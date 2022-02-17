Affordable make-up range 17 was an own-brand Boots cosmetics stalwart from its launch in 1968. If you’ve got no recollection, imagine No7’s cooler, bargain counterpart. There were waves of sadness in the beauty world when 50 years later, a 2018 Instagram post announced this classic line’s discontinuation.

So we were happy to hear that 17 is back, relaunching to the siren call of #budgetbeauty having racked up over 150 million views on TikTok, as well as Nineties and Noughties trends still firmly pulling at our heartstrings.

There’s a definite beauty nostalgia appetite there, as shown by brands like Lancôme relaunching its iconic juicy tubes lip gloss in 2020. and The Body Shop updating its cult classic body butter in 2021. But can 17 live up to the throwback hype, and deliver bold, purse-friendly products that still appeal today?

There are a whopping 170 pieces in the new 17 collection, and each item is vegan-friendly, with minimalist packaging and branding. The wide selection of beauty buys are priced from £2 to £5, including primer, concealer, foundation, mascara, blusher, eyeshadow, lipstick and setting spray. We got our hands on some of the collection ahead of launch, putting a few key products through their paces.

How we tested

We tested several products over a few days, wearing only 17 make-up on our face. As well as looking at the packaging and formulas, we wanted to see how wearable the beauty buys were, while also considering whether the budget range delivers results.

Boots 17 high shine lip crayon, crimson Rating: 9/10 This formula is available in eight shades including pink, "apricot nude", "berry red" and "toffee peach". We sampled crimson, a bold red that we noted had a slight hot-pink tinge. Presented in a pink pen tube, we were pleased to see there is no excess wrapping or packaging with any of the new 17 products. The castor oil-infused formula glides onto lips, while its slim twist-up tip shapes and coats them evenly with easy precision. Our tester loved the vibrant colour, with a satisfying shine smoothing over any lip lines. There was some transfer when having a cuppa, but we found building the product up throughout the day really helped with its longevity. After adding several layers, we were impressed by how much the colour lingered, while feeling gently moisturising too. Boots 17 brow + lash lamination clear mascara Rating: 9/10 Although technically an eyelash product too, we've been using this clear mascara multi-tasker as our daily eyebrow go-to. The slim wand has a flexible bend that offers ergonomic use for getting in among those fine hairs, and the bristles provide a precise grip. Meanwhile, its ophthalmologically tested formula creates a fluffed-up brow with zero flakiness. Plus, your tiny hairs feel soft to the touch while wearing it. We've worn the clear brow gel both with a pencil and without, and, if you like a natural look, it is equally efficient as a standalone product, especially when you're in a rush. This brow saver is temporarily unavailable online, but Boots promises it will be back soon. In the meantime, you can use the handy "find in store" button to check if it's available at a location near you. Boots 17 colour glow cream blush in 'peach dreams' Rating: 8/10 When squeezing a small amount of the peach-coloured cream blusher out of its tube, we were surprised by how far the formula went. In fact, we had too much on our hands and a tiny bit provided more than enough cheek product, meaning this £4 tube will last ages. There are four other shades to try too, including "soft pink", "soft peach", "lemonade" and "deep pink". The glossy cream provides a brightening skin tint that absorbs well, before sitting in place minus any creasing. We found it created a veil of bright peachy-pink vibrance and once dry it mimicked a powder compact effect. The creaseless pop of colour stays put for hours on end too. Boots 17 eyeshadow palette in "pinks" Rating: 7.5/10 There are nine shades across matte and metallic finishes within this eyeshadow palette in pinks, and you can also buy golden, browns, greens, and glitter variations. We found every single colour to come in handy, with the muted pink and beige creating a light, delicate colour wash. They are easy to wear on their own, also working well as part of a louder eye make-up look alongside the sparkly tones. The dark purple offers a smoky eye edge and blends in to add lash-line definition too. Our main takeaway is that the bolder shades have better staying power, if you're looking to top up your make-up less. Boots 17 another level volume mascara in "intense black" Rating: 8/10 Our tester's first-ever beauty buy was a 17 mascara, so this product dialled up the nostalgia for us. The slightly curved tube gives a lightweight hold, and you can choose between "intense black" and "deep brown" shades. The mascara wand has a tapered tip that fans outwards and is helpful for getting into inner corner lashes. Meanwhile, its wider end ensures a full mascara coating across the outer eyelashes too. On first application we created a natural look and evenly separated lashes. With several coats, there was a buildable, gentle lengthening minus any clumping or spikiness. Although we didn't see thickening volume, we were pleased to note how uplifted our lashes looked, without any annoying mascara smudges after a long day's wear either. Boots 17 matte prep setting spray, 50ml Rating: 8/10 This soothing face spray includes ingredients like aloe vera juice, panthenol and glycerin. The applicator releases a weightless, even mist that disperses over skin without any splashing. We used the spray after applying our make-up and about 10 minutes later, saw a gentle mattifying effect of the kind that blotting paper brings. Although billed as a prep spray, for us it came into play as an effective product refreshing our base after a few hours of wear. Plus, we appreciated the pink bottle's cute aesthetic, with simple 17 branding. We've been keeping it on our desk, for quick daytime misting top-ups. Boots 17 shadow pop in "rose gold" Rating: 8/10 This single eyeshadow shade comes in a clear compact and you can choose from eight colours including "copper", "mocha", "candy pink", "midnight blue", and the "rose gold" option we plumped for. The golden shadow sweeps over eyelids, creating a light layer of metallic shimmer. The iridescent finish shows up subtle rose tones, although it is primarily a gold shade. A buildable pigment, we could notice the sweet almond and vitamin E ingredients in its silky-smooth formula. The shadow did fade and rub off after wear, particularly in our tester's eyelid creases, but for £2, we could handle topping it up. We've also enjoyed dotting the shadow across our cheekbones and browbones for a highlighting effect. Boots 17 second skin enhancing foundation Rating: 7/10 This fresh-feeling foundation is available in 20 shades. We noticed it quickly balanced out our complexion without settling into pores. We saw a natural finish that was lightweight on our tester's face and rubbed in well. Ingredients include vitamin E and hyaluronic acid, and the formula gave our skin a matte look that held in place most of the day, even after a windy dog walk. Although billed as offering medium coverage, we needed to use more product than usual to achieve that. But this feels like a small issue given the £5 price point. The compact, squeezy tube with a twist-off lid fits neatly in our make-up bag too.

