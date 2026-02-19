This premium crisps brand has released an Easter egg – and it’s dividing opinion

As Easter Eggs continue to land on our supermarket shelves and adorn high-street chocolatiers, it’s always exciting to find new and unique flavour combinations.

While last year Waitrose’s croissant egg certainly got us talking as did its viral cracking pistachio egg, I’ve already spotted an egg this year that’s sure to divide opinion.

The premium crisp brand Torres has released an egg that – yes – has crumbs of the salty snack within the chocolate.

The Spanish company is known for its elevated flavours – think black truffle, Iberian ham and fried egg – but it’s safe to say no one thought an Easter egg would be its next launch.

Pushing the limit of sweet and salty flavour combination, the crisp egg combines Cornish-made milk chocolate with sustainable cocoa from Ghana and flecks of the Torres salted crisps – adding both taste and texture.

It’s smartly presented in shiny gold foil and a box that matches Torres crisp packets.

Social media is already talking about the launch with some arguing that chocolate and crisps are an elite flavour combination, while others are outraged at the size of the egg for its price.

Keep reading for everything else you need to know about this divisive Easter treat.

Torres the crisp egg Crafted from sustainably grown cocoa from Ghana, milk chocolate from Cornwall and crisps from Barcelona, this egg is an unexpected and debate-provoking Easter treat. The shell combines 20 per cent cocoa milk chocolate and sea salted crisp crumbs to bring both a unique flavour and textural delight. The egg is only available to buy at Selfridges and is being sold for £12.99. At only 100g, this is definitely a splash-out purchase for a small egg. But as a 500g of the Torres crisps will set you back £17.99 (Selfridges.com), the high price tag is little wonder. £13 from Selfridges.com Prices may vary

