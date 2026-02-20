I was sceptical about the Dyson airstrait, but was convinced after one use

Dyson airstrait technology

After watching numerous TikTok tutorials involving the Dyson airstrait, I must admit, my first impressions of the device weren’t positive. It seemed as though users were expending hours of effort with the airstrait, when using a hair dryer and straighteners would have been more efficient. Or so I thought.

It’s easy to be put off by the airstrait when each pass through the hair takes around 20-30 seconds. What you might not have realised is that those extended passes are not only drying the hair, but smoothing it as effectively as (if not better than) a hair straightener.

For those that don’t know, the airstrait promises double the amount of shine you might achieve while air drying and claims to avoid heat damage entirely while doing so. Unlike a hair straightener, there are no hot plates here. Instead, the device channels a whopping 11.9 litres of air per second at a 45-degree angle between the tongs. According to Dyson, this creates enough tension to smooth the strands while temperature sensors ensure the hair doesn’t overheat, checking up to 16 times per second.

One of the device’s best technological features is the auto pause function that shuts off the device between passes. Not only does this mean you can lay the airstrait on your lap while sectioning your hair (without risk of burning), but it reduces energy consumption, too.

How to use the Dyson airstrait

With freshly washed hair, I used the airstrait like a traditional blow-dryer to get right up to the roots. This was another one of my misconceptions about the device: that it wasn’t suitable for drying close to the scalp. But, on a recent visit to Dyson HQ, one of its professional stylists showed me how to lock the tongs closed using the switch at the base. This lets you use the vents along the protruding edge just like a hair dryer.

While this airflow isn’t as powerful as Dyson’s supersonic dryer, it’s impressive given it’s a bonus, second function of the airstrait. Even better, I was able to blitz my roots in less than three minutes.

Patience is a virtue when it comes to the airstrait’s wet-to-dry mode. Counterintuitive as it sounds, moving the device more slowly actually speeds up styling in the long run. I’d recommend working in small sections, no bigger than 2 cm, and making sure they’re brushed through first. That said, the airstrait does a remarkable job detangling even the most mussed-up strands. After several months of use, I’ve found the sleekest results come when I hold the airstrait in one hand and the ends of my hair in the other. This spreads the hair evenly across the airflow, so every strand dries properly and you don’t need to go over it a second time.

Dyson airstrait results

The tool gave my hair a salon finish (Lucy Smith/The Independent)

The finish? Glossy, pin-straight hair that looked like I’d just stepped out of the salon. For context, I haven’t had a trim since mid-December and I heat style most days, so my hair doesn’t exactly scream ‘fresh cut’. After using the airstrait, though, it had the sort of faux-healthy sheen I usually only get post-appointment. Which was a noticeable upgrade.

All in, styling took 15 minutes, shaving five off my usual blow-dry-then-straighten routine. My hair felt markedly softer and, now that I reach for the airstrait more often than my traditional hot tools, I can genuinely see the difference. There’s less visible breakage and my ends feel smoother and more hydrated, even on days I skip hair oil.