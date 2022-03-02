Having a quality beauty regime can come with quite a hefty price tag. But, if you’ve been wanting to up your make-up and skincare game without breaking the bank, we may just have the answer and it’s in an unlikely place – Aldi.

The budget supermarket might not be an obvious choice to shop for grooming products but, aside from garden furniture and pet essentials, it’s actually a treasure trove of hidden beauty gems.

In recent months, beauty products have become big business for Aldi as it’s launched an impressive range of affordable dupes that appear to have take inspiration from some of the biggest names in the business, including Liz Earle, Pixi and Smashbox.

But, like Aldi’s other Specialbuys, these launches are limited edition and never hang around for long thanks to the hordes of shoppers looking for a skincare steal.

If you missed out last time they were restocked, the good news is that Aldi is bringing back some of its sell-out Lacura beauty buys this weekend, which are available to pre-order online now. Keep reading to find out which products are returning and why you should snap them up before it’s too late.

Lacura original hot cloth cleanser: £3.99, Aldi.co.uk

A doppelganger for the popular hot cloth cleanser from Liz Earle (£17, Boots.com), this version from Aldi’s in-house range featured in our round-up of the supermarket’s best beauty dupes, with our tester saying it did a “stellar job at leaving skin feeling refreshed, soft, smooth, and most importantly, clean”. The product has a creamy formula and is rich in rosemary, camomile, white tea, cocoa butter and eucalyptus oil. “While we’d recommend using a flannel instead for a more thorough job, it works well to break down a full face of products in seconds, with a gentle but not overpowering scent,” our tester added.

Lacura rose facial oil: £3.99, Aldi.co.uk

If you’re looking to try out a facial oil but don’t want to splurge on one like Pixi’s rose blend oil (£26, Boots.com), consider this purse-friendly offering from Aldi. Packed with botanical oils like sweet almond oil, jojoba oil, rosehip oil, pomegranate see oil and orange peel extract, plus vitamin E, the supermarket says it will leave you “smelling and feeling incredible”.

Lacura snapshot ready glow primer: £5.99, Aldi.co.uk

Aldi’s snapshot ready glow primer is designed to ensure your make-up lasts longer and give your skin an illuminating finish, and if it looks familiar, that’s probably because it’s reportedly a dupe for the Smashbox original photo finish foundation primer (£23.60, Lookfantastic.com). Another product that featured in our round-up of the supermarket’s best beauty dupes, our tester said the texture and consistency is strikingly similar to the real thing. “It’s quite silicone-rich, so it absorbs fast and leaves a velvety finish that we found worked best on combination skin,” they explained. “There’s a blurring effect on pores too, particularly on the nose, so it will give you a temporary flawless finish.”

Lacura pink clay mask: £5.99, Aldi.co.uk

If you’ve had your eye on Sand & Sky’s brilliant skin purifying pink clay mask (£36.99, Asos.com) but can’t quite justify the £36.99 price tag, Aldi’s offering could be just the ticket. Designed to detoxify and brighten your skin, the mask helps to draw out impurities and refine pores, and this time it’s back with a new formula that contains ingredients like Australian kakadu plum and witch hazel.

Lacura healthy glow glycolic toner: £3.49, Aldi.co.uk

Pixi Beauty is well known for its signature glow tonic toner (£18, Boots.com) featuring the radiance-enhancing ingredient glycolic acid. But, according to our tester, this Aldi one gives it a run for its money. In our review of the best Aldi beauty dupes, our tester said it helped to keep blackheads at bay and excess oil under control. “This is a great top-up of the glow-giving ingredient if you’re running low on the cult favourite original,” they added.

