I was sceptical about the Dyson airstrait, but was convinced after one use
My preconceptions of the device couldn’t have been more wrong
Ever since the supersonic hair dryer first launched, Dyson has been the word on every hair fanatic’s lips. The airwrap made styling history when it was released in 2018 and, having had several upgrades since then, it remains one of the industry’s most popular tools.
But if you thought Dyson had reached a ceiling for innovation with this dynamic styler duo, you’d be wrong. In 2023 (2024 in the UK), the British tech giant launched the airstrait, a 2-in-1 hair dryer and straightener that promises to save up to eight minutes of styling time.
It went viral almost overnight and, nearly three years later, was still top of many a TikTok user’s Christmas list this past December. Costing £449.99 at its full price (though, it’s often reduced), the airstrait isn’t a device many can afford to purchase on an impulse. So I got hands on with it to see whether it’s actually worth the hype – and your money.
How I tested
I tested the Dyson airstrait over several months, integrating it within my usual wash and styling routine (around two to three times a week). Rather than a one-off first impression, I wanted to see how it performed continuously, replacing both my hair dryer and straighteners entirely. I assessed everything from styling time and ease of use to shine, softness and frizz control, while keeping an eye on the longer-term condition of my hair. You’ll find a more detailed breakdown of my technique and results further down this review.
Dyson airstrait straightener
- Temperature settings Three (80C, 110C and 140C), auto-heat adjust function, cool-shot
- Speed settings Low-flow and high-flow
- Why we love it
- Cuts down styling time significantly
- Leaves hair silky soft and free from flyaways or visible damage
- Doubles as a blow-dryer when tongs are in locked position
- Take note
- Hard to smooth strands closer to the root
Dyson airstrait technology
After watching numerous TikTok tutorials involving the Dyson airstrait, I must admit, my first impressions of the device weren’t positive. It seemed as though users were expending hours of effort with the airstrait, when using a hair dryer and straighteners would have been more efficient. Or so I thought.
It’s easy to be put off by the airstrait when each pass through the hair takes around 20-30 seconds. What you might not have realised is that those extended passes are not only drying the hair, but smoothing it as effectively as (if not better than) a hair straightener.
For those that don’t know, the airstrait promises double the amount of shine you might achieve while air drying and claims to avoid heat damage entirely while doing so. Unlike a hair straightener, there are no hot plates here. Instead, the device channels a whopping 11.9 litres of air per second at a 45-degree angle between the tongs. According to Dyson, this creates enough tension to smooth the strands while temperature sensors ensure the hair doesn’t overheat, checking up to 16 times per second.
One of the device’s best technological features is the auto pause function that shuts off the device between passes. Not only does this mean you can lay the airstrait on your lap while sectioning your hair (without risk of burning), but it reduces energy consumption, too.
How to use the Dyson airstrait
With freshly washed hair, I used the airstrait like a traditional blow-dryer to get right up to the roots. This was another one of my misconceptions about the device: that it wasn’t suitable for drying close to the scalp. But, on a recent visit to Dyson HQ, one of its professional stylists showed me how to lock the tongs closed using the switch at the base. This lets you use the vents along the protruding edge just like a hair dryer.
While this airflow isn’t as powerful as Dyson’s supersonic dryer, it’s impressive given it’s a bonus, second function of the airstrait. Even better, I was able to blitz my roots in less than three minutes.
Patience is a virtue when it comes to the airstrait’s wet-to-dry mode. Counterintuitive as it sounds, moving the device more slowly actually speeds up styling in the long run. I’d recommend working in small sections, no bigger than 2 cm, and making sure they’re brushed through first. That said, the airstrait does a remarkable job detangling even the most mussed-up strands. After several months of use, I’ve found the sleekest results come when I hold the airstrait in one hand and the ends of my hair in the other. This spreads the hair evenly across the airflow, so every strand dries properly and you don’t need to go over it a second time.
Dyson airstrait results
The finish? Glossy, pin-straight hair that looked like I’d just stepped out of the salon. For context, I haven’t had a trim since mid-December and I heat style most days, so my hair doesn’t exactly scream ‘fresh cut’. After using the airstrait, though, it had the sort of faux-healthy sheen I usually only get post-appointment. Which was a noticeable upgrade.
All in, styling took 15 minutes, shaving five off my usual blow-dry-then-straighten routine. My hair felt markedly softer and, now that I reach for the airstrait more often than my traditional hot tools, I can genuinely see the difference. There’s less visible breakage and my ends feel smoother and more hydrated, even on days I skip hair oil.
Is the Dyson airstrait worth it?
Albeit expensive, the Dyson airstrait lives up to the hype. With straight hair styles growing in popularity in 2026, I’ve no doubt the airstrait will eventually overtake the airwrap as the ‘must-have’ device. As with any Dyson device, you need to know what you want from the airstrait before committing to its high price. In this case: smooth, straight strands. If that’s what you’re after, you couldn’t find better technology to do the job. I use mine two to three times a week and love the silky-soft results I achieve time and again.
How was the Dyson airstrait tested
With every haircare and device review I’ve undertaken, I’ve follow the testing criteria below to understand the full functionality of the product:
- Technology: I researched the specifications of the device, noting any standout features and comparing on-paper claims with those I experienced in practice.
- Ease of use: I noted how easy it was to set up and use the airstrait, including whether it was realistic for a beginner to achieve a salon-rivalling result.
- Results: I examined how my hair looked after styling, recording any key differences between using the airstrait and a traditional hair dryer-straightener combo.
- Hold: Keeping an eye on the state of my hair as the hours passed, I assessed whether my shine diminished or my strands regained their natural wave.
- Value for money: I considered where the styler sits on the market and gauged whether or not its performance justifies such a high price.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
As one of IndyBest’s senior shopping writers, Lucy Smith has clocked a lot of hours writing about Dyson. Be it the brand’s co-anda 2x airwrap or the supersonic in her round-up of the best hair dryers, Lucy’s no stranger to the British technology giant. She’s also covered numerous haircare devices, including the Babyliss air wand and, recently, has been testing all manner of curling tongs for a new guide. With this expertise under her belt, Lucy was well placed to put the airstrait through its paces, especially as someone who enjoys wearing her hair straight.
