three new Aldi perfume are launching this month – including a YSL dupe

Budget supermarket Aldi is famous for a lot of things – the coveted Specialbuy aisle, Cuthbert the caterpillar, and, of course, its much-loved beauty dupes.

But while the retailer is no stranger to offering highly sought after products at just a fraction of the price – just take a look at this hot tub – it’s the bargain beauty buys that seem to have us coming back for more.

Lacura, Aldi’s own-branded range, stocks everything from moisturisers and mascaras to sunscreen and serums, and so far, our IndyBest team have been suitably impressed.

So, when it announced that three new perfumes would be launching later this month, we were obviously keen to get our hands on them. Dubbed as dupes of Carolina Herrera good girl (£51, Johnlewis.com), Escentric Molecule molecule 01 (£72, Cultbeauty.co.uk) and Yves Saint Laurent black opium (£45.60, Lookfantastic.com), we don’t think we’ll be the only ones who are excited.

All three are available for pre-order online from 10 April and will drop in-store four days later. Take a look below at everything we know about the scents and decide which one you’re after soon, as we’ve been told they’ll only be around for as long as stock lasts.

Lacura lady pour femme: £5.99, Aldi.co.uk – Pre-order from 10 April

Even if you haven’t tried the Carolina Herrera good girl perfume (from £51, Johnlewis.com), we’re sure you’ll recognise the bottle. And Lacura’s lady pour femme has duped this luxury scent for a fraction of the price. With a saving of over £90, it’s hard to argue with, and the Aldi version is actually bigger too, coming in at 100ml compare to the maximum 80ml of good girl.

Of course, we have to note that if you’re in love with the Carolina Herrera shoe design bottle, you won’t find that with the Aldi version. Instead, the bottle is a plainer affair a dark blue pyramid shape, but like most things, it’s inside what counts.

Lacura atom: £5.99, Aldi.co.uk – Pre-order from 10 April

A dupe of Escentic Molecules molecule 01 (£72, Cultbeauty.co.uk), this scent really does pack a punch. It’s warm and woody with amber aromas and is said to develop over time for a long-lasting fragrance that adapts to each wearer’s scent. It actually works as a unisex scent, and considering both are 100ml the price comparison is a bit more straightforward with a saving of 92 per cent.

Lacura dark blossom: £5.99, Aldi.co.uk – Pre-order from 10 April

Not technically a new perfume, but an old favourite re-packaged and re-released, Lacura dark blossom is getting a long-awaited re-stock. A dupe of the classic Yves Saint Laurent black opium (from £45.60, Lookfantastic.com) it gained a lot of love when first released and we’re expecting the same this time around.

We haven’t yet got our hands on this Lacura dupe, but if it smells anything like the black coffee and vanilla scent of YSL then we’ll be queueing up as soon as it’s released in stores.

