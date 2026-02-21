These Asda lamps start from £10 but look so much more expensive

Interior buffs, gather round. I’ve stumbled across a handful of homeware hidden gems at George at Asda that could seriously stretch your decorating budget. As anyone who loves a well-styled space knows, there are certain pieces you can save on – mirrors, cushions and the odd side table – while others tend to command a heftier spend. Lighting has long sat in the latter camp, but George’s latest line-up of table lamps suggests that might finally be changing.

Covetable brands such as Soho Home, Pooky, Oka and Maison Flaneur are known for their old prints, interesting textures, shapes that draw the eye and unfortunately, high price tags. Thankfully, those very design cues have finally filtered down to the high street, with pieces starting from as little as £5.

It’s not the first time George has nodded to more premium names. Only recently, style editor Harriet Davey told IndyBest how its supermarket fashion had taken inspiration from Ganni and the homeware offering has followed suit. I’ve spotted ruffled bedding sets (£15, Asda.com) that wouldn’t look out of place at Piglet in Bed and Scandi-leaning armchairs (£150, Asda.com) that echo the pared-back charm of Loaf (for a fraction of the price).

As for lighting, the comparisons practically make themselves. Chrome is having its moment and, at £18, the silver mushroom stick table lamp (Asda.com) feels like one of the chicest (and cheapest) ways to tap in. By contrast, Soho Home’s bowen table lamp will set you back a whopping £595 (Sohohome.com). Granted, you’ll lose the marble base, but it’s nothing you couldn’t replicate with a stone serving tray.

Then there’s the bobbin lamp (£15, Asda.com), which looks as though it’s wandered straight off the pages of Neptune’s glossy catalogue. The real kicker? It costs nearly £400 less than the brand’s dawes lamp (£395, Neptune.com).

Admittedly, the most design-forward pieces in George’s line-up hover closer to £10 than £5 – its green ceramic table lamp (£10, Asda.com) being a prime example. Nonetheless, the saving is still significant when you consider what you’re getting. For more purse-friendly finds and clever ways to dodge the dreaded ‘big light’, scroll on for my top George lighting picks.

Read more: M&S’s new homeware could be straight out of Soho Home – these are the pieces to shop

Read more: Interior designers love this homeware brand for its timeless striped upholstery