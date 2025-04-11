Jump to content
We tried the viral Waitrose croissant Easter egg – here’s what we thought

The supermarket’s pastry-themed egg is £15

Lois Borny
Friday 11 April 2025 17:24 BST
Is this the kitschest egg of the year?
Is this the kitschest egg of the year? (Waitrose/The Independent )

Gone are the days when Easter eggs were just, well, eggs. Marks and Spencer has launched a biscuit-inspired Easter egg, and Waitrose has gone with a pastry. Yes, the supermarket has served up a croissant-shaped treat. If that’s not an excuse to have chocolate for breakfast, we don’t know what is.

Naturally, the internet has been all over it, with TikTok taste-tests being viewed thousands of times. Likewise, here at IndyBest, we were also keen to get our hands on the egg and give it a try.

Every year, our team taste-tests a smorgasbord of Easter eggs (it’s a tough gig, we know) for our annual review. This year, food writer Emma Henderson munched her way through eggs from the likes of Fortnum & Mason, M&S, Sainsbury’s and Asda. Out of the lot, she said Waitrose’s croissant was arguably the best “kitsch design” of the year. With that in mind, it’s safe to say this is a strong contender for those looking for something a little bit different this year. Keep reading for what you need to know.

Waitrose the chocolate croissant: £15, Waitrose.com

(Waitrose)

Hailing from Waitrose's premium number one range, the chocolate croissant Easter egg is described by the supermarket as “a grown-up treat”. But what is it actually made of? The egg is, of course, not actually a croissant. “Much bigger (and heavier) than a real pastry, it's made from white chocolate that's made very sweet,” Emma explained in her review.

It has “caramelised sugar and has some added crunch from feuilletine wafer and little pieces of caramel”, she added. “On top, it's decorated with milk chocolate and cacao nibs”. The egg is made with Fairtrade sourced cocoa and cocoa mass. All in all, this was arguably the best “kitsch” Easter egg design Emma had seen this year, making it a “great alternative to a traditional Easter egg”.

With Easter around the corner, you won’t want to miss out.

