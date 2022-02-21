Despite the stormy weather and lingering chill in the air, we’ve got our sights set firmly on spring – and with it, garden gatherings and alfresco dining.

Helping you get set for spring on a budget is supermarket Aldi, with its sell-out garden range returning to the Specialbuys aisle for 2022.

We’ve already seen the comeback of the coveted hanging egg chair and now the shop has relaunched its entire outdoor range that boasts everything you need to kit your garden out for balmier days – from a kamodo barbecue that rivals the Big Green Egg models (£1,295, Biggreenegg.co.uk), to a patio heater, corner sofa and mini greenhouse.

Purveyor of everything from heated dressing gowns to milk frothers and Le Creuset inspired casserole dishes, Aldi’s Specialbuys always sell out fast – so now’s your chance to snap up its latest launch while it’s all still in stock.

If you’re wanting to get your hands on the supermarket’s outdoor must-haves, here’s everything you need to know about the newest additions to Aldi’s new garden range, from a decorative gazebo to a rattan bistro set.

Gardenline hanging egg chair: £189.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

The garden buy of 2021, Aldi’s hanging egg chair is soon returning for the second time this year. Perfect for those wanting to give their gardens a stylish upgrade, it’s a constant sell-out with its sleek design and cheap price. Selected as the best hanging egg chair in our tried and tested review, our writer noted that while “attractively affordable”, it “doesn’t scrimp on quality, making it a hugely popular patio piece”. It’s a must-have item of garden furniture, so mark the date in your calendar now and set an alarm for 8am on Thursday 3 March.

Available online and in-store on 3 March

Gardenline kamado ceramic egg BBQ: £399.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi )

Egg-shaped barbecues – based on the 3,000-year-old Japanese kamodo pot – are essential for serious grill masters. But while most popular kamado barbecues – including the A-lister favourite Big Green Egg (£1,295, Biggreenegg.co.uk) – cost upwards of £1,000, it’s no surprise that Aldi’s budget version has been such a hit with shoppers in the past. And now you can get your hands on one for just £400.

Designed for cooking, baking, roasting, grilling and searing anything from meats to vegetables and cheeses, you can take your barbecuing to the next level. Its thick ceramic walls retain heat for quick and easy outdoor meals while also helping with fuel efficiency as less charcoal and oxygen is needed to fuel the fire.

Buy now

Gardenline patio heater: £44.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

A must-have for the unpredictable British spring and summertime, warm up your evenings spent outside with Aldi’s patio heater. The supermarket claims it’s easy to assemble while its sleek, black design doesn’t scrimp on any style. And at less than £50, it’s almost half the price of its market rivals.

Buy now

Gardenline decorative gazebo: £129.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi )

Ideal for garden get-togethers, Aldi’s decorative gazebo is returning for another year. Offering shelter from the rain or sun, gazebos are a useful addition to your outdoor space and the budget supermarket’s offering is one of the cheapest you can buy. The large design boasts a polyester roof with powder-coated construction poles to arm you against the unpredictable British weather. A sell-out hit in the past, we recommend snapping it up fast.

Buy now

Gardenline 4 tier mini greenhouse: £26.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi )

Available for pre-order now for dispatch from 27 February, Aldi’s four-tier greenhouse is a great way to make the most of your garden. Designed for seed propagation and growing plants and vegetables, it’s ideal for first-time gardeners or kids wanting a new hobby. The design is easy to assemble, with a roll-up zip door, waterproof cover, eyelets to fix it to the ground and a UV resistance of up to 500 hours.

Buy now

Gardenline cream rattan corner sofa and cover: £299.98, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi )

An instant hit last year when rattan was all the rage, Aldi has brought back its garden corner sofa for 2022 – and we predict a sell-out. With most outdoor furniture sets costing upwards of £500, Aldi’s offering is a steal and even comes with a matching seat, plush cushions and a cover worth £29.99. If you fancy the sofa set without the cover, it will also be available in stores from 31 March at £269.99. Aldi has confirmed the sofa will be back in stock soon.

Buy now

Gardenline natural wooden mini greenhouse: £69.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Also returning for 2022 is Aldi’s wooden greenhouse that’s perfect for budding gardeners or those wanting to stretch their green fingers. Its small size lends it to smaller outdoor spaces, balconies or patios, while its three adjustable storage shelves and two lifting lids are handy features. It’s also available in a grey colourway (£69.99, Aldi.co.uk).

Buy now

Gardenline bamboo style rattan bistro set: £189.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

A popular Specialbuy last year, Aldi’s rattan bistro set is perfect if you’re working with limited space. The three-piece set includes a table finished with a chic tempered glass top, two chairs and two chair cushions. And with all the furniture coated in a rust-, weather- and UV-resistant powder, you’re all set for when the rain inevitably arrives.

Buy now

